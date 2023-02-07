Moody's affirms Curia Global's B3 CFR, downgrades first lien bank credit facilities to B3, revises outlook to negative

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Curia Global, Inc.'s ("Curia") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). At the same time, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and first lien term loan to B3 from B2. Moody's revised the ratings outlook to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects deteriorating operating performance, such that gross debt/EBITDA will remain elevated above 9 times over the next 12 to 18 months. Further, Moody's expects Curia to generate negative free cash flow in at least the next 12 to 18 months, despite the short-term improvement in the company's liquidity position vis-à-vis the trade receivables securitization facility entered in late 2022.

The affirmation of Curia's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will benefit from modest top-line and earnings growth driven by favorable pharmaceutical industry growth trends and some moderation in inflationary cost pressures.

The downgrade of the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan reflects Moody's expectations that the company will continue to rely on drawdowns from the trade receivables securitization facility, which weakens collateral support for the existing first lien term loan and revolver. The company has approximately $75 million drawn on the trade receivables securitization facility.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Management's poor integration execution of Curia's recent acquisitions have negatively impacted the company's management credibility and track record and resulted in Curia's very high financial leverage.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Curia Global, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Curia Global, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Curia Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Curia's B3 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage in the low 9 times range for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Moody's expects that Curia's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will remain elevated above 9 times over the next 12 to 18 months. The company will benefit from low single-digit revenue growth, but earnings will continue to be constrained by inflationary headwinds that are moderating. The rating reflects Curia's earnings and cash flow volatility caused by the high fixed cost structure and fluctuating volumes, notably with decelerating COVID-related revenues, associated with the company's manufacturing business. Curia is also susceptible to customers' budgetary constraints, delays and cancellations within its research & development (R&D) business unit. The rating also reflects the company's moderate, albeit increasing size, customer concentration and lower profit margins compared to larger contract development and manufacturing organizations ("CDMOs").

Curia benefits from good production capabilities, geographic breadth, and a favorable pharmaceutical industry long-term growth outlook. The rating benefits from Curia's focus on complex Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ("API"), which helps mitigate the company's customer concentration.

Moody's expects Curia to maintain an adequate liquidity position over the next 12 months. As of September 30, 2022, the company has approximately $33 million of cash on hand. Moody's expects the company to generate negative free cash flow in the next 12 months, which includes mandatory term loan amortization of approximately $12 million. Curia has access to a $169.5 million revolving credit facility, as well as $15 million remaining on its $90 million trade receivables securitization facility. Moody's expects that the company will further rely on these facilities in the next 12 to 18 months. That said, Moody's anticipates Curia to have sufficient cushion under its springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver if it were to be tested.

The B3 rating of the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan is the same as the B3 CFR. These facility ratings benefit from the $300 million secured second lien term loan (not rated), which ranks junior to the first lien debt and provides loss absorption ahead of the first lien facilities. However, there is also a sizable amount of trade accounts receivables securitized debt, which reduces the collateral pool supporting the first and second lien debt in the capital structure. The senior secured first and second lien facilities are secured through a first and second priority security interest in all the assets of the borrower and the guarantors.

The outlook is negative. Moody's expects Curia's ability to deleverage to a more sustainable level to remain challenged, as operating expenses remain elevated and liquidity weakens. Moody's expects Curia's financial leverage to remain over 9 times in the next 12 to 18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Curia's credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its highly negative (E-4) exposure to environmental risks, most notably with elevated waste and pollution risk via hazardous pharmaceutical waste discharge into the environment, highly negative (S-4) exposure to social risks, highlighted by its indirect exposure to increasing scrutiny on pharmaceutical drug prices, and highly negative (G-4) exposure to governance risks, predominantly with aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership and a poor management track record.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Curia demonstrates good operating performance, with strong contribution from recent acquisitions and reduced operating volatility. Strengthening of liquidity, supported by improvement in free cash flow generation, could result in a ratings upgrade. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained below 5.5 times.

Curia's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance further deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if challenges integrating recent acquisitions persist. A weakening of liquidity, reflected by persistently negative free cash flow, could result in a ratings downgrade. Lastly, ratings could also be downgraded if the company's capital structure becomes increasingly unsustainable.

Curia Global, Inc. (f/k/a Albany Molecular Research, Inc.) is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services. The company is owned by The Carlyle Group and GTCR LLC. For the LTM period ended September 30, 2022, Curia generated revenues of approximately $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

