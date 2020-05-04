Moody's affirms DFA's ratings; changes outlook to stable following the acquisition of Dean Foods

New York, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
all ratings for Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. ("DFA") and
changed its rating outlook to stable from negative. This change
follows the closing of DFA's purchase of 44 facilities from Dean
Foods Company ("Dean") for $433 million financed by
a new $450 million delayed draw term loan (not rated by Moody's).
Three of these facilities will be held separate and divested at a later
date as agreed upon with the Department of Justice.
The rating affirmations and change to a stable outlook reflect that DFA's
purchase of various plants from bankrupt Dean provides clarity on the
outlet for DFA members' milk though it also increases business risk
and leverage. The purchase of Dean's facilities is only modestly
leveraging to DFA allowing it flexibility to improve the profitability
of the acquired assets over time. The acquisition will increase
business risk for DFA as the company looks to integrate operations subject
to meaningful competition and with significant exposure to declining fluid
milk consumption that has been challenged for several years. Dean's
business has also suffered a series of operational missteps, such
as poor management of regional brands and poor execution of plant closings,
that contributed to a material loss in customer contracts and declining
earnings and significant cash consumption. DFA's ability
to turn around Dean's business will be dependent on successfully
gaining back customers, improving customer relationships and restoring
profitability at underperforming plants. DFA will be taking over
the Dean operations at a time when the fluid milk industry is under pressure
from declining consumption volume and disruptions from the coronavirus
outbreak.
Although DFA has experience in the fluid milk business, the purchase
of Dean's facilities will add a low margin business that is approximately
five times larger than that of DFA's existing fluid milk business.
DFA has identified approximately $100 million in synergies at Dean
that it believes can be achieved over an 18 month horizon. Moody's
expects that these synergies are somewhat achievable though realizing
these synergies and translating them into sustainably higher earnings
will be challenging because of the industry pressure and competition.
Realizing the cost savings may also take longer to achieve and be more
costlier to implement. These risks are in addition to other risks
associated with DFA including earnings volatility in the value-add
businesses, the low margin commodity nature of fluid milk,
and recent aggressive pace of acquisitions that has led to higher financial
leverage. Notwithstanding these challenges, Moody's
believes that the purchase of Dean has strategic merits because DFA sells
approximately 16% of its milk volume to Dean, thus ensuring
a continued and undisrupted outlet for its members' milk.
Dean's large size and national presence makes it a critical outlet
for DFA farmers. Additionally, most of the plants DFA acquired
are profitable or are important to its member farmers with a path to turning
profitable. As a result of this acquisition, Moody's
estimates that debt to EBITDA will increase to 3.5x (versus 3.1x
as of December 2019) and will decline to around 3.3x by December
2021, which is within Moody's leverage expectations for the
ratings given the company's operating profile.
Moody's took the following rating actions on Dairy Farmers of America,
Inc:
Ratigs Affirmed:
Senior Unsecured Notes at Baa2
Preferred Stock at Ba1
Commercial Paper at Prime-2
The outlook was changed to stable from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
DFA's Baa2 rating is supported by its position as the largest farmer-owned
dairy marketing cooperative in the United States. DFA and its members
benefit from the cooperative's significant network of owned and affiliated
processors and food & beverage manufacturers that provide stable outlets
for members' milk. DFA's cooperative structure provides important
financial flexibility that in a stress scenario and on an infrequent basis
would allow the cooperative to quickly improve cash flow through adjustments
in milk payments to member farmers. Recent positive changes to
the company's equity capital plan has enhanced its liquidity position
as the company retains more payments from member farmers. Notwithstanding
this flexibility, the company must maintain a relatively conservative
financial profile in order to successfully manage the earnings volatility
that is inherent in its value-added and affiliate businesses due
to fluctuations in milk input costs. DFA's credit profile also
is constrained by the underlying low-margin and commodity nature
of the core fluid milk business that represents approximately 66%
of sales and 26% of EBITDA.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DFA will successfully
execute the integration of Dean's assets and related cost savings
such that these assets will become meaningfully profitable in 2021 and
contribute modestly to DFA's overall profitability. The $433
million purchase provides DFA some cushion within the leverage expectations
for the rating category should operational improvements or cost savings
be less than expected or take longer to materialize. Moody's
also assumes that milk processing volumes will decline because of lower
demand related to the coronavirus, primarily in foodservice channels,
but that DFA will reduce debt or take other measures to maintain debt-to-EBITDA
at 3.5x.
ESG considerations include high social risks associated with the coronavirus
outbreak given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, lingering
state closures, deteriorating economic outlook, and falling
oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The protein and agriculture sector has been somewhat
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment
including a negative effect on milk prices. More specifically,
there could be shifts in market sentiment during these unprecedented operating
conditions and DFA remains vulnerable to potential outbreaks at its plants,
though no material outbreaks have been noted to date.
The company's financial policy reflects increasing governance risks.
In recent years, DFA completed several acquisitions that expanded
its production capacity in value-added products such as cheese,
cream, butter, seasoning, and premium dairy-
and non-dairy-based beverages. These investments
provide additional outlets for DFA's members' milk and improve the
company's product mix toward higher margin business, but the acquired
assets are in competitive markets with more business risk since they do
not have the built-in flexibility of the cooperative structure.
The Dean acquisition will significantly increase DFA's scale in
the fluid milk business by roughly five-fold, but will add
a lower margin business that contributed to Dean's 2019 bankruptcy
filing. The pace of acquisitions and financial strategy related
to this activity has increased DFA's debt and financial leverage,
which Moody's sees as a corporate governance negative and over time
has weakened the company's overall credit profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if there is significant earnings deterioration
in the company's businesses, a shift in industry fundamentals weakens
the company's core business model, the integration of Dean and related
synergies do not go as planned, or if the company makes additional
debt-financed acquisitions that cause financial leverage to rise
materially. Quantitatively, if debt to EBITDA is sustained
above 3.5x, or retained cash flow to net debt falls below
20%, a downgrade could occur.
Ratings could be upgraded if DFA sustains stable operating performance,
moderates its pace of debt-financed capital investments,
and successfully integrate Dean and other recent acquisitions to increase
the earnings base. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded
if debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2.5x, and retained cash
flow to net debt is sustained above 25%.
Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., headquartered in Kansas
City, Kansas, is the leading US national milk marketing cooperative.
It is owned by and serves more than 13,000 dairy farmer members
representing more than 7,500 dairy farms in 48 states. DFA
reported revenue of approximately $16 billion for the twelve months
ended December 31, 2019 and annual revenue pro forma for the Dean
acquisition is approximately $20 billion. The cooperative
markets about 30% of the total milk volume in the United States.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
