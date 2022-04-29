Moody's affirms Curium's B3 CFR with a stable outlook

Downgrades first lien instrument ratings to B3 from B2

London, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of nuclear radiopharmaceuticals provider Curium Bidco S.a.r.l (Curium or the company). Concurrently, the rating agency has downgraded the company's senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to B3 from B2. The outlook on Curium remains stable.

The rating action follows the launch of syndication for the envisaged $335 million fungible add-on to Curium's existing $265 million senior secured first lien term loan B maturing in 2027.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Curium's first lien debt instrument ratings to B3 from B2 follows the proposed refinancing which will result in the company's capital structure becoming all senior and pari passu ranking: proceeds from an add-on senior secured first lien term loan B will serve to repay in full Curium's senior secured second lien term loan, hence instrument ratings are in line with the CFR.

Curium's B3 CFR reflects first and foremost its weak credit metrics including low, but positive free cash flow (FCF) burdened by growth capex and an elevated Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA of close to 8.0x at the end of December 2021, owing to its substantial releveraging in 2020.

The group's CFR also incorporates ESG risks including (1) social risks relating to non-compliance across multiple proof points given the highly regulated nature of the group's activities and relating to supply in light of the long and complex chain, (2) governance risks pertaining to the aggressive financial policy, including the use of PIK debt outside the restricted group which creates structural complexity and (3) a degree of environmental risk reflected in the site decommissioning and dismantling provisions on the balance sheet, which, although long-dated, increase over time.

However, Curium's credit profile is supported by (1) the growing market for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals in which the group holds a solid share globally, (2) its scale and vertical integration in the value chain enhancing the supply reliability of the group toward its customers, (3) the high barriers to entry created by multiple regulations spanning nuclear, pharmaceutical and transportation and (4) multi-year US contracts with share or volume commitments providing good revenue visibility.

In recent quarters, Curium has successfully renewed key sales and supply contracts, including the renewal of US sales contracts with its four largest customers for longer tenors (now maturing between the end of 2024 and 2027) and five-year renewals with two reactors (in the Netherlands and Poland) covering over two thirds of Curium's moly supply needs.

Following the reduction in patient volumes amid social distancing measures at the onset of the pandemic, EBITDA has improved sequentially since the second quarter of 2020 and reached its highest level in 2021 (€183 million on a Moody's adjusted basis). Moody's estimates it was about 3% higher than 2019 at constant perimeter. Moody's forecasts that organic revenue growth will approach 10% in 2022, helped by relatively soft prior year comparables in the first half. Beyond this base effect, recently launched products will drive most of the organic growth, in particular lung scintigraphy generic Pulmotech and lifecycle management product Detectnet (for neuroendocrine tumours) launched in 2020. Curium has also just launched Ioflupane in the US, a generic for the detection of Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company generally benefits from annual price increases of 2% to 3% (some of which are baked into long-term contracts) but Moody's expects that material increases in logistics costs to be passed onto customers could reduce this growth lever in the short-term. As such, the rating agency forecasts EBITDA growth in 2022 similar to revenue.

Curium's FCF was breakeven on a Moody's adjusted basis in 2021. Despite a strong improvement in EBITDA of around €35 million, the interest bill more than doubled to over €75 million while the trading recovery contributed to working capital usage. The company also continues to record relatively high levels of non-recurring items, around €30 million in 2021, including restructuring, sponsor fees, growth and transformation projects. Capex spend also remains relatively high at around 8%-9% of revenue, of which at least half pertains to growth projects. All of these factors will continue to constrain FCF generation in 2022 and beyond. Curium currently has two clinical trials running, studying a new radiopharmaceutical for the diagnostic of prostate cancer and another one for therapeutic purposes in this disease area. While these pipeline opportunities are potentially large, they will also require significant opex and capex, which will weaken Curium's credit metrics in the next 12 to 18 months. However, Moody's expects that Curium's adjusted gross leverage will be below 7.0x and its Moody's adjusted FCF will be materially positive by the end of 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Curium's liquidity profile is adequate although Moody's expects that it will weaken in 2022. The company had €82 million of cash on balance sheet as of 31 December 2021. Curium's liquidity also benefits from access to a senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) of €200 million, which is fully undrawn and matures in 2026 (€120 million) and 2027 (€80 million). The RCF contains a net senior leverage springing covenant tested if drawings reach or exceed 40% of facility commitments. Should it be tested, Moody's expects that Curium would retain ample headroom against the test level of 10.15x.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months the group will continue to grow revenue and Moody's adjusted EBITDA organically. The outlook also rests upon the expectation that Curium will reduce Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to below 7.0x following a spike in 2022 and generate positive free cash flow (FCF, after interest and exceptional items) following a material cash burn in 2022, both owing to significant product development investments. Lastly, the stable outlook assumes adequate liquidity and does not incorporate any shareholder distributions or debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Curium's ratings could experience positive pressure should the group (1) continue to grow revenue and EBITDA organically, supported by a track record of successful product launches, coupled with (2) Moody's adjusted leverage sustainably reduced to around 6.0x and, (3) FCF/debt rising to and remaining around 5%.

Curium's ratings could experience downward pressure if (1) any of the conditions for the stable outlook were not to be met or, (2) Moody's adjusted leverage failed to decline to below 7.5x or, (3) FCF generation were to remain low or turn negative on a sustainable basis or the liquidity position deteriorated.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Curium Bidco S.a.r.l

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Curium, dual-headquartered in the UK and France, is a global producer and supplier of nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical products to around 6,000 imaging centres, primarily in Europe and the US. Curium is majority-owned by financial investor CapVest. In 2021, Curium generated revenue of around €700 million.

