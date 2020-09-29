Moody's affirms DCG Acquisition Corp.'s B3 rating; outlook revised to negative

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed DCG Acquisition Corp.'s (dba DuBois Chemicals, Inc.) B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed DuBois Chemicals' B2 first lien senior secured credit facility and Caa2 second lien term loan. The outlook is revised to negative from stable.

"The outlook revision reflects DuBois Chemicals' elevated leverage due to several acquisitions since being acquired by Altas Partners in late 2019 and recent underperformance relative to expectations," said Domenick R. Fumai, Vice President and lead analyst for DCG Acquisition Corp.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DCG Acquisition Corp.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (to LGD6 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DCG Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to negative reflects increased leverage and weaker-than-expected financial performance versus initial expectations. DuBois Chemicals has made four acquisitions since being acquired by its sponsor, Altas Partners, in September 2019. As a result, despite equity contributions from Altas Partners, total gross debt on the balance sheet has increased by approximately $125 million since year-end and pro forma Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA has risen to 9.0x as of June 30, 2020, from an estimated 6.7x a year ago. While the recent acquisitions have caused revenues to grow, organic revenues have declined over 9% through 1H20 compared to the same period last year. Moody's expects that DuBois Chemicals will continue to face softness in several of its end markets such as metalworking and industrial applications. However, as global economic conditions recover and DuBois Chemicals begins to realize the additional revenue and incremental EBITDA contribution from recent acquisitions, financial performance should gradually improve in 2021. Nonetheless, Moody's does not expect significant debt reduction and leverage to remain elevated at approximately 8.3x in FY 2021.

DCG Acquisition Corp.'s B3 rating is constrained by elevated leverage, an acquisitive growth strategy which has resulted in a substantial increase in absolute debt and lack of organic revenue and EBITDA growth versus expectations. DuBois Chemicals' rating is further tempered by its small scale and significant dependence on North America for revenue and earnings. Private equity ownership is another consideration limiting the rating.

The rating is supported by exposure to a wide range of end markets, extensive product offerings serving a diverse customer base in niche, middle market applications, and long-term customer and supplier relationships. DuBois Chemicals' credit profile further reflects the importance of many of its products to their customers, which on average represent a small portion of overall costs, and are typically more resilient to economic downturns.

DuBois Chemicals has good liquidity supported by $50 million of cash on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2020, and expectations that the company will continue to have full access to its $90 million revolving credit facility. The credit agreement governing the revolving credit facility contains only a springing net first lien leverage covenant when the revolver is drawn more than 35%, which is not expected to be triggered over the next 12 months.

Debt capital is comprised of a $90 million first lien senior secured revolving credit facility, $560 million first lien term ($556 million outstanding), $110 million delayed draw term loan and a $145 million second lien term loan. The B2 rating on the first lien senior secured credit facilities, one notch above the B3 CFR, reflects a first lien position on substantially all assets. The Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan, two notches below the B3 CFR, reflects effective subordination to the larger first lien credit facilities and limited recovery prospects in a default scenario.

Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained less than 7.0x, the liquidity profile is maintained, and the company experiences organic growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the company achieves sustained adjusted financial leverage below 6.5x (Debt/EBITDA) and retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) sustained above 10%. Moody's would likely consider a downgrade of the ratings if liquidity remains below $70 million for an extended time, or free cash flow remains materially negative for a sustained period. Ratings could also be downgraded if there is a further significant increase in gross debt as a result of acquisitions or dividend payment to the sponsor.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's also considers environmental, social and governance risks in the rating. Although there are inherent environmental risks associated with being a chemical company, DuBois Chemicals' environmental risk is viewed as low compared to other companies in the chemical industry. DuBois states that it does not have any ongoing environmental investigations or remediation at any of its facilities. Moreover, the Water Treatment Services segment sells products that minimize water, energy and chemical usage allowing companies to reach their wastewater discharge requirements and helps promote sustainability. Governance risk is above-average due to private equity ownership, which includes a lack of independent directors on the board, limited financial disclosure requirements compared to public companies and an aggressive financial policy that has completed four largely debt-financed acquisitions since the new owners acquired the company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DuBois Chemicals, Inc., headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio, provides consumable, value-added specialty cleaning chemical solutions and services for manufacturing industrial processes. The company's extensive range of products include metalworking fluids, industrial lubricants, rust inhibitors, water treatment solutions, food and beverage sanitation, as well as performance improving chemistries for the paper and pulp industries. The company also serves the consumer car wash and fleet transportation wash markets. DuBois Chemicals was acquired by private equity sponsor, Altas Partners, in September 2019 and generated revenue of $445 million in FY 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick Fumai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

