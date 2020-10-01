Moody's affirms DSM's A3 rating, changes outlook to stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Royal DSM N.V.'s (''DSM'') A3 issuer and senior unsecured
bond ratings, (P)A3/(P)Prime-2 senior unsecured MTN programme
ratings and Prime-2 (P-2) commercial paper rating.
Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of ratings reflects the sizable net proceeds of around
€1.4 billion that DSM will receive upon closing of the divestment
of its Resins & Functional Materials and associated businesses (together,
"RFM") to Covestro AG. The divestment is in line with
DSM's strategy and in line with past divestments that have resulted
in a shift towards DSM's core activities around nutrition and health.
The loss of diversification by disposing RFM is offset by increased exposure
to Nutrition demonstrated by this year's acquisitions of Glycom
and Erber, which is more resilient and carries higher margins than
RFM. The transaction is expected to close in H1 2021.
On a pro-forma basis, the transaction results in an improvement
of the RCF/net debt ratio to levels of around mid 40s (%) from
41% as of 30 June 2020. DSM's Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage at 3.3x per 30 June 2020, reflecting the additional
€1.0 billion of debt to fund the acquisition of Erber Group,
from 2.2x at 2019 year-end remains elevated but is offset
by the high cash balances.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative.
This reflects the forthcoming receipt of net disposal proceeds of around
€1.4 billion offsetting cash outflows for the Erber acquisition
and giving DSM the optionality to reduce gross leverage, pursue
EBITDA accretive acquisitions or a combination of both. Although
DSM did not specify the use of proceeds Moody's expects that DSM
continues to deploy the proceeds in line with (i) its well-articulated
strategy of value-creating M&A, (ii) its stated financial
policy that includes a commitment to a strong investment grade ratings
[1] as well as (iii) the established track record of maintaining
a conservative financial profile and integrating acquisitions.
The stable outlook assumes that DSM's credit metrics strengthen
towards Moody's-adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x
and RCF/net debt remaining above 30%. The stable outlook
also takes into account that Erber is well integrated and that synergies
are achieved.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Negative rating pressure could be exerted on the ratings should DSM fail
to sustain the recent improvement in operating profitability or pursue
debt-funded acquisitions resulting in some prolonged deterioration
in financial metrics, including (i) RCF/net debt falling below 30%,
(ii) total debt/EBITDA rising above 2.5x, assuming normalised
cash balances of around €600 million-€700 million.
The rating could be upgraded should a sustained improvement in DSM's earnings
and cash flow profile result in some permanent strengthening in financial
metrics, including (i) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt in the
high 30s to low 40s (%); and (ii) total debt/EBITDA below
2.0x.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Royal DSM N.V.
Affirmations:
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Heerlen, The Netherlands, Royal DSM N.V.
is a leading life sciences and material sciences group encompassing a
global Nutrition business and specialty Materials portfolio, In
2019, it reported sales of €9.0 billion and adjusted
EBITDA (including the impact of IFRS 16) of almost €1.7 billion.
