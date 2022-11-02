Moody's affirms DISH Network's B2 CFR, assigns Ba3 to new secured notes, downgrades unsecured notes to B3; affirms DISH DBS's B2 CFR, B3 unsecured notes and Ba3 secured notes; outlook stable

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Dish Network Corporation's ("DISH") new $2 billion secured notes issuance Ba3 ratings, downgraded the company's senior unsecured convertible notes to B3 from B2 and its probability of default (PDR) rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. DISH's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) has been affirmed. Moody's also affirmed Dish DBS Corporation's (a wholly-owned subsidiary of DISH Network - "DBS") B2 CFR, Ba3 senior secured notes, B3 senior unsecured debt ratings, and B2-PD PDR rating. DISH's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged. The use of proceeds for DISH's new secured issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the buildout of wireless infrastructure. Governance is a rating driver for this rating action. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of DISH's unsecured convertible notes is caused by the issuance of the new secured notes, which will result in effective subordination of the unsecured notes and potential disproportionate loss absorption relative to the new secured notes in a default scenario. The new secured notes will benefit from a first priority lien on the equity interests in ParkerB.com Wireless L.L.C., owner of the Company's 600 MHz spectrum licenses. The transaction contemplates a maximum loan to value of 40% against the collateral. The book value of the collateral at September 30, 2022 is $6.2 billion and the appraisal value is expected to be materially higher based on a recent comparable transaction in the band. The new secured notes require a third-party appraisal to be delivered within 4 months of closing. While the FCC prohibits security interests in FCC licenses, and some potential uncertainty exists as to the ability to perfect a security interest in the proceeds of a sale of FCC licenses, in Moody's view the negative pledge against any other encumbrances of the collateral mitigates that potential deficiency. DISH's 600 Mhz spectrum is not subject to the June 2023 automatic forfeiture provisions of its agreement with the FCC which requires 75% buildout by 2025, materially reducing risks around collateral forfeiture. The secured notes also benefit from a first priority lien of the equity of DBS, as well as an unsecured guarantee from DISH Wireless Holding, L.L.C., the intermediate parent of the various other spectrum entities, and unsecured guarantees from other select, though not all, material subsidiaries of DISH. The new secured notes will not have guarantees from the direct DBS operating subs, any subsidiaries directly holding spectrum, or subsidiaries holding the retail wireless business. The unsecured notes of DISH do not benefit from any of these equity pledges or guarantees.

The affirmation of the DISH and DBS B2 CFRs is based upon a significant pre-funding of remaining buildout needs of DISH through 2024 with the proceeds of the proposed notes which reduces the risk of DISH failing to meet build-out deadlines in June 2023 and June 2025. The additional debt and leverage at DISH in connection with the proposed notes is offset by the $2 billion debt repayment at DBS of its notes that matured in July 2022 and expected debt reduction from repayment (verses refinancing) of most or all of DBS's March 2023 $1.5 billion maturity, which Moody's believes can be satisfied with cash flow generation and cash on hand. The offering also significantly reduces risk associated with liquidity and capital needs until the company's 2024 maturities ($2 billion at DBS and $1 billion at DISH). While the capital will take the company much closer towards completing its targeted buildout, it will not prove adequate to fund the material losses of a startup enterprise nor will it be sufficient to meet the capital needs to fund handsets and success-based growth. Proforma consolidated debt at DISH for the new issuance is about $23.9 billion (LTM 6/30 proforma for pending transactions). Moody's believes that it is less likely that DBS will be used to support DISH's financial needs going forward except to the extent that it has excess cash over its maturity repayment needs over time.

The DISH PDR was downgraded due to the existence of secured debt in the capital structure, which Moody's believes will result in a higher probability of default and also higher average recovery in default due to reduced flexibility to add more debt. Moody's believes that the issuance of the DISH secured notes represents a change in financial policy regarding the use of secured debt at DISH, and therefore governance is a key factor in these rating actions.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: Dish Network Corporation

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Dish Network Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Dish Network Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

..Issuer: Dish DBS Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 to (LGD2) from (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dish DBS Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Dish Network Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

