Moody's affirms DBM's issuer rating at B3 and downgrades BCA to caa2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Development Bank of Mongolia LLC's (DBM) B3 foreign-currency issuer rating with a stable outlook.

Moody's has also affirmed DBM's foreign-currency long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) at B3.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded DBM's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to caa2 from b3, and its local-currency long-term CRR to B3 from B2 and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to B3(cr) from B2(cr).

The outlook on DBM remains stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the Mongolian government (B3 stable) will support the bank should its credit quality weakens.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of DBM's BCA to caa2 from b3 reflects Moody's expectation of a significant pressure on the bank's capitalization and profitability over the next 12-18 months as a result of a weakening in the bank's asset quality and heightened risks in its loan portfolio. The bank disclosed that 29% of its total loans as of 10 February 2022 are under legal proceedings because of issues such as the misuse of proceeds, and another 30% are experiencing difficulties in recovery. Moody's expects some, not all, of these loans to become nonperforming, noting concerted efforts made by the government agencies and DBM for the recovery of loans.

Moody's regards the expected deterioration in DBM's capitalization and profitability as a governance risk under the rating agency's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given its implications for the bank's financial strategy and risk management. This rating action was triggered by the misuse issues in a large portion of DBM's loan portfolio, which Moody's views as signaling a weakness in the bank's risk management and controls.

The affirmation of DBM's ratings reflects the bank's caa2 BCA and a two-notch uplift from the Mongolian government, in times of need, based on Moody's assessment of a government-backed level of support. This reflects DBM's clear public policy mandate to support the country's strategically important sectors; the full government ownership under the bank's founding law; and the government's strong willingness to support DBM as highlighted by the cross-default clause in the government's guarantee on part of DBM's bonds and borrowings.

Moody's expects DBM's asset quality to remain weak in 2022-23, with its problem loan/gross loans staying above 30% compared with around 29% that Moody's estimates for the end of 2021. Moody's expects the pace of recovery to be similar to what the bank has seen during the month after the bank first disclosed the loan portfolio issues in January 2022. This slow recovery will lead to a further impairment by the end of 2022, resulting in more of the low-quality loans being classified as nonperforming loans under the criteria set forth by the Bank of Mongolia. Accordingly, Moody's expects DBM to report net losses in 2022 and its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk weighted assets (RWA) to materially deteriorate, although the rating agency expects the bank to meet the regulatory minimum for capital adequacy ratio at 9% based on the current rate of recoveries.

DBM's funding structure will remain weak because of its constraints on accepting retail deposits as a policy bank. That said, Moody's views the bank's heavy reliance on market funds is partially tempered by the explicit guarantees that the Government of Mongolia provides on part of the bank's debt obligations. At the same time, Moody's expects a moderate weakening in DBM's liquidity given its likely use to repay debt maturing over 2022-23 as well as the expected difficulties in recovering low quality loans in time.

Moody's has not incorporated affiliate support for DBM, and therefore, the Adjusted BCA is in line with the bank's BCA of caa2.

DBM's long-term CRR is B3 and long-term CR Assessment is B3(cr). Mongolia does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) approach in rating Mongolian banks. The starting point for DBM's long-term CRR and CR Assessment is one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA. Moody's typically then adds the same notch of uplift for government support as applied to the bank's long-term issuer rating. In the case of DBM, its starting point for the long-term CRR and CR Assessment is one notch lower than Mongolia's B3 government bond rating; therefore, uplift for government support is capped at one notch.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The bank's ratings are at the same level as the sovereign rating, and an upgrade in its ratings is unlikely in the absence of an upgrade of the sovereign rating.

Moody's could upgrade the bank's BCA if the bank's asset quality improves with its problem loans/gross loans ratio falling below 20%; and capitalization strengthens with its TCE/RWA rising above 15% on a sustained basis, while maintaining its funding and liquidity strengths.

Moody's could downgrade DBM's ratings if (1) Mongolia's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) there is evidence of weakening in the government's support for DBM; or (3) DBM's strategic role and importance to Mongolia weakens.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's capitalization weakens with its TCE/RWA falling below 9% on a sustained basis; or the bank's funding structure and liquidity weaken materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Development Bank of Mongolia LLC is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar. It reported assets of MNT4.2 trillion (around $1.5 billion) as of 31 December 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Issuer: Development Bank of Mongolia LLC

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) downgraded to caa2 from b3

- Adjusted BCA downgraded to caa2 from b3

- Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment downgraded to B3(cr) from B2(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of NP(cr) affirmed

- Local currency long-term Counterparty Risk Rating downgraded to B3 from B2

- Foreign currency long-term Counterparty Risk Rating of B3 affirmed

- Local currency and foreign currency short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of NP affirmed

- Foreign currency long-term issuer rating of B3 affirmed, outlook remains stable

- Outlook remains stable

