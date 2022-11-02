Moody's affirms DISH Network's B2 CFR, assigns Ba3 to new secured notes, downgrades unsecured notes to B3; affirms DISH DBS's B2 CFR, B3 unsecured notes and Ba3 secured notes; outlook stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms DISH Network's B2 CFR, assigns Ba3 to new secured notes, downgrades unsecured notes to B3; affirms DISH DBS's B2 CFR, B3 unsecured notes and Ba3 secured notes; outlook stable

02 Nov 2022

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Dish Network Corporation's ("DISH") new $2 billion secured notes issuance Ba3 ratings, downgraded the company's senior unsecured convertible notes to B3 from B2 and its probability of default (PDR) rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. DISH's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) has been affirmed. Moody's also affirmed Dish DBS Corporation's (a wholly-owned subsidiary of DISH Network - "DBS") B2 CFR, Ba3 senior secured notes, B3 senior unsecured debt ratings, and B2-PD PDR rating. DISH's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged. The use of proceeds for DISH's new secured issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the buildout of wireless infrastructure. Governance is a rating driver for this rating action. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of DISH's unsecured convertible notes is caused by the issuance of the new secured notes, which will result in effective subordination of the unsecured notes and potential disproportionate loss absorption relative to the new secured notes in a default scenario. The new secured notes will benefit from a first priority lien on the equity interests in ParkerB.com Wireless L.L.C., owner of the Company's 600 MHz spectrum licenses. The transaction contemplates a maximum loan to value of 40% against the collateral. The book value of the collateral at September 30, 2022 is $6.2 billion and the appraisal value is expected to be materially higher based on a recent comparable transaction in the band. The new secured notes require a third-party appraisal to be delivered within 4 months of closing. While the FCC prohibits security interests in FCC licenses, and some potential uncertainty exists as to the ability to perfect a security interest in the proceeds of a sale of FCC licenses, in Moody's view the negative pledge against any other encumbrances of the collateral mitigates that potential deficiency. DISH's 600 Mhz spectrum is not subject to the June 2023 automatic forfeiture provisions of its agreement with the FCC which requires 75% buildout by 2025, materially reducing risks around collateral forfeiture. The secured notes also benefit from a first priority lien of the equity of DBS, as well as an unsecured guarantee from DISH Wireless Holding, L.L.C., the intermediate parent of the various other spectrum entities, and unsecured guarantees from other select, though not all, material subsidiaries of DISH. The new secured notes will not have guarantees from the direct DBS operating subs, any subsidiaries directly holding spectrum, or subsidiaries holding the retail wireless business. The unsecured notes of DISH do not benefit from any of these equity pledges or guarantees.

The affirmation of the DISH and DBS B2 CFRs is based upon a significant pre-funding of remaining buildout needs of DISH through 2024 with the proceeds of the proposed notes which reduces the risk of DISH failing to meet build-out deadlines in June 2023 and June 2025. The additional debt and leverage at DISH in connection with the proposed notes is offset by the $2 billion debt repayment at DBS of its notes that matured in July 2022 and expected debt reduction from repayment (verses refinancing) of most or all of DBS's March 2023 $1.5 billion maturity, which Moody's believes can be satisfied with cash flow generation and cash on hand. The offering also significantly reduces risk associated with liquidity and capital needs until the company's 2024 maturities ($2 billion at DBS and $1 billion at DISH). While the capital will take the company much closer towards completing its targeted buildout, it will not prove adequate to fund the material losses of a startup enterprise nor will it be sufficient to meet the capital needs to fund handsets and success-based growth. Proforma consolidated debt at DISH for the new issuance is about $23.9 billion (LTM 6/30 proforma for pending transactions). Moody's believes that it is less likely that DBS will be used to support DISH's financial needs going forward except to the extent that it has excess cash over its maturity repayment needs over time.

The DISH PDR was downgraded due to the existence of secured debt in the capital structure, which Moody's believes will result in a higher probability of default and also higher average recovery in default due to reduced flexibility to add more debt.  Moody's believes that the issuance of the DISH secured notes represents a change in financial policy regarding the use of secured debt at DISH, and therefore governance is a key factor in these rating actions.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: Dish Network Corporation

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Dish Network Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Dish Network Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

..Issuer: Dish DBS Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 to (LGD2) from (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dish DBS Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Dish Network Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

