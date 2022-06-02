Moody's affirms DSM's A3 rating, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Royal DSM N.V.'s (''DSM'') A3 issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings, (P)A3/(P)P-2 senior unsecured MTN programme and other short term rating and Prime-2 (P-2) commercial paper rating. The outlook remains stable. The affirmation of ratings follows DSM's announcement on 31 May 2022 to merge with Firmenich S.A. and sell its remaining Materials business for expected net cash proceeds of €3.5 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of DSM's A3 ratings takes into account the formation of a leading nutrition, beauty and well-being company with pro forma revenues of around €11.4 billion, as well as a target capital structure of net debt / EBITDA of 1.5-2.5x and a continued commitment to a strong investment grade rating. The affirmation of the instrument ratings furthermore reflects Moody's expectation that management will over time develop a capital structure for the combined entity to mitigate structural subordination. The A3 rating also assumes execution of the merger as proposed and funding of any potential squeeze out payments and taxes related to the merger within the framework of the stated financial policy targets.

Following the merger the combined entity will have leading positions in the markets for perfumery & beauty ingredients, food & beverage, health nutrition & care and animal health & nutrition. These end markets benefit from solid underlying demand fundamentals and generally stable demand. Despite some consolidation, the market for flavour and fragrance remains somewhat fragmented with large global competitors but also more specialized regional companies, resulting in a competitive market environment. However, the scale and global footprint of the combined entity positions it well to capture underlying market growth, in Moody's opinion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin (company definition) of the combined entity is around 20%, and management targets a further expansion to the 22%-23% range over the medium term, with margin expansion supported by synergies. The company estimates realizable synergies at around €350 million, which includes cost synergies and incremental EBITDA from sales synergies. In Moody's view, there remains uncertainty regarding the timing and final amounts of synergies that will be achieved, as usual with large mergers.

A new company, DSM-Firmenich, will be established to execute on the new combination. In a first step DSM's current shareholder will be given the opportunity to exchange their shares for DSM-Firmenich shares. DSM and Firmenich have agreed to either implement a pre-wired back-end structure or to commence a takeover buy-out procedure in accordance with Dutch law, depending on the acceptance level of the exchange offer. The affirmation of the A3 rating and stable outlook on DSM's rating also reflects the commitment that any cash payments related to the buy-out procedure under Dutch law, or the pre-wired back-end structure, will largely be financed by the sale of DSM-Firmenich treasury shares. In a second step DSM-Firmenich will acquire Firmenich with a mix of DSM-Firmenich shares and cash.

Following the merger and the one-time cash payment from DSM-Firmenich to Firmenich shareholders of €3.5 billion, DSM's shareholders at closing will own 65.5% of the new entity with Firmenich shareholders – consisting of members of the Firmenich family – holding 34.5%. Pro-forma the announced divestiture of its remaining Materials business for expected net cash proceeds of €3.5 billion, DSM will have sufficient funds to make the payment to Firmenich shareholders. The corporate governance will be evolving, but Moody's acknowledges the commitment to maintaining a strong investment grade rating, with net debt/EBITDA of 1.5-2.5x over the medium term and a dividend policy based on a payout ratio of 40-60% of adjusted earnings. In addition, the rating agency assumes that governance practices will be aligned with market practice and codes. The company will be domiciled in Switzerland, will have dual headquarters in Switzerland and the Netherlands as well as a stock listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

Moody's estimates the 2022 proforma Moody's adjusted normalised gross leverage across the capital structure will be close to 4x debt-to-EBITDA, above expectations for the A3 rating. However, Moody's expects leverage to decline towards 2.5x in 2023 due to debt reduction with the receipt of the proceeds from the disposal of the remaining Materials business, followed by further deleveraging in 2024 with continued EBITDA growth. In the context of DSM's solid track record in terms of adhering to its financial policy targets and a reiteration of its financial policy targets, Moody's considers this deleveraging trajectory commensurate with the A3 rating.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that the transaction closes in the first half of 2023 after regulatory and shareholders' approvals. Moody's further assumes that squeeze-out payments will not exceed €1.6 billion, transaction-related taxes will not be in excess of €0.5 billion and that DSM divests its remaining Materials business for net proceeds of €3.5 billion in H1 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade ratings if (i) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt in the high 30s to low 40s (%); and (ii) total debt/EBITDA of below 2.0x.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade ratings (i) RCF/net debt falling below 30%, (ii) total debt/EBITDA rising above 2.5x, assuming normalised cash balances of around €1.0 billion.

PRINCIPAL METHDOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands, Royal DSM N.V. (DSM) is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and bioscience. In 2021, it reported EBITDA of €1.8 billion on sales of €9.2 billion, equivalent to a margin of around 19.7%. It had a market capitalisation of around €27.5 billion as of 1 June 2022. In calendar year 2021 DSM-Firmenich generated proforma revenues of €11.4 billion and company defined adjusted EBITDA of €2.2 billion.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

