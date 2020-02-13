Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. Rating Action: Moody's affirms DT's ratings following approval of TMUS/Sprint merger; outlook negative 13 Feb 2020 Madrid, February 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and (P)Baa1 MTN program ratings of Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) and Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed DT's Prime-2 (P-2) commercial paper rating. The outlook on all ratings remains negative. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this Press Release. The rating action follows the approval by the United States District Court Southern District of New York of the merger of DT's US-subsidiary T-Mobile USA, Inc. (TMUS, Ba2 stable) with Sprint Corporation (Sprint, B2 ratings under review) under the ownership of New T-Mobile US, through an all-stock transaction. The Court's decision is subject to a possible further appeal. "We are affirming DT's ratings as the transaction approval and the terms of the merger are in line with our expectations when we changed the outlook to negative on 30 April, 2018, and reflect the stronger and improved positioning of DT in the US market," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for DT. "The negative outlook reflects the execution risk, increased exposure to a Ba-rated asset, unclear shareholder structure beyond the lock-up period, and the fact that DT's leverage will remain outside the maximum threshold for the Baa1 rating for a relatively long period of time, at least for two years after transaction closing. We note that the ratings would not allow for any headroom for deviation from our expectations in terms of operating performance," adds Mr Winzer. RATINGS RATIONALE On 30 April, 2018, Moody's affirmed the ratings of Deutsche Telekom at Baa1 and changed the outlook to negative, following the initial announcement of the intention to merge TMUS with Sprint. On 26 July 2019, the Department of Justice (DOJ) approved the merger with specific remedies including the sale of spectrum and the sale of Sprint prepaid subsidiaries. On 11 February, 2020 the United States District Court Southern District of New York ruled in favor of the merger and against the lawsuit filed by 13 state Attorneys General and the District of Columbia. Moody's continues monitoring the progress being made towards achieving full and final regulatory approval. The remedy package approved by the DOJ implies substantial cash proceeds from the sale of assets, which will partially mitigate the peak in leverage expected at closing. The negative outlook on DT's ratings continues to reflect the fact that at transaction closing, there will be a substantial increase in leverage for DT's consolidated group, which will exceed the financial ratio guidance for the Baa1 rating for at least two years after closing, when reported net leverage will return to management's comfort zone of reported net debt to EBITDA between 2.25x and 2.75x. This will leave DT's rating with no space for underperformance or debt-financed acquisitions. Nevertheless, Moody's continues to see the sound strategic logic behind the merger, and the expected synergy benefits that the combination will generate offsetting the temporary increase in leverage. DT will own approximately a 42% equity stake (SoftBank 27%) in New T-Mobile US and will have a perpetual voting proxy over Softbank's shares in New T-Mobile US. Deutsche Telekom will control and consolidate New T-Mobile US, but limit parental funding to an initial maximum of $6.6 billion. Thereafter, New T-Mobile US will be financially independent and self-funded. DT's Baa1 ratings continue to reflect the company's: (1) large size and scale; (2) geographical diversification in Germany, the US, and Central and Eastern Europe; (3) strong market positioning in the countries where it operates; (4) status as a government-related issuer (GRI), as a result of which, the Baa1 rating benefits from a one-notch uplift from the baa2 baseline credit assessment, derived from the Government of Germany 's (Aaa stable) support expectations; (5) public commitment to maintaining a conservative financial profile, balancing shareholder remuneration, investments and creditor protection; (6) financial policy inclusive of a reported net debt/EBITDA target range of 2.25x-2.75x; (7) continued high capital spending requirements; and (8) excellent liquidity management with over two years of pre-funding of debt maturities. In terms of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, DT's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and in line with the overall industry. Data security and data privacy issues are prominent in the sector. Telecommunications providers exchange large amounts of data, and a breach could cause legal, regulatory or reputation issues. In addition, a breach could result in increased operational costs to mitigate cyberattacks and reduce exposure to loss of private data. From a corporate governance perspective, Deutsche Telekom is a public company with the German government being the major shareholder (31.9% total participation, of which 17.4% is through KFW). Moody's notes that DT has clearly defined metrics in terms of financial policy, within its defined comfort leverage zone, which is shared and approved by the board of directors, has a strong corporate governance protocol and procedures in place and closely complies with all social and human resources policies and commitments. RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Deutsche Telekom's rating will be weakly positioned in the Baa1 rating category for a relatively long period (at least two years after closing) if the US merger is completed, with no headroom for deviation from the rating agency's expectations in terms of operating performance or debt-financed acquisitions. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN A rating downgrade could result if the company were to experience a deterioration in operating performance or embark on an aggressive expansion/acquisition programme, leading to higher financial, business and execution risk such that (1) the company's Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio were to materially exceed 3.0x with no expectation of improvement; and (2) its adjusted RCF/net debt were to drop to (or below) 18% on a sustainable basis. In addition, the ratings may be negatively affected by a reduction in the government's equity stake to below 20%, as Moody's may no longer apply the Government-related issuers (GRI) methodology to DT. Moody's would consider upgrading DT's rating to A3 if the group strengthens its credit metrics on a sustainable basis, such that its retained cash flow/adjusted net debt ratio sustainably exceeds 25% and the group's adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 2.5x on a sustained basis, with an improvement in business risk and operating conditions. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Affirmations: ..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom AG ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1 ....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1 ..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. ....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1 ....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom AG ....Outlook, Remains Negative ..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. ....Outlook, Remains Negative PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017, and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. COMPANY PROFILE Deutsche Telekom AG, domiciled in Bonn, Germany, is a leading provider of wireline and wireless services in Germany. The key segments for the group are Germany (26.9% of 2019 net revenues) and the US (48.3%) where it operates in the mobile segment through T-Mobile US. In the financial year ended December 2018, it generated approximately €78.5 billion in revenues and approximately €23.9 billion in EBITDA (adjusted for special factors). Deutsche Telekom is 31.9% owned by the German government (14.5% directly and 17.4% through Germany's state-owned development bank KfW). 