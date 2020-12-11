Moody's affirms DNB Bank's Aa2 senior ratings; stable outlook

Stockholm, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
DNB Bank ASA's (DNB) senior, deposit, and counterparty
risk ratings at Aa2/P-1. The Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) was affirmed at a3, and the Counterparty Risk Assessments
(CRA) were affirmed at Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr). Furthermore,
the junior senior unsecured rating of A3, the subordinate Medium
Term Note Program (P)Baa1 and the preferred stock non-cumulative
ratings of Baa3(hyb) were affirmed. The stable outlook on long-term
senior and deposit ratings was also affirmed.
The main drivers for the affirmation of the ratings are DNB's continued
strengthening of capital buffers, and strong pre-provision
earnings, balanced against the significant oil and offshore loan
loss provisions in the first half of 2020 due to the challenging operating
environment with dual shocks in the form of contraction in GDP and a significant
drop in oil prices caused by the spread of the coronavirus.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that DNB will have sufficient
pre-provision income and capital buffers to manage the downside
risk of a weaker than expected Norwegian recovery. Furthermore,
although the bank is reliant on market funding, DNB will continue
to maintain exceptional capital market access due to its strong solvency
and Norwegian central bank action.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL437433
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the a3 BCA reflects DNB's inherent strengths,
including its ability to continue generating capital and thereby strengthen
its already high capital buffers, balanced against its exposures
to high risk sectors within oil and offshore, which have generated
large loan loss provisions in 2020.
With ongoing government support measures expected to remain strong,
Moody's expects Norway's economy to continue recovering in
2021, which will help DNB contain credit losses and generate higher
profits than Nordic peers.
Moody's forecasts that the Norwegian real GDP will contract by 2%
in 2020, due to the coronavirus-related closures and drop
in oil prices, and recover by 3.8% in 2021.
The relatively mild contraction in the economy compared to other European
countries is in part due to the government's unprecedented fiscal
package to cushion the shock and support the recovery, and the central
banks swift decision to lower interest rates. These actions have
helped DNB navigate the challenging operating environment with limited
credit losses relating to mainland Norwegian economy. Out of the
NOK 8.7 billion in loan loss provision in the first nine months
of 2020, NOK 5.5 billion have related primarily to offshore
segments.
Moody's forecasts that DNB will improve its profitability during
2021 as loan loss provisions are further contained. DNB remained
profitable during the first nine months of 2020, with net income
to tangible assets of 0.6%, compared with 0.9%
for 2019 due to strong recurring pre-provision income. This
has enabled the bank to continue building capital buffers, with
tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA) increasing
to 22.4% at end of September 2020 from 21.5%
at the end of 2019. Even though the bank plans to pay dividends
for 2019 and 2020, when guidance from authorities allow them to,
the rating agency forecasts that TCE/RWA ratio will remain above 20%
in 2021.
Furthermore, the BCA also reflects the continued strong liquidity
and funding profile of the bank, with strong access to capital markets
in the coming year.
On December 7, DNB announced that the Norwegian Financial Supervisory
Authority (NFSA) has declared that an administrative fine of NOK 400 million
may be imposed on the bank for inadequate compliance with anti-money
laundering (AML) legislation. DNB stated that the possible fine
is related to inadequate processes, not related to suspicions of
money laundering, and the amount is in the lower range of possible
fines. The announcement is credit negative because it entails both
higher reputational risks and conduct related costs. However,
Moody's considers that the nature and size of the fine does not
warrant a reassessment of the bank's low risk of governance failures,
nor its ability to address the shortcomings raised by the NFSA.
The ratings also incorporate the cushion of loss absorbing obligations
that protect creditors in case of failure, as indicated by Moody's
forward looking advanced loss given failure analysis, incorporating
also future issuances of non-preferred senior debt according to
Norway's implementation of Minimum Requirements of own funds and
Eligible Liabilities (MREL).
Lastly, the ratings reflect the rating agency's unchanged
assessment of a moderate probability of government support in the case
of need, due to DNB's position as the largest systemically
important institution, and the 34% government ownership.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects that DNB will have sufficient pre-provision
income and capital buffers to manage the downside risk of a weaker than
expected Norwegian recovery. Furthermore, although the bank
is reliant on market funding, it will continue to have exceptionally
good access to capital markets due to its strong solvency and actions
of central banks.
The stable outlook also reflects our expectations that DNB will issue
additional loss-absorbing instruments over the outlook period,
mainly in the form of non-preferred senior (NPS) debt, supporting
the LGF notching embedded in the senior ratings
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
DNB's debt and deposit ratings could be upgraded as a result of an upgrade
in its standalone BCA. The bank's BCA could be upgraded if it:
(1) reduces its asset vulnerability, especially in relation to oil-related
and offshore exposures as well as to historically more volatile segments,
such as shipping and CRE; (2) maintains stronger and stable earnings
generation without increasing its risk profile; and (3) preserves
sustained access to international capital markets while further strengthening
its deposit franchise.
DNB's debt and deposit ratings could be downgraded as a result of (i)
a downgrade in its standalone BCA; or (ii) gradual replacement of
maturing senior debt with non-preferred senior debt being significantly
below Moody's expectation. Downwards pressure on the bank's BCA
could develop if: (1) DNB's financing conditions become challenging;
(2) its asset quality were to deteriorate beyond our expectations and
lead to further increase of the bank's credit costs; (3) its credit
profile substantially deteriorates due to adverse developments in the
Norwegian oil, offshore and real-estate markets; (4)
DNB increases its involvement in more risky operations such as capital
market activities.
