Moody's affirms Daiichi Sankyo's A2 ratings; maintains stable outlook

Tokyo, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Daiichi Sankyo Company,
Limited's A2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings. The rating
outlook remains stable.
The rating affirmation reflects (1) the strong progress Daiichi Sankyo
has made in its antibody conjugate (ADC) projects for cancer treatments,
(2) the likely revenue expansion over the next two to three years following
the launch of its first ADC drug, Enhertu, and (3) the medium
to long-term growth potential stemming from its promising product
pipeline.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Daiichi Sankyo's A2 rating reflects its strong market position in
Japan's (A1 stable) pharmaceutical industry. While its current
revenue is concentrated in Japan, favorable progress in its oncology
pipeline development, particularly in its ADC project, will
enhance its business portfolio.
With the successful launch of the breast cancer drug Enhertu, Daiichi
Sankyo has taken important steps in establishing its oncology franchise,
while also improving its geographic diversification with its expansion
in the US. Further, Daiichi Sankyo's collaboration
with AstraZeneca PLC (A3 stable) in the development and commercialization
of Enhertu and DS-1062 will accelerate its sales globally and provide
funds for R&D. Successful launches of these drugs will make
its product portfolio more innovative than its previous focus on cardiovascular
and metabolism treatments.
Profit sharing on these ADC drugs with AstraZeneca will moderate the future
upside in profit. Nevertheless, favorable test results to-date
indicate Enhertu could drive revenue growth of as much as 10% annually
in two to three years. In addition to breast cancer, Enhertu
is undergoing clinical studies globally for applications also for lung,
gastric and colorectal cancer. Further, other ADC projects
in its early-stage pipeline could provide organic growth in the
latter half of this decade and temper its need to make acquisitions.
The company's balance sheet is very strong, with cash exceeding
its debt. Moody's expects that positive free cash flow and
cash will enable the company to reduce debt and further improve its already
low leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Daiichi Sankyo's
revenue will grow from ADC drugs and that debt will be retired as they
mature. Moody's also expects collaboration with AstraZeneca
will provide earnings growth for Daiichi Sankyo, although their
profit sharing arrangement will cause profit growth to lag revenue growth.
An upgrade is unlikely in the next several years, given the company's
low profitability due to its reliance on the low-margin Japan market
and more concentrated portfolio of therapeutic categories and products
relative to its global peers. Nevertheless, the rating could
be upgraded over time if Daiichi Sankyo becomes more diversified in its
product and geographic mix, as well as improves its profitability.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if the ADC drug launch and commercialization
fall below expectations and leverage increases, for example,
with debt/EBITDA rising above 2.5x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
(Japanese) published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_196413.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited is
a leading pharmaceuticals company in Japan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yukiko Asanuma
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100