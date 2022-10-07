Moody's affirms DNB Bank's Aa2 ratings, changes outlook on deposit ratings to positive

Stockholm, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed DNB Bank ASA's (DNB) deposit and senior unsecured ratings at Aa2/P-1 and Aa2, respectively, and the junior senior unsecured ratings were affirmed at A3. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were affirmed at a3. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings changed to positive from negative, and the outlook on the long-term senior unsecured ratings changed to stable from negative.

The key drivers for affirming the deposit and unsecured ratings are the bank's strong standalone assessment, owing to its entrenched franchise that supports robust recurring profitability, comprehensive risk management, and very strong capitalization, balanced against high, albeit declining market funding. Furthermore, the affirmation reflects the very large loss absorbing buffers protecting creditors in case of failure, and a moderate probability of government support.

The positive outlook on the long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation of improving profitability, lower dependence on market funding, and very large volumes of loss absorbing buffers protecting creditors in case of failure. The stable outlook on the senior unsecured debt ratings takes into account the strengthening standalone assessment, while also reflecting the risk of higher loss rates in case of failure for senior unsecured bondholders given the declining volumes of senior preferred debt in coming years.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL470165 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The key driver for the affirmation of DNB's a3 BCA is Norway's very favourable operating environment captured by Moody's Very Strong – Macro profile, together with the bank's robust risk management, very strong capitalization and a track record of delivering predictable earnings despite a challenging operating environment. Furthermore, growth in deposits has reduced the reliance on market funding, a trend likely to continue given the strong earnings of the Norwegian oil sector, that will likely result in further deposit inflows.

DNB weathered the pandemic well, remaining highly profitable throughout, despite taking sizeable provisions in 2020 relating to its exposures toward the offshore oil sector. The problem loan ratio receded to 1.6% at 30 June 2022 from a high of 2.2% at the end of September 2020, while the bank has made progress in reducing riskier exposures. Tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) remains very strong at 20.3% despite the consolidation of Sbanken ASA, which contributed to lowering capitalization from 21.6% at the end of March 2022. Moody's expects DNB's profitability to improve given interest rate hikes, with only a modest increase in provisioning reflecting the effect of a sharper slowdown in key overseas markets upon non-energy exporters.

DEPOSIT, SENIOR UNSECURED AND JUNIOR SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS

DNB's long-term deposit and senior unsecured Aa2 ratings incorporate Moody's expectations that DNB will continue refinancing maturing senior unsecured debt with junior senior unsecured debt in the coming years as Minimum Requirements of own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) are phased in. According to Moody's forward looking Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, the three notch uplift in the deposit and senior unsecured ratings will be maintained during 2023 and 2024 due to the considerable senior unsecured debt outstanding while the necessary volumes of junior debt are built up. By January 2024, Moody's expects that MREL will equate to 37.1% of total risk exposure amount, of which at least 29.5% will need to be met from more subordinated liabilities. Our moderate assessment of government support translates into a further notch uplift included in these ratings.

Moody's considers that DNB's junior senior unsecured debt holders face a moderate loss given failure, resulting in a rating aligned with the issuers' Adjusted BCA of a3. Moody's does not assign government support to this debt class.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the deposit ratings signals a likely strengthening of the financial profile as the bank's entrenched franchise positions it to benefit from the relatively stronger operating environment in Norway compared to the rest of Europe. With increasing interest rates and Moody's expectation of continued growth in deposits, profitability will remain strong, while dependency on market funding will trend downward. Moody's expects capitalisation to remain very strong as result of the high regulatory requirements in Norway and the capital management buffers that DNB holds. Meanwhile, an increase in deposits together with a shift in market funding toward junior senior funding (senior non-preferred debt) away from senior preferred debt, will maintain sufficient loss absorbing buffers to maintain an extremely low loss given failure for junior depositors.

The stable outlook on the senior unsecured debt ratings takes into account the strengthening financial profile, while also reflecting the risk of higher loss rates for senior unsecured bondholders from 2025 given the declining volumes of senior preferred debt in coming years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DNB's ratings could be upgraded as a result of an upgrade in its BCA. The BCA could be upgraded if DNB maintains its very high capitalization, continues its reduction in risky assets while reducing the share of market funding and maintaining its strong recurring profitability despite a weakening global macroeconomic outlook.

DNB's ratings could be downgraded as a result of (i) lower volumes of loss absorbing liabilities protecting creditors in case of failure; or while unlikely (ii) a downgrade in its standalone BCA due to asset quality deteriorating beyond Moody's expectations; or financing conditions becoming challenging.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021.

