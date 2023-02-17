Moody's affirms Daiichi Sankyo's A2 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited's A2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings. The rating outlook remains stable.

"Daiichi Sankyo's A2 ratings reflect the strong progress the company has made in its antibody conjugate (ADC) cancer treatments, as seen in its better-than-expected sales growth with the launch of its first ADC drug, Enhertu," says Dean Enjo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The ratings also reflect the company's financial discipline, as it has maintained its leverage in the 1x range and a net cash position, while successfully developing its R&D intensive oncology pipeline," adds Enjo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Daiichi Sankyo's A2 ratings reflect the company's strong market position in Japan's (A1 stable) pharmaceutical industry. Favorable progress in its oncology pipeline development, particularly in its ADC franchise, will enhance its business portfolio and increase its presence in overseas markets. While it expands its drug portfolio into oncology, the company will maintain its stable cash flow from existing mainstay products, such as its domestic over-the-counter (OTC) business and drugs such as anticoagulant Edoxaban and anemia treatment Injectafer.

Daiichi Sankyo has taken important steps in establishing its growing oncology franchise with the successful launch of its ADC cancer drug Enhertu from 2020. Sales growth for Enhertu since its launch has exceeded Moody's previous expectations. Enhertu has further growth potential with other indications in late-stage clinical trials spanning breast, lung, gastric, and colon HER2 cancer treatments. Daiichi Sankyo's collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC (A3 stable) in the development and commercialization of Enhertu, as well as newer pipeline drugs such as Dato-DXd, will help accelerate its sales globally and provide funds for R&D.

The company's balance sheet is very strong, with its cash exceeding its debt. It maintained excellent liquidity and its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA well below 2x throughout the pandemic. Moody's expects the company to reduce its leverage to the low-1x level at the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (fiscal 2022) and keep its Moody's-adjusted debt below JPY200 billion, letting its existing debt retire as it matures. Moody's also sees a low probability of large-debt funded mergers and acquisitions, given its management's commitment to organically grow and develop its ADC-focused oncology drug franchise into a key pillar of its future drug portfolio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Daiichi Sankyo's revenue from its ADC drugs will grow and that it will maintain its debt at historically low levels over the next 12-18 months. The agency also expects Daiichi Sankyo's collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC on its ADC drugs such as Enhertu to continue supporting its earnings growth, although their profit-sharing arrangement will cause profit growth to lag revenue growth.

Moody's could upgrade Daiichi Sankyo's rating if it materially improves its therapeutic diversity, geographic diversification and profitability. Moody's may also consider an upgrade if the company maintains a net cash position, with its debt/EBITDA below 1.0x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Daiichi Sankyo's rating if its ADC drug launches and the key clinical trials for Enhertu or other major pipeline drugs fall short of expectations; and if the company's leverage increases, for example, with its debt/EBITDA increasing above 2.0x or its liquidity materially decreases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals (Japanese) published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/357312. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited is a leading pharmaceuticals company in Japan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dean Enjo

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

