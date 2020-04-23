Moody's affirms Cuyahoga County, OH's Aa2 issuer rating

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Cuyahoga County, OH's Aa2 issuer rating. Moody's also affirmed the Aa2 rating on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt, the Aa2 sales tax revenue rating, Aa3 ratings on non-tax revenue bonds and lease appropriation debt for more essential purposes, and A1 ratings on the county's existing lease appropriation and annual appropriation debt for less essential purposes. The outlook is stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the outstanding GOLT bonds is considered limited tax based on the statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's sizable tax base, average demographic profile, healthy financial position and moderate debt burden. The rating also considers the county's exposure to underfunded pension liabilities and social risks related to a significant portion of residents living below the poverty level and rising social services caseloads that have increased program costs.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Cuyahoga County. The county currently projects that the coronavirus and associated stay-at-home order will result in material sales tax revenue losses in the current fiscal year, although management intends to fully offset these losses through furloughs and other expenditure reductions. The contingent risk associated with the MetroHealth System (Baa3 stable), a component unit of the county, is a material governance consideration. Favorably, MetroHealth maintains substantial liquidity to address challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Cuyahoga County changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The absence of a distinction between the Aa2 rating on the county's GOLT debt and the county's Aa2 issuer rating is based on the county's full faith and credit pledge.

The Aa3 rating on the county's Series 2013 lease revenue bonds is notched once from the issuer rating reflecting appropriation risk and the more essential nature of the pledged asset, an administrative building.

The A1 rating on the county's Series 2014 lease revenue bonds is notched twice from the issuer rating reflecting appropriation risk and the less essential nature of the pledged asset, a hotel. Management has already appropriated the debt service payment on these bonds for fiscal 2020, and the county's revised budget plan incorporates the use of county funds to cover a projected loss of hotel revenue available for debt service.

The Aa3 rating on the senior lien non-tax revenue bonds is one notch below the county's issuer rating due to the more limited nature of the pledged security (non-tax revenue) and strong coverage on maximum annual debt service. The subordinate lien non-tax revenue bonds are also rated Aa3 given that the additional bonds test includes both senior lien and subordinate debt.

The A1 appropriation guarantee bonds are notched twice from the issuer rating reflecting appropriation risk and the less essential nature of the project financed, Phase II of the Flats East Bank development.

The Aa2 sales tax rating is capped at Cuyahoga County's issuer rating. While the county has favorably covenanted to direct the State of Ohio (Aa1 stable) state Tax Commissioner to directly transfer receipts first to the bond trustee, this does not achieve complete legal divergence. The rating also considers the large economic base from which the tax is generated, a strong 3.0x additional bonds test, healthy coverage of maximum annual debt service, and a positive sales tax trend over the past several years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that reserves will stabilize at a healthy level despite projected sales tax revenue losses in fiscal 2020 given management's plan to reduce expenses. The county plans to implement furloughs and make other expenditure cuts to offset revenue losses. Management is also seeking voter approval of new revenue to support growing health and human services costs. The outlook also considers the county's extensive tax and revenue base and sound fiscal management practices that include adoption of a two-year budget and quarterly adopted five-year financial forecasts.

The county has some exposure to contingent liability risk from MetroHealth, but we expect management would make budgetary adjustments to mitigate any impact on general operations should the system require additional support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of the county's demographic and economic profile

- Moderation of the county's debt and pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial position of MetroHealth that raises the risk of increased county operating support

- Narrowing of the county's financial position

- Increased debt or pension burden

- Substantial decline in sales tax revenue and debt service coverage (special tax rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's GOLT bonds are secured by its full faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes under the state's 10-mill limitation. The COPs are secured by lease payments that are subject to annual appropriation, and the non-tax revenue bonds are secured by its pledge of non-tax revenue, which consists primarily of charges for services, investment earnings, intergovernmental grants and reimbursements, fines and forfeitures and license and permit fees.

The appropriation guarantee bonds are secured by revenues received by the county from a developer (Flats East Development LLC) pursuant to a loan agreement between the two parties. The county and developer have also entered into a guaranty agreement, pursuant to which the county provides an annually renewable guaranty of debt service payments, which is subject to appropriation by the county.

The sales tax revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien on revenue collected pursuant to the county's current 1.25% sales tax.

PROFILE

Cuyahoga County is one of the two largest counties in Ohio with a population of 1.3 million as of 2018. Approximately 30% of the county's population resides within the City of Cleveland (A1 stable), the county seat. County operations include economic development, health and human services, public safety, judicial and general governmental functions.