DISH's B2 CFR and DBS's B2 CFR reflect high consolidated leverage (around 6.5x gross debt to EBITDA at consolidated DISH and around 5.6x net debt-to-EBITDA as of LTM 6/30 proforma for pending transactions, and 7.9x gross and 7.1x net, including intercompany loans) all incorporating Moody's standard adjustments. The company is also facing strong secular headwinds (DBS) and significant startup and buildout costs (DISH). We anticipate that leverage will climb further without balance in capital raising. DISH's B2 CFR is supported by the substantial asset value derived from its vast wireless spectrum license holdings, although they are in process of being converted into operating assets which will need to generate revenues and eventually profits since it is unlikely at this point that these assets will or could be sold/monetized as financial assets. DISH's only subscribers are those acquired from Sprint and T-Mobile in mid-2020 and the revenue stream it gets from leasing certain satellite assets to DBS. DBS's B2 CFR reflects our concern that secular pressure from changing television consumption habits to SVOD services like Netflix, Inc. (Ba1 positive) and other direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, will continue to result in increasing cord-cutting of traditional linear bundled pay TV services in the US, and Moody's does not expect SLING TV, the company's over-the-top pay TV business to grow to sufficiently mitigate the DBS subscriber losses. However, declining pay TV penetration levels, particularly for smaller cable companies, will likely result in elimination of pay TV service offerings by these companies when they become unprofitable, and direct broadcast satellite-distributed traditional linear pay TV providers could be the beneficiaries in future years as they increasingly become the providers of last resort, which may effectively elongate the revenue tail for DBS. This would also likely give companies like DBS more leverage against rising affiliate fees by networks. DBS bondholders have no legal recourse to DISH or its wireless spectrum licenses other than any wireless spectrum licenses pledged as collateral for the intercompany loan, and have limited protection against the upstreaming of cash to DISH, although the intercompany loan restricts DBS from using any proceeds from prepayment of the loan to directly make cash dividends or distributions to DISH prior to repayment in full of the intercompany loan. Moody's believes that there would be considerable synergy benefits from consolidation in the US Direct-Broadcast-Satellite sector that would accrue to both DBS and DISH.

The rating also considers the company's controlling shareholder structure. The controlling shareholder and Chairman, Charles Ergen, has demonstrated willingness to be highly acquisitive, and to use significant amount of debt and leverage as opposed to equity most of the time to fund much of the financing costs. In addition, limited transparency on fiscal policies, extremely limited financial guidance from the company's management, and flexible indenture covenants also moderately constrain the CFR.

As of June 30, 2022, and proforma for pending, DISH and DBS had about $34 billion of cash and cash and marketable securities, combined. The company has no revolving bank facility, but we believe that the company has significant potential for alternate liquidity with very significant spectrum asset value (with fair market value that is likely in excess of book) that could be leveraged or monetized. An additional risk includes the potential for DISH to acquire additional spectrum licenses (though there are no material new auctions planned by the FCC at this point), but it may pursue other wireless spectrum license transactions and has a standing option to acquire $3 billion of wireless spectrum licenses from T-Mobile. The company also has exposure to the eventual re-auction of AWS spectrum which was returned to the FCC by DISH for the difference between the new auction result and the $3 billion that was originally bid for the licenses. DISH's need for additional capital to fund the build-out of its wireless network was largely expected. However, further increases in debt and leverage without additional equity capital raising would increase financial risks at a time when DISH is still in its developmental IOT network buildout stage and while DBS is unlikely to see secular pressures recede in its pay TV business.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company has adequate liquidity for DISH and DBS for the next 12 to 18 months to fund 5G build-out costs over that period and fund DBS's $1.5 billion unsecured notes maturity in March 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the capital needs and the start-up nature of the 5G build-out at DISH and the debt maturities and secular pressures at DBS, a rating upgrade for either company is unlikely. However, an upgrade could occur if: 1) material equity capital is raised from a strategic investor, such that little or no additional debt is likely to be needed by DISH to complete the company's IOT vision; and 2) DBS can manage its maturities beyond 2023 and demonstrates that it can pace the secular pressure with continuing ability to reduce debt and leverage, such as with sector consolidation to produce stronger free cash flows.

We recognize that DISH is transitioning from an asset holding company (excluding DBS) to a wireless broadband company. That means it faces significant costs to build out its network, and cost and time to market and finance growth before it will achieve enough customers to generate profits. Thus, the ratings will tolerate some temporary escalation in leverage during this period. Ratings may be downgraded further if DISH engages in more pure debt-financed acquisitions and spectrum license purchases or debt-only financed build-out of the network which increases leverage and start-up costs such that consolidated leverage is sustained over 6.0x (including Moody's adjustments) after the company reaches the requisite FCC-mandated build-out coverage requirements. For DBS, ratings could face a downgrade if leverage is sustained above 4.0x after considering a debt offset for the intercompany loan from DISH; if subscriber losses decline at a faster pace than historical trends; or if liquidity becomes constrained.

DISH operates a wireless business segment, making the company the fourth U.S. national carrier. DISH's wireless segment operates in two business units, Retail Wireless and 5G Network Deployment. DISH's consolidated revenue for LTM June 30, 2022 was roughly $17.5 billion. DBS is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH and is a direct broadcast satellite pay-TV provider, as well as an internet pay-TV provider through its SLING TV business, with a total of approximately 9.5 million subscribers as of June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Begley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com