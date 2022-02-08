Moody's affirms DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s ratings following proposed acquisition of Citi Taiwan consumer business; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd's long-term deposit ratings at A2.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and a2 Adjusted BCA, as well as its A1/P-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and A1(cr)/P-1(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment.

The outlook on DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s ratings remains stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain sound asset quality and good capitalization and improve funding profile after its acquisition of Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi) consumer banking business in its domicile, and that its parent's willingness and capacity to support the bank will remain very high.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows DBS Group Holdings Ltd's (DBS Group, Aa2 stable) announcement on 28 January 2022 that DBS Bank (Taiwan) plans to acquire Citi Taiwan's consumer business. DBS Bank (Taiwan) will pay cash to acquire the net assets of Citi Taiwan's consumer business plus a premium of SGD956 million (NTD19.8 billion). DBS Bank (Taiwan) expects to close the transaction in mid-2023.

The ratings affirmation with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DBS Bank (Taiwan) will maintain a sound credit profile following the proposed transaction. Specifically, Moody's expects an improvement in capitalization, profitability and funding structure, which will offset the higher asset quality risk associated with the acquired loan assets from Citi. Moody's also expects DBS Bank (Taiwan) to remain strategically important to DBS Group because of the importance of the Greater China market to the Group.

Post transaction, Moody's expects DBS Bank (Taiwan) to achieve greater scale with a domestic market share of 1.6% in terms of loans. The acquisition will strengthen the bank's consumer banking franchise by expanding its customer base and credit card franchise. Although the proposed transaction raises operational and integration risks, DBS's track record in managing business integration in the region reduces the potential risks.

Moody's expects DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s capitalization to improve, with its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) rising by one percentage point to 11% level as the acquisition will be more than fully funded by a capital injection from DBS Group amounting to SGD2.2 billion.

The transaction will also support the bank's profitability given the strong profitability of Citi Taiwan's consumer banking business and an expected improvement in cost efficiency over time as operating efficiency improves because of DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s enlarged economies of scale.

DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s funding structure will strengthen through an enlarged deposit base and a higher proportion of current and saving account deposits from Citi. Moody's also expects DBS Bank (Taiwan) to maintain sound liquidity following the transaction.

DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s A2 deposit ratings incorporate a four-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of affiliate support from its parent, DBS Bank Ltd. (Aa1 stable, a1), in times of need, given 1) DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s strategic importance to its parent because of the importance of the Greater China market to DBS Group; and 2) the parent's strong capacity to provide support, as indicated by DBS Bank's a1 BCA.

Moody's does not consider DBS Bank (Taiwan) to operate in an operational resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s liabilities. The Preliminary Rating (PR) Assessment of the bank's deposit is the same as its a2 Adjusted BCA. The PR Assessment of the bank's CRRs and CR Assessment are at a1/a1(cr), one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA.

DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s ratings and CR Assessment do not incorporate any government support uplift, given the bank's small deposit market share in its domicile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s deposit ratings if DBS Bank Ltd.'s capacity to support DBS Bank (Taiwan) strengthens.

DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s BCA could be upgraded if the bank maintains good asset-quality metrics and demonstrates sustained improvement in capitalization and profitability, with TCE/RWA above 12%, and net income/tangible assets at above 0.7% on a sustained basis. DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s BCA could also be upgraded if the operating environment in its domicile improves, leading to a stronger financial profile of DBS Bank (Taiwan).

Moody's could downgrade DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s deposit ratings if DBS Bank Ltd.'s capacity or willingness to support DBS Bank (Taiwan) weakens; if DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s strategic importance to DBS Bank diminishes; or if its standalone financial metrics deteriorate materially resulting in BCA downgrade.

DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s BCA could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality deteriorates, with its impaired loan ratio rising above 3.0% or the bank's capitalization weakens, such that its TCE/RWA falls below 10%; and if the bank fails to improve its profitability, with its net income/tangible assets declining below 0.25%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Taipei, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd reported total assets of TWD447.9 billion (or USD16.1 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Rating , Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

