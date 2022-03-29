Moody's affirms DEWA's Baa2 ratings following IPO announcement, stable outlook

London, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA) including its Baa2 long-term issuer ratings and baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) following the company's initial public offering (IPO) announcement. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to affirm the ratings reflects Moody's view that the business and financial profile of DEWA remain consistent with a Baa2 rating level despite the weakening of the company's financial profile following the introduction of increased leverage and a more consistent, higher dividend payment policy.

Moody's expects DEWA's financial profile to weaken, albeit from a strong base, following the IPO under DEWA's new dividend policy. DEWA has committed to pay dividends of at least AED6.2 billion per annum for the next five years, more than three times the average (AED2.0 billion) amount distributed during the past five years, which is on top of an extraordinary dividend distribution of AED10 billion in January 2022, that was fully funded through the issuance of an AED10 billion five-year term loan. These distributions, coupled with DEWA's executing its material investment programme, will increase DEWA's leverage. We expect (Cash Flow from Operations pre-Working Capital – dividends)/debt to hover around the 10% to 15% range, in the next two to three years.

The listing will improve DEWA's disclosures and oversight and could lead to a more stable financial policy over time if the company adopts clear financial targets or commits to a given rating level. As a listed company, DEWA will also have readier access to the equity capital markets, should it require additional funding.

DEWA will continue to benefit from its monopoly position on the transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and water to the emirate of Dubai, from its dominant positions in electricity generation, water desalination and district cooling in Dubai, as well as from supportive tariffs and policies. In anticipation of the IPO, the Dubai government introduced a 90-day cash settlement for government payables to DEWA and a new subsidy mechanism that will compensate DEWA for discounted tariffs to UAE nationals. DEWA will remain one of the few utilities in the region which does not rely on government subsidies to be profitable.

The listing does not change Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from the Dubai government. DEWA remains highly strategic for the emirate of Dubai, given the economic and social importance of the provision of electricity, water, and air conditioning to the emirate.

DEWA's liquidity is excellent, with AED9.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 2021. For the next 12 months starting April 2022, we expect DEWA to generate around AED12.1 billion of cash flow from operations, which in addition to AED2.0 billion of undrawn credit facility maturing in 2027, will be sufficient to cover capital spending needs of around AED13.1 billion, debt maturities of AED3.3 billion and common dividends of AED3.5billion.

Moody's views DEWA as a government-related issuer (GRI), whose credit profile is interlinked with the economic and fiscal developments impacting the emirate of Dubai. DEWA's long-term issuer rating of Baa2 combines a BCA of baa2 with GRI assumptions of a very high level of dependence and strong level of extraordinary support from the government of Dubai.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects DEWA's low business risk profile and considers the significant credit linkages between DEWA and the government of Dubai.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DEWA's ratings could be upgraded if Moody's view of the credit profile of the government of Dubai strengthens. This would also require DEWA, to maintain sufficiently strong credit metrics and excellent liquidity.

DEWA's ratings could be downgraded in case of a deterioration in Dubai's economic environment and debt burden. DEWA's ratings could also be downgraded if the company's credit metrics deteriorate such that Moody's expects DEWA's (Cash Flow from Operations pre-Working Capital – dividends)/debt to fall below the low teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis, or if the company fails to maintain adequate liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The local market analyst for this rating is Paul Feghaly, +971 (423) 795-31.

COMPANY PROFILE

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is the state-owned monopoly provider of electricity and water in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where it served more than 1 million customers in 2021. The company operates as a vertically integrated multi-utility, with business activities including electricity generation, transmission and distribution, water desalination and distribution and district cooling. As of 31 December 2021, DEWA had total electricity generation capacity of 13,417 megawatts (MW) and water capacity of 526 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) through eight majority-owned and operated plants. The company reported revenue of AED23.8 billion ($6.5 billion) and assets of AED169.5 billion ($46.1 billion) in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Philip Cope

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

