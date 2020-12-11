Moody's affirms DNB Bank's Aa2 senior ratings; stable outlook

Stockholm, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed DNB Bank ASA's (DNB) senior, deposit, and counterparty risk ratings at Aa2/P-1. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was affirmed at a3, and the Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA) were affirmed at Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr). Furthermore, the junior senior unsecured rating of A3, the subordinate Medium Term Note Program (P)Baa1 and the preferred stock non-cumulative ratings of Baa3(hyb) were affirmed. The stable outlook on long-term senior and deposit ratings was also affirmed.

The main drivers for the affirmation of the ratings are DNB's continued strengthening of capital buffers, and strong pre-provision earnings, balanced against the significant oil and offshore loan loss provisions in the first half of 2020 due to the challenging operating environment with dual shocks in the form of contraction in GDP and a significant drop in oil prices caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that DNB will have sufficient pre-provision income and capital buffers to manage the downside risk of a weaker than expected Norwegian recovery. Furthermore, although the bank is reliant on market funding, DNB will continue to maintain exceptional capital market access due to its strong solvency and Norwegian central bank action.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL437433 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the a3 BCA reflects DNB's inherent strengths, including its ability to continue generating capital and thereby strengthen its already high capital buffers, balanced against its exposures to high risk sectors within oil and offshore, which have generated large loan loss provisions in 2020.

With ongoing government support measures expected to remain strong, Moody's expects Norway's economy to continue recovering in 2021, which will help DNB contain credit losses and generate higher profits than Nordic peers.

Moody's forecasts that the Norwegian real GDP will contract by 2% in 2020, due to the coronavirus-related closures and drop in oil prices, and recover by 3.8% in 2021. The relatively mild contraction in the economy compared to other European countries is in part due to the government's unprecedented fiscal package to cushion the shock and support the recovery, and the central banks swift decision to lower interest rates. These actions have helped DNB navigate the challenging operating environment with limited credit losses relating to mainland Norwegian economy. Out of the NOK 8.7 billion in loan loss provision in the first nine months of 2020, NOK 5.5 billion have related primarily to offshore segments.

Moody's forecasts that DNB will improve its profitability during 2021 as loan loss provisions are further contained. DNB remained profitable during the first nine months of 2020, with net income to tangible assets of 0.6%, compared with 0.9% for 2019 due to strong recurring pre-provision income. This has enabled the bank to continue building capital buffers, with tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA) increasing to 22.4% at end of September 2020 from 21.5% at the end of 2019. Even though the bank plans to pay dividends for 2019 and 2020, when guidance from authorities allow them to, the rating agency forecasts that TCE/RWA ratio will remain above 20% in 2021.

Furthermore, the BCA also reflects the continued strong liquidity and funding profile of the bank, with strong access to capital markets in the coming year.

On December 7, DNB announced that the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (NFSA) has declared that an administrative fine of NOK 400 million may be imposed on the bank for inadequate compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) legislation. DNB stated that the possible fine is related to inadequate processes, not related to suspicions of money laundering, and the amount is in the lower range of possible fines. The announcement is credit negative because it entails both higher reputational risks and conduct related costs. However, Moody's considers that the nature and size of the fine does not warrant a reassessment of the bank's low risk of governance failures, nor its ability to address the shortcomings raised by the NFSA.

The ratings also incorporate the cushion of loss absorbing obligations that protect creditors in case of failure, as indicated by Moody's forward looking advanced loss given failure analysis, incorporating also future issuances of non-preferred senior debt according to Norway's implementation of Minimum Requirements of own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL).

Lastly, the ratings reflect the rating agency's unchanged assessment of a moderate probability of government support in the case of need, due to DNB's position as the largest systemically important institution, and the 34% government ownership.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that DNB will have sufficient pre-provision income and capital buffers to manage the downside risk of a weaker than expected Norwegian recovery. Furthermore, although the bank is reliant on market funding, it will continue to have exceptionally good access to capital markets due to its strong solvency and actions of central banks.

The stable outlook also reflects our expectations that DNB will issue additional loss-absorbing instruments over the outlook period, mainly in the form of non-preferred senior (NPS) debt, supporting the LGF notching embedded in the senior ratings

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DNB's debt and deposit ratings could be upgraded as a result of an upgrade in its standalone BCA. The bank's BCA could be upgraded if it: (1) reduces its asset vulnerability, especially in relation to oil-related and offshore exposures as well as to historically more volatile segments, such as shipping and CRE; (2) maintains stronger and stable earnings generation without increasing its risk profile; and (3) preserves sustained access to international capital markets while further strengthening its deposit franchise.

DNB's debt and deposit ratings could be downgraded as a result of (i) a downgrade in its standalone BCA; or (ii) gradual replacement of maturing senior debt with non-preferred senior debt being significantly below Moody's expectation. Downwards pressure on the bank's BCA could develop if: (1) DNB's financing conditions become challenging; (2) its asset quality were to deteriorate beyond our expectations and lead to further increase of the bank's credit costs; (3) its credit profile substantially deteriorates due to adverse developments in the Norwegian oil, offshore and real-estate markets; (4) DNB increases its involvement in more risky operations such as capital market activities.

