Moody's affirms DT's ratings following approval of TMUS/Sprint merger; outlook negative

Madrid, February 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1
senior unsecured rating and (P)Baa1 MTN program ratings of Deutsche Telekom
AG (DT) and Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed DT's Prime-2 (P-2)
commercial paper rating. The outlook on all ratings remains negative.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this Press
Release.
The rating action follows the approval by the United States District Court
Southern District of New York of the merger of DT's US-subsidiary
T-Mobile USA, Inc. (TMUS, Ba2 stable) with Sprint
Corporation (Sprint, B2 ratings under review) under the ownership
of New T-Mobile US, through an all-stock transaction.
The Court's decision is subject to a possible further appeal.
"We are affirming DT's ratings as the transaction approval and the terms
of the merger are in line with our expectations when we changed the outlook
to negative on 30 April, 2018, and reflect the stronger and
improved positioning of DT in the US market," says Carlos Winzer,
a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for DT.
"The negative outlook reflects the execution risk, increased
exposure to a Ba-rated asset, unclear shareholder structure
beyond the lock-up period, and the fact that DT's leverage
will remain outside the maximum threshold for the Baa1 rating for a relatively
long period of time, at least for two years after transaction closing.
We note that the ratings would not allow for any headroom for deviation
from our expectations in terms of operating performance," adds Mr
Winzer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 30 April, 2018, Moody's affirmed the ratings of Deutsche
Telekom at Baa1 and changed the outlook to negative, following the
initial announcement of the intention to merge TMUS with Sprint.
On 26 July 2019, the Department of Justice (DOJ) approved the merger
with specific remedies including the sale of spectrum and the sale of
Sprint prepaid subsidiaries. On 11 February, 2020 the United
States District Court Southern District of New York ruled in favor of
the merger and against the lawsuit filed by 13 state Attorneys General
and the District of Columbia.
Moody's continues monitoring the progress being made towards achieving
full and final regulatory approval. The remedy package approved
by the DOJ implies substantial cash proceeds from the sale of assets,
which will partially mitigate the peak in leverage expected at closing.
The negative outlook on DT's ratings continues to reflect the fact that
at transaction closing, there will be a substantial increase in
leverage for DT's consolidated group, which will exceed the financial
ratio guidance for the Baa1 rating for at least two years after closing,
when reported net leverage will return to management's comfort zone
of reported net debt to EBITDA between 2.25x and 2.75x.
This will leave DT's rating with no space for underperformance or
debt-financed acquisitions. Nevertheless, Moody's
continues to see the sound strategic logic behind the merger, and
the expected synergy benefits that the combination will generate offsetting
the temporary increase in leverage.
DT will own approximately a 42% equity stake (SoftBank 27%)
in New T-Mobile US and will have a perpetual voting proxy over
Softbank's shares in New T-Mobile US. Deutsche Telekom will
control and consolidate New T-Mobile US, but limit parental
funding to an initial maximum of $6.6 billion. Thereafter,
New T-Mobile US will be financially independent and self-funded.
DT's Baa1 ratings continue to reflect the company's: (1) large size
and scale; (2) geographical diversification in Germany, the
US, and Central and Eastern Europe; (3) strong market positioning
in the countries where it operates; (4) status as a government-related
issuer (GRI), as a result of which, the Baa1 rating benefits
from a one-notch uplift from the baa2 baseline credit assessment,
derived from the Government of Germany 's (Aaa stable) support expectations;
(5) public commitment to maintaining a conservative financial profile,
balancing shareholder remuneration, investments and creditor protection;
(6) financial policy inclusive of a reported net debt/EBITDA target range
of 2.25x-2.75x; (7) continued high capital spending
requirements; and (8) excellent liquidity management with over two
years of pre-funding of debt maturities.
In terms of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations,
DT's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and in line
with the overall industry. Data security and data privacy issues
are prominent in the sector. Telecommunications providers exchange
large amounts of data, and a breach could cause legal, regulatory
or reputation issues. In addition, a breach could result
in increased operational costs to mitigate cyberattacks and reduce exposure
to loss of private data. From a corporate governance perspective,
Deutsche Telekom is a public company with the German government being
the major shareholder (31.9% total participation,
of which 17.4% is through KFW). Moody's notes
that DT has clearly defined metrics in terms of financial policy,
within its defined comfort leverage zone, which is shared and approved
by the board of directors, has a strong corporate governance protocol
and procedures in place and closely complies with all social and human
resources policies and commitments.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Deutsche
Telekom's rating will be weakly positioned in the Baa1 rating category
for a relatively long period (at least two years after closing) if the
US merger is completed, with no headroom for deviation from the
rating agency's expectations in terms of operating performance or
debt-financed acquisitions.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
A rating downgrade could result if the company were to experience a deterioration
in operating performance or embark on an aggressive expansion/acquisition
programme, leading to higher financial, business and execution
risk such that (1) the company's Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio
were to materially exceed 3.0x with no expectation of improvement;
and (2) its adjusted RCF/net debt were to drop to (or below) 18%
on a sustainable basis.
In addition, the ratings may be negatively affected by a reduction
in the government's equity stake to below 20%, as Moody's
may no longer apply the Government-related issuers (GRI) methodology
to DT.
Moody's would consider upgrading DT's rating to A3 if the group strengthens
its credit metrics on a sustainable basis, such that its retained
cash flow/adjusted net debt ratio sustainably exceeds 25% and the
group's adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 2.5x on a sustained
basis, with an improvement in business risk and operating conditions.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom AG
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V.
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom AG
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017, and Government-Related
Issuers published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
Deutsche Telekom AG, domiciled in Bonn, Germany, is
a leading provider of wireline and wireless services in Germany.
The key segments for the group are Germany (26.9% of 2019
net revenues) and the US (48.3%) where it operates in the
mobile segment through T-Mobile US.
In the financial year ended December 2018, it generated approximately
€78.5 billion in revenues and approximately €23.9
billion in EBITDA (adjusted for special factors). Deutsche Telekom
is 31.9% owned by the German government (14.5%
directly and 17.4% through Germany's state-owned
development bank KfW).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
