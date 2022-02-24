Moody's affirms Cyanco's ratings; outlook stable

New York, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Cyanco Intermediate 2 Corp.'s ("Cyanco") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 ratings on its senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 and revolving credit facility due 2023. The outlook remains stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects the long-awaited improvement in Cyanco's performance post Project W ramp-up to full capacity and weather-related impact on operations, and Moody's expectation for continued free cash flow generation that could be used for additional debt repayment," said Botir Sharipov, Vice President and lead analyst for Cyanco.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cyanco Intermediate 2 Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Gtd.Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cyanco Intermediate 2 Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects the company's improved performance in 2021 and the demonstrated ability to pass through, albeit with a lag, higher raw materials and transportation costs to its customers, which is supportive of maintaining high EBITDA margins despite the commodity nature of cyanide. It also reflects the company's commitment to deleverage the balance sheet with free cash flow and through earnings growth. The company's credit rating also takes into consideration its strong market position, particularly in Nevada, in producing and selling sodium cyanide (NaCN), a key input in processing of gold ores with low substitution risk, and long-term nature of contracts with key customers that provide volume stability. Furthermore, the continued decline in gold ore grades and elevated gold prices could induce producers to process more lower-grade ores which demand greater quantities of NaCN.

The recent sale by Chemours of its former Mining Solutions business to Draslovka Holding a.s. ("Draslovka") that has subsequently announced a strategic decision to relocate the equipment currently installed at the project site in the state of Durango, Mexico is also a positive consideration as it removes the risk of new capacity in the region. The rating remains constrained by Cyanco's elevated leverage, modest size as measured by revenues under $300 million, single commodity product focus, concentrated customer base, limited number of facilities and market applications. The greater tolerance for maintaining a leveraged capital structure given Cyanco's ownership by a private equity owner also is also a limiting factor.

After mixed H1 2021 results that were constrained by reduced availability of raw materials at Alvin facility in Texas and the plant outage following the February 2021 freeze, Cyanco delivered strong solution and solid sodium cyanide volume growth in Q3 2021. Higher volumes, cyanide prices and Nevada solids plant ramp-up to nameplate capacity have led to an increase in revenues, operating margins and earnings with Moody's-adjusted LTM EBITDA expected to exceed $70 million in FY2021. Coupled with lower capex following the completion of the expansion project in Nevada in 2020, this growth enabled Cyanco to generate $30 million in free cash flow in nine months through Q3 2021, repay $30 million of borrowings and capital leases and bring down the leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, to 6.6x as of September 30, 2021 from 7.8x at the end of Q3 2020 and 7.2x in FY2020. Assuming low-single digit earnings growth and that Cyanco will continue to repay the borrowings under the term loan with projected free cash flow, Moody's estimates that Cyanco's leverage could decline to 6.0x in the next 12 months and credit metrics will approach levels appropriate for the B2 rating .

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Cyanco will maintain high profit margins, good liquidity profile, remain free cash flow positive and reduce leverage.

The company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a commodity chemicals company with the overall environmental risk of the Chemicals industry viewed as very high because many of the companies in this industry utilize or create toxic or hazardous feedstocks, intermediates or by-products during the production process. Overall social risk of the Chemicals industry is high due to high health & safety and responsible production risks that includes the handling of hazardous materials and air and water emissions into the surrounding area.

Cyanco produces cyanide which is a toxic chemical that can pose serious risks to the environment and human health, associated with production, transportation, and the use of cyanide by the company's customers. The use of cyanide is closely regulated in most countries and Cyanco is certified according to the International Cyanide Management Code, an industry program for gold and silver mining companies that focuses exclusively on the safe management of cyanide and cyanidation of tailings and leach solutions. Besides environmental and human health concerns related to cyanide spills and discharges to the environment, cyanide related incidents could lead to extended production stoppages at customers' mines and impact Cyanco's financial results. Cyanco's governance risks are also characterized as elevated due to its private equity ownership that has a high tolerance for a leveraged capital structure.

Cyanco has good liquidity primarily supported by $32 million cash balance as of September 30, 2021, expected positive free cash flow generation in 2021 and 2022 and an undrawn (net of letters of credits) $50 million revolving credit facility due 2023. Cyanco typically has moderate working capital needs and low maintenance capex requirement of about $5-10 million per year. The revolving credit facility is subject to a springing first lien net leverage covenant at 7.25x. The first lien net leverage will be tested once the drawn amount exceeds 35% of the revolver commitment. We do not expect the covenant to be triggered in the next 12-18 months.

The revolver and the term loan are rated B2 in line with the B2 Corporate Family Rating, given their predominant share in the capital structure. The first-lien term loan has no financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is a limited upside to the rating at this time given still relatively elevated leverage, narrow business profile, modest free cash flow generation and private equity ownership. We would only contemplate a positive ratings action if RCF/Debt rises above 10% and leverage declines below 4.0x on a sustainable basis.

If Cyanco's leverage remains above 6.0x for an extended period of time or there is debt-financed shareholder remuneration, we would consider a downgrade. A disruption to operations, economic downturn, or weakness to the price and volume that turns its free cash flow negative beyond a one year time horizon could also result in a downgrade.

Cyanco Intermediate 2 Corporation is a producer of a single product, sodium cyanide, sold to the mining industry to extract gold and silver from ore. The company has two manufacturing sites, a NaCN facility in Winnemucca, Nevada that services customers in the US and Canada; and a solid NaCN plant in Houston, Texas that services non-U.S. markets, which is co-located with an acrylonitrile (AN) facility that produces HCN as a byproduct. Cyanco generated revenues of $270 million for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