DISH's B2 CFR and DBS's B2 CFR reflect high consolidated leverage (around 6.5x gross debt to EBITDA at consolidated DISH and around 5.6x net debt-to-EBITDA as of LTM 6/30 proforma for pending transactions, and 7.9x gross and 7.1x net, including intercompany loans) all incorporating Moody's standard adjustments. The company is also facing strong secular headwinds (DBS) and significant startup and buildout costs (DISH). We anticipate that leverage will climb further without balance in capital raising. DISH's B2 CFR is supported by the substantial asset value derived from its vast wireless spectrum license holdings, although they are in process of being converted into operating assets which will need to generate revenues and eventually profits since it is unlikely at this point that these assets will or could be sold/monetized as financial assets. DISH's only subscribers are those acquired from Sprint and T-Mobile in mid-2020 and the revenue stream it gets from leasing certain satellite assets to DBS. DBS's B2 CFR reflects our concern that secular pressure from changing television consumption habits to SVOD services like Netflix, Inc. (Ba1 positive) and other direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, will continue to result in increasing cord-cutting of traditional linear bundled pay TV services in the US, and Moody's does not expect SLING TV, the company's over-the-top pay TV business to grow to sufficiently mitigate the DBS subscriber losses. However, declining pay TV penetration levels, particularly for smaller cable companies, will likely result in elimination of pay TV service offerings by these companies when they become unprofitable, and direct broadcast satellite-distributed traditional linear pay TV providers could be the beneficiaries in future years as they increasingly become the providers of last resort, which may effectively elongate the revenue tail for DBS. This would also likely give companies like DBS more leverage against rising affiliate fees by networks. DBS bondholders have no legal recourse to DISH or its wireless spectrum licenses other than any wireless spectrum licenses pledged as collateral for the intercompany loan, and have limited protection against the upstreaming of cash to DISH, although the intercompany loan restricts DBS from using any proceeds from prepayment of the loan to directly make cash dividends or distributions to DISH prior to repayment in full of the intercompany loan. Moody's believes that there would be considerable synergy benefits from consolidation in the US Direct-Broadcast-Satellite sector that would accrue to both DBS and DISH.

The rating also considers the company's controlling shareholder structure. The controlling shareholder and Chairman, Charles Ergen, has demonstrated willingness to be highly acquisitive, and to use significant amount of debt and leverage as opposed to equity most of the time to fund much of the financing costs. In addition, limited transparency on fiscal policies, extremely limited financial guidance from the company's management, and flexible indenture covenants also moderately constrain the CFR.

As of June 30, 2022, and proforma for pending, DISH and DBS had about $34 billion of cash and cash and marketable securities, combined. The company has no revolving bank facility, but we believe that the company has significant potential for alternate liquidity with very significant spectrum asset value (with fair market value that is likely in excess of book) that could be leveraged or monetized. An additional risk includes the potential for DISH to acquire additional spectrum licenses (though there are no material new auctions planned by the FCC at this point), but it may pursue other wireless spectrum license transactions and has a standing option to acquire $3 billion of wireless spectrum licenses from T-Mobile. The company also has exposure to the eventual re-auction of AWS spectrum which was returned to the FCC by DISH for the difference between the new auction result and the $3 billion that was originally bid for the licenses. DISH's need for additional capital to fund the build-out of its wireless network was largely expected. However, further increases in debt and leverage without additional equity capital raising would increase financial risks at a time when DISH is still in its developmental IOT network buildout stage and while DBS is unlikely to see secular pressures recede in its pay TV business.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company has adequate liquidity for DISH and DBS for the next 12 to 18 months to fund 5G build-out costs over that period and fund DBS's $1.5 billion unsecured notes maturity in March 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the capital needs and the start-up nature of the 5G build-out at DISH and the debt maturities and secular pressures at DBS, a rating upgrade for either company is unlikely. However, an upgrade could occur if: 1) material equity capital is raised from a strategic investor, such that little or no additional debt is likely to be needed by DISH to complete the company's IOT vision; and 2) DBS can manage its maturities beyond 2023 and demonstrates that it can pace the secular pressure with continuing ability to reduce debt and leverage, such as with sector consolidation to produce stronger free cash flows.

We recognize that DISH is transitioning from an asset holding company (excluding DBS) to a wireless broadband company. That means it faces significant costs to build out its network, and cost and time to market and finance growth before it will achieve enough customers to generate profits. Thus, the ratings will tolerate some temporary escalation in leverage during this period. Ratings may be downgraded further if DISH engages in more pure debt-financed acquisitions and spectrum license purchases or debt-only financed build-out of the network which increases leverage and start-up costs such that consolidated leverage is sustained over 6.0x (including Moody's adjustments) after the company reaches the requisite FCC-mandated build-out coverage requirements. For DBS, ratings could face a downgrade if leverage is sustained above 4.0x after considering a debt offset for the intercompany loan from DISH; if subscriber losses decline at a faster pace than historical trends; or if liquidity becomes constrained.

DISH operates a wireless business segment, making the company the fourth U.S. national carrier. DISH's wireless segment operates in two business units, Retail Wireless and 5G Network Deployment. DISH's consolidated revenue for LTM June 30, 2022 was roughly $17.5 billion. DBS is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH and is a direct broadcast satellite pay-TV provider, as well as an internet pay-TV provider through its SLING TV business, with a total of approximately 9.5 million subscribers as of June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Begley

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

