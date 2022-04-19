Moody's affirms DTE Energy Center's Baa3 rating; revises outlook to positive from stable

Approximately $50 million (originally $244 million) of debt securities affected

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the Baa3 rating assigned to DTE Energy Center, LLC's (DTEEC or the Issuer) senior secured bonds due 2024 and revised the rating outlook to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the improved credit profile of Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis: Baa3, positive), the parent of FCA US LLC (FCA US), whose outlook was changed to positive in March 2022. FCA US, a significant subsidiary of Stellantis, designs, manufactures and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands. FCA US is DTEEC's sole customer and source for cash flow and, in light of its importance to the Stellantis' corporate family, we view its credit quality as being similar to its parent.

The rating affirmation considers the stability and diversity of cash flows provided under long term service agreements with FCA US manufacturing facilities located in the Midwest covering multiple individual utility asset systems. Under the various service agreements, DTEEC operates and maintains the systems for a term of 20 years, allowing FCA US to focus on its core production processes. In exchange, FCA US pays DTEEC a fixed capacity charge (designed to cover base case annual debt service about 1.60 times on a cash basis), reimburses DTEEC for variable and fixed O&M costs, and pays predetermined service fees to cover DTEEC's administrative and corporate overhead costs, on-site general administrative costs, and a utility manager fee. Payments from FCA US to DTEEC have been structured so that certain operating costs, including property taxes and labor expenses, are either passed through or paid directly by FCA US.

The positive rating outlook for DTEEC reflects the strengthened credit quality at Stellantis, the parent of FCA US, the sole source of cash flow for the project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Stellantis would likely place upward pressure on DTEEC's rating.

Downward rating pressure could develop if there were material unexpected deterioration in DTEEC's financial profile or if Stellantis' rating were to be lowered.

DTEEC is a special purpose company created to own and operate various utility-related assets used in certain manufacturing processes of FCA US LLC. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, DTEEC is owned 50% each by subsidiaries of DTE Energy Company (Baa2 stable) and Commerzbank AG (A1 stable).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1313741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Solomon

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

