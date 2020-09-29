Moody's affirms DCG Acquisition Corp.'s B3 rating; outlook revised to negative

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
DCG Acquisition Corp.'s (dba DuBois Chemicals, Inc.)
B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed DuBois Chemicals'
B2 first lien senior secured credit facility and Caa2 second lien term
loan. The outlook is revised to negative from stable.
"The outlook revision reflects DuBois Chemicals' elevated
leverage due to several acquisitions since being acquired by Altas Partners
in late 2019 and recent underperformance relative to expectations,"
said Domenick R. Fumai, Vice President and lead analyst for
DCG Acquisition Corp.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: DCG Acquisition Corp.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term
Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed Caa2 (to LGD6 from LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: DCG Acquisition Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook revision to negative reflects increased leverage and weaker-than-expected
financial performance versus initial expectations. DuBois Chemicals
has made four acquisitions since being acquired by its sponsor,
Altas Partners, in September 2019. As a result, despite
equity contributions from Altas Partners, total gross debt on the
balance sheet has increased by approximately $125 million since
year-end and pro forma Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA has risen
to 9.0x as of June 30, 2020, from an estimated 6.7x
a year ago. While the recent acquisitions have caused revenues
to grow, organic revenues have declined over 9% through 1H20
compared to the same period last year. Moody's expects that
DuBois Chemicals will continue to face softness in several of its end
markets such as metalworking and industrial applications. However,
as global economic conditions recover and DuBois Chemicals begins to realize
the additional revenue and incremental EBITDA contribution from recent
acquisitions, financial performance should gradually improve in
2021. Nonetheless, Moody's does not expect significant
debt reduction and leverage to remain elevated at approximately 8.3x
in FY 2021.
DCG Acquisition Corp.'s B3 rating is constrained by elevated
leverage, an acquisitive growth strategy which has resulted in a
substantial increase in absolute debt and lack of organic revenue and
EBITDA growth versus expectations. DuBois Chemicals' rating
is further tempered by its small scale and significant dependence on North
America for revenue and earnings. Private equity ownership is another
consideration limiting the rating.
The rating is supported by exposure to a wide range of end markets,
extensive product offerings serving a diverse customer base in niche,
middle market applications, and long-term customer and supplier
relationships. DuBois Chemicals' credit profile further reflects
the importance of many of its products to their customers, which
on average represent a small portion of overall costs, and are typically
more resilient to economic downturns.
DuBois Chemicals has good liquidity supported by $50 million of
cash on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2020, and expectations
that the company will continue to have full access to its $90 million
revolving credit facility. The credit agreement governing the revolving
credit facility contains only a springing net first lien leverage covenant
when the revolver is drawn more than 35%, which is not expected
to be triggered over the next 12 months.
Debt capital is comprised of a $90 million first lien senior secured
revolving credit facility, $560 million first lien term ($556
million outstanding), $110 million delayed draw term loan
and a $145 million second lien term loan. The B2 rating
on the first lien senior secured credit facilities, one notch above
the B3 CFR, reflects a first lien position on substantially all assets.
The Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan, two notches below
the B3 CFR, reflects effective subordination to the larger first
lien credit facilities and limited recovery prospects in a default scenario.
Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if adjusted Debt/EBITDA
is sustained less than 7.0x, the liquidity profile is maintained,
and the company experiences organic growth.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the company achieves
sustained adjusted financial leverage below 6.5x (Debt/EBITDA)
and retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) sustained above
10%. Moody's would likely consider a downgrade of
the ratings if liquidity remains below $70 million for an extended
time, or free cash flow remains materially negative for a sustained
period. Ratings could also be downgraded if there is a further
significant increase in gross debt as a result of acquisitions or dividend
payment to the sponsor.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's also considers environmental, social and governance risks
in the rating. Although there are inherent environmental risks
associated with being a chemical company, DuBois Chemicals' environmental
risk is viewed as low compared to other companies in the chemical industry.
DuBois states that it does not have any ongoing environmental investigations
or remediation at any of its facilities. Moreover, the Water
Treatment Services segment sells products that minimize water, energy
and chemical usage allowing companies to reach their wastewater discharge
requirements and helps promote sustainability. Governance risk
is above-average due to private equity ownership, which includes
a lack of independent directors on the board, limited financial
disclosure requirements compared to public companies and an aggressive
financial policy that has completed four largely debt-financed acquisitions since the new owners acquired the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DuBois Chemicals, Inc., headquartered in Sharonville,
Ohio, provides consumable, value-added specialty cleaning
chemical solutions and services for manufacturing industrial processes.
The company's extensive range of products include metalworking fluids,
industrial lubricants, rust inhibitors, water treatment solutions,
food and beverage sanitation, as well as performance improving chemistries
for the paper and pulp industries. The company also serves the
consumer car wash and fleet transportation wash markets. DuBois
Chemicals was acquired by private equity sponsor, Altas Partners,
in September 2019 and generated revenue of $445 million in FY 2019.
