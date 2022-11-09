Moody's affirms DXP Enterprises' ratings on term loan upsize; stable outlook

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed DXP Enterprises Inc's (DXP) existing ratings, including the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 rating on its existing senior secured term loan. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remained unchanged. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The affirmation of the ratings follows the company's announcement that it plans to increase its term loan B by $125 million. The proceeds of the proposed term loan will be used to finance acquisitions, repay borrowings on its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

"DXP's stable rating outlook reflects the recovery in its business and our expectations that the company will experience solid revenue growth in 2023 and generate positive free cash flow," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst. "The term loan issuance will increase DXP's leverage, but we expect DXP's credit metrics to remain supportive of its ratings."

The following summarizes the ratings activity:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DXP Enterprises Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DXP Enterprises Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

DXP's senior secured term loan due 2027 is rated B2, one notch below the CFR, reflecting the lower priority of its claim relative to the borrowings under the ABL revolving credit facility. In a distressed scenario the collateral available to term loan lenders likely will not be sufficient to cover the principal amount of the loan. Accordingly, Moody's believes the B2 rating on the term loan is more appropriate than the rating suggested by Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DXP's business will continue to recover as it has since 2020, credit metrics will remain supportive of the B1 CFR and the company will resolve its accounting issues that gave rise to its auditors' opinion that it had material weaknesses in its accounting controls. The company generated positive free cash flow throughout 2020-2022, despite funding working capital needs during the rebound. DXP's revenue, which dropped over 20% in 2020 from the prior year, exceeded 2019 pre-pandemic levels during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. However, the majority of the increase in revenue since the 2020 trough has been sourced from acquisitions, not organic growth. The company, which has a long history of modest bolt-on acquisitions, made multiple purchases in 2020-2022 that had almost $240 million of revenue at the time of purchase and have expanded DXP's product line and geographic footprint. Moody's expects DXP's legacy business in Innovative Pumping Solutions, which had revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, that lagged 2019 revenue by almost 30%, to improve further in 2023 as a result of its large backlog. The segment has high exposure to the oil and gas industry that we expect will continue to grow spending in 2023.

DXP's B1 CFR reflects its high exposure to cyclical end markets, modest scale for a distribution company with competitors having greater resources, single digit operating margins (driven by its distribution business model) and a history of acquisitions. The oil & gas, chemical and other industrial markets in North America account for a significant portion of its revenue. The oil & gas market provided over one-quarter of 2021 revenue. The company, which intends to diversify its revenue further in markets with more stable demand, has a history of bolt-on acquisitions that increase its geographic footprint or adds to its core product lines. Historically, it has partially funded acquisitions with equity, limiting the impact on its leverage. The company's margins do benefit from certain value added activities and gross profit could expand in an inflationary period. The rating has also been supported by moderate leverage and interest coverage credit metrics through the industry cycle, the diversity of its customer base and product lines, broad North American presence, positive free cash flow generation through cycles (as a result of low capital expenditure requirements, no common dividend and release of cash from working capital if revenue declines), a steady contractual, fee-based business in the Supply Chain Services segment and broad supplier base.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation the company will have good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow through 2023, cash balances following the term loan issuance and ABL revolving credit facility. The $135 million revolving credit facility is subject to a borrowing base and will be undrawn after DXP increases the term loan. DXP has some seasonality to its cash flows and working capital is typically a use of cash when revenue grows. The company is subject to two financial covenants -- a maximum net secured leverage ratio under the term loan agreement and a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x under the revolving credit facility. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with the financial covenants through 2023. The company is required to make principal repayments totaling one percent per year of the original term loan principal ($4.5 million per year). DXP's revolver and term loan mature in 2027.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade in the company's ratings is constrained by its modest scale. However, an upgrade could be considered if the company's EBITA grew considerably to more than $300 million, operating margin exceeds six percent on a sustained basis, and debt to EBITDA is less than 3.0x. The ratings could be downgraded if revenues decline meaningfully, operating margins fall below 4%, leverage exceeds 4.5x, the company does not produce positive free cash flow or DXP has ongoing issues with its public financial reporting.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: DXPE), headquartered in Houston, TX, is a distributor and service provider to the energy industry and industrial customers. It distributes maintenance, repair, operating (MRO) products and equipment, and provides integrated supply and other services. DXP also assembles rotating equipment packages and engages in limited pump manufacturing.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

