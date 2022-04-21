Moody's affirms Custody Bank of Japan's A1 ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (CBJ). The ratings outlook is stable.

The affirmed ratings and assessments are as follows:

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at a3

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at a3

- Long-term Counterparty Risk assessment: affirmed at A1(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Long-term Counterparty Risk ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A1

- Short-term Counterparty Risk ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at A1, outlook stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed at P-1

- Outlook remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects the bank's strong capitalization and liquidity, offset by its extremely low profitability, a function of its ownership by its clients, who do not manage the bank to maximize profits. The bank's limited business diversification also negatively impacts the credit profile. These same factors are behind the affirmation of CBJ's a3 BCA.

Most of CBJ's revenue comes from trust income and fees and commissions income. CBJ's net interest income has been negative since the introduction of a negative interest rate policy by the Bank of Japan. Nevertheless, CBJ can pass through the cost of these negative interest rates to its clients, offsetting the negative impact.

CBJ's A1 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from the bank's adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3. The Adjusted BCA and BCA are the same because there is no affiliate support. The uplift for the bank's deposit ratings reflects Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support for the bank from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) in times of stress, given the bank's importance to Japan's financial system as the largest custody bank in Japan.

The stable outlook on CBJ's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will not significantly change its balance sheet composition over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CBJ's long-term deposit ratings are at the same level as Japan's sovereign rating. Consequently, Moody's would consider upgrading the bank's ratings only if the agency upgrades Japan's sovereign rating.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) a failure in CBJ's risk management that results in, for example, increased operational risks; or (2) a change in the bank's balance sheet composition, which may include increased credit risk or illiquid assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269895. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. is the largest custody bank in Japan, with a market share of more than 60% and total assets under custody of around JPY717 trillion as of the end of September 2021.

