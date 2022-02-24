Moody's affirms Cyanco's ratings; outlook stable

New York, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Cyanco Intermediate 2 Corp.'s ("Cyanco") B2 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) and B2 ratings on its senior secured first lien term loan due 2025
and revolving credit facility due 2023. The outlook remains stable.
"The ratings affirmation reflects the long-awaited improvement
in Cyanco's performance post Project W ramp-up to full capacity
and weather-related impact on operations, and Moody's
expectation for continued free cash flow generation that could be used
for additional debt repayment," said Botir Sharipov,
Vice President and lead analyst for Cyanco.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Cyanco Intermediate 2 Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Gtd.Senior Secured First Lien Term
Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cyanco Intermediate 2 Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation reflects the company's improved performance
in 2021 and the demonstrated ability to pass through, albeit with
a lag, higher raw materials and transportation costs to its customers,
which is supportive of maintaining high EBITDA margins despite the commodity
nature of cyanide. It also reflects the company's commitment
to deleverage the balance sheet with free cash flow and through earnings
growth. The company's credit rating also takes into consideration
its strong market position, particularly in Nevada, in producing
and selling sodium cyanide (NaCN), a key input in processing of
gold ores with low substitution risk, and long-term nature
of contracts with key customers that provide volume stability.
Furthermore, the continued decline in gold ore grades and elevated
gold prices could induce producers to process more lower-grade
ores which demand greater quantities of NaCN.
The recent sale by Chemours of its former Mining Solutions business to
Draslovka Holding a.s. ("Draslovka") that has subsequently
announced a strategic decision to relocate the equipment currently installed
at the project site in the state of Durango, Mexico is also a positive
consideration as it removes the risk of new capacity in the region.
The rating remains constrained by Cyanco's elevated leverage,
modest size as measured by revenues under $300 million, single
commodity product focus, concentrated customer base, limited
number of facilities and market applications. The greater tolerance
for maintaining a leveraged capital structure given Cyanco's ownership
by a private equity owner also is also a limiting factor.
After mixed H1 2021 results that were constrained by reduced availability
of raw materials at Alvin facility in Texas and the plant outage following
the February 2021 freeze, Cyanco delivered strong solution and solid
sodium cyanide volume growth in Q3 2021. Higher volumes,
cyanide prices and Nevada solids plant ramp-up to nameplate capacity
have led to an increase in revenues, operating margins and earnings
with Moody's-adjusted LTM EBITDA expected to exceed $70
million in FY2021. Coupled with lower capex following the completion
of the expansion project in Nevada in 2020, this growth enabled
Cyanco to generate $30 million in free cash flow in nine months
through Q3 2021, repay $30 million of borrowings and capital
leases and bring down the leverage, as adjusted by Moody's,
to 6.6x as of September 30, 2021 from 7.8x at the
end of Q3 2020 and 7.2x in FY2020. Assuming low-single
digit earnings growth and that Cyanco will continue to repay the borrowings
under the term loan with projected free cash flow, Moody's
estimates that Cyanco's leverage could decline to 6.0x in
the next 12 months and credit metrics will approach levels appropriate
for the B2 rating .
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Cyanco will maintain
high profit margins, good liquidity profile, remain free cash
flow positive and reduce leverage.
The company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a commodity chemicals
company with the overall environmental risk of the Chemicals industry
viewed as very high because many of the companies in this industry utilize
or create toxic or hazardous feedstocks, intermediates or by-products
during the production process. Overall social risk of the Chemicals
industry is high due to high health & safety and responsible production
risks that includes the handling of hazardous materials and air and water
emissions into the surrounding area.
Cyanco produces cyanide which is a toxic chemical that can pose serious
risks to the environment and human health, associated with production,
transportation, and the use of cyanide by the company's customers.
The use of cyanide is closely regulated in most countries and Cyanco is
certified according to the International Cyanide Management Code,
an industry program for gold and silver mining companies that focuses
exclusively on the safe management of cyanide and cyanidation of tailings
and leach solutions. Besides environmental and human health concerns
related to cyanide spills and discharges to the environment, cyanide
related incidents could lead to extended production stoppages at customers'
mines and impact Cyanco's financial results. Cyanco's governance
risks are also characterized as elevated due to its private equity ownership
that has a high tolerance for a leveraged capital structure.
Cyanco has good liquidity primarily supported by $32 million cash
balance as of September 30, 2021, expected positive free cash
flow generation in 2021 and 2022 and an undrawn (net of letters of credits)
$50 million revolving credit facility due 2023. Cyanco typically
has moderate working capital needs and low maintenance capex requirement
of about $5-10 million per year. The revolving credit
facility is subject to a springing first lien net leverage covenant at
7.25x. The first lien net leverage will be tested once the
drawn amount exceeds 35% of the revolver commitment. We
do not expect the covenant to be triggered in the next 12-18 months.
The revolver and the term loan are rated B2 in line with the B2 Corporate
Family Rating, given their predominant share in the capital structure.
The first-lien term loan has no financial covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
There is a limited upside to the rating at this time given still relatively
elevated leverage, narrow business profile, modest free cash
flow generation and private equity ownership. We would only contemplate
a positive ratings action if RCF/Debt rises above 10% and leverage
declines below 4.0x on a sustainable basis.
If Cyanco's leverage remains above 6.0x for an extended period
of time or there is debt-financed shareholder remuneration,
we would consider a downgrade. A disruption to operations,
economic downturn, or weakness to the price and volume that turns
its free cash flow negative beyond a one year time horizon could also
result in a downgrade.
Cyanco Intermediate 2 Corporation is a producer of a single product,
sodium cyanide, sold to the mining industry to extract gold and
silver from ore. The company has two manufacturing sites,
a NaCN facility in Winnemucca, Nevada that services customers in
the US and Canada; and a solid NaCN plant in Houston, Texas
that services non-U.S. markets, which is co-located
with an acrylonitrile (AN) facility that produces HCN as a byproduct.
Cyanco generated revenues of $270 million for the last twelve months
ended September 30, 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Botir Sharipov
VP-Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
