Moody's affirms DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s ratings following proposed acquisition of Citi Taiwan consumer business; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd's
long-term deposit ratings at A2.
Moody's has also affirmed the bank's baa3 Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) and a2 Adjusted BCA, as well as its A1/P-1
Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) and A1(cr)/P-1(cr) Counterparty
Risk (CR) Assessment.
The outlook on DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s ratings remains stable, reflecting
Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain sound asset quality
and good capitalization and improve funding profile after its acquisition
of Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi) consumer banking business in its
domicile, and that its parent's willingness and capacity to
support the bank will remain very high.
A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action follows DBS Group Holdings Ltd's (DBS Group,
Aa2 stable) announcement on 28 January 2022 that DBS Bank (Taiwan) plans
to acquire Citi Taiwan's consumer business. DBS Bank (Taiwan)
will pay cash to acquire the net assets of Citi Taiwan's consumer
business plus a premium of SGD956 million (NTD19.8 billion).
DBS Bank (Taiwan) expects to close the transaction in mid-2023.
The ratings affirmation with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation
that DBS Bank (Taiwan) will maintain a sound credit profile following
the proposed transaction. Specifically, Moody's expects
an improvement in capitalization, profitability and funding structure,
which will offset the higher asset quality risk associated with the acquired
loan assets from Citi. Moody's also expects DBS Bank (Taiwan)
to remain strategically important to DBS Group because of the importance
of the Greater China market to the Group.
Post transaction, Moody's expects DBS Bank (Taiwan) to achieve
greater scale with a domestic market share of 1.6% in terms
of loans. The acquisition will strengthen the bank's consumer
banking franchise by expanding its customer base and credit card franchise.
Although the proposed transaction raises operational and integration risks,
DBS's track record in managing business integration in the region
reduces the potential risks.
Moody's expects DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s capitalization to improve,
with its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA)
rising by one percentage point to 11% level as the acquisition
will be more than fully funded by a capital injection from DBS Group amounting
to SGD2.2 billion.
The transaction will also support the bank's profitability given
the strong profitability of Citi Taiwan's consumer banking business
and an expected improvement in cost efficiency over time as operating
efficiency improves because of DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s enlarged economies
of scale.
DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s funding structure will strengthen through an
enlarged deposit base and a higher proportion of current and saving account
deposits from Citi. Moody's also expects DBS Bank (Taiwan)
to maintain sound liquidity following the transaction.
DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s A2 deposit ratings incorporate a four-notch
uplift based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of affiliate support
from its parent, DBS Bank Ltd. (Aa1 stable, a1),
in times of need, given 1) DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s strategic importance
to its parent because of the importance of the Greater China market to
DBS Group; and 2) the parent's strong capacity to provide support,
as indicated by DBS Bank's a1 BCA.
Moody's does not consider DBS Bank (Taiwan) to operate in an operational
resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss
Given Failure approach in rating DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s liabilities.
The Preliminary Rating (PR) Assessment of the bank's deposit is the same
as its a2 Adjusted BCA. The PR Assessment of the bank's CRRs and
CR Assessment are at a1/a1(cr), one notch above the bank's Adjusted
BCA.
DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s ratings and CR Assessment do not incorporate any government
support uplift, given the bank's small deposit market share in its
domicile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s deposit ratings if DBS
Bank Ltd.'s capacity to support DBS Bank (Taiwan) strengthens.
DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s BCA could be upgraded if the bank maintains good asset-quality
metrics and demonstrates sustained improvement in capitalization and profitability,
with TCE/RWA above 12%, and net income/tangible assets at
above 0.7% on a sustained basis. DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s
BCA could also be upgraded if the operating environment in its domicile
improves, leading to a stronger financial profile of DBS Bank (Taiwan).
Moody's could downgrade DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s deposit ratings if DBS
Bank Ltd.'s capacity or willingness to support DBS Bank (Taiwan)
weakens; if DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s strategic importance to DBS Bank
diminishes; or if its standalone financial metrics deteriorate materially
resulting in BCA downgrade.
DBS Bank (Taiwan)'s BCA could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality
deteriorates, with its impaired loan ratio rising above 3.0%
or the bank's capitalization weakens, such that its TCE/RWA
falls below 10%; and if the bank fails to improve its profitability,
with its net income/tangible assets declining below 0.25%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Taipei, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd reported total assets
of TWD447.9 billion (or USD16.1 billion) as of 30 September
2021.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed A1
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Deposit Rating , Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Action:
..Issuer: DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
....Outlook, Remains Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
