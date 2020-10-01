Moody's affirms DSM's A3 rating, changes outlook to stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Royal DSM N.V.'s (''DSM'') A3 issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings, (P)A3/(P)Prime-2 senior unsecured MTN programme ratings and Prime-2 (P-2) commercial paper rating. Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of ratings reflects the sizable net proceeds of around €1.4 billion that DSM will receive upon closing of the divestment of its Resins & Functional Materials and associated businesses (together, "RFM") to Covestro AG. The divestment is in line with DSM's strategy and in line with past divestments that have resulted in a shift towards DSM's core activities around nutrition and health. The loss of diversification by disposing RFM is offset by increased exposure to Nutrition demonstrated by this year's acquisitions of Glycom and Erber, which is more resilient and carries higher margins than RFM. The transaction is expected to close in H1 2021.

On a pro-forma basis, the transaction results in an improvement of the RCF/net debt ratio to levels of around mid 40s (%) from 41% as of 30 June 2020. DSM's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage at 3.3x per 30 June 2020, reflecting the additional €1.0 billion of debt to fund the acquisition of Erber Group, from 2.2x at 2019 year-end remains elevated but is offset by the high cash balances.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative. This reflects the forthcoming receipt of net disposal proceeds of around €1.4 billion offsetting cash outflows for the Erber acquisition and giving DSM the optionality to reduce gross leverage, pursue EBITDA accretive acquisitions or a combination of both. Although DSM did not specify the use of proceeds Moody's expects that DSM continues to deploy the proceeds in line with (i) its well-articulated strategy of value-creating M&A, (ii) its stated financial policy that includes a commitment to a strong investment grade ratings [1] as well as (iii) the established track record of maintaining a conservative financial profile and integrating acquisitions.

The stable outlook assumes that DSM's credit metrics strengthen towards Moody's-adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x and RCF/net debt remaining above 30%. The stable outlook also takes into account that Erber is well integrated and that synergies are achieved.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative rating pressure could be exerted on the ratings should DSM fail to sustain the recent improvement in operating profitability or pursue debt-funded acquisitions resulting in some prolonged deterioration in financial metrics, including (i) RCF/net debt falling below 30%, (ii) total debt/EBITDA rising above 2.5x, assuming normalised cash balances of around €600 million-€700 million.

The rating could be upgraded should a sustained improvement in DSM's earnings and cash flow profile result in some permanent strengthening in financial metrics, including (i) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt in the high 30s to low 40s (%); and (ii) total debt/EBITDA below 2.0x.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Royal DSM N.V.

Affirmations:

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Heerlen, The Netherlands, Royal DSM N.V. is a leading life sciences and material sciences group encompassing a global Nutrition business and specialty Materials portfolio, In 2019, it reported sales of €9.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA (including the impact of IFRS 16) of almost €1.7 billion.

