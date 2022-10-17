Moody's affirms Daikin's A2 rating; outlook remains stable

Tokyo, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Daikin Industries, Ltd.'s A2 issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings, as well as the company's (P)A2 senior unsecured shelf rating.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"Daikin's A2 rating reflects the company's competitive position in the global air conditioning market, strong pricing, and cost discipline which will help sustain solid cash flow, while absorbing inflationary cost pressures," says Dean Enjo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"Daikin's conservative financial policy will keep leverage low," adds Enjo.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Daikin's A2 rating is underpinned by the company's leading market position in the air conditioning market globally, which is supported by its strong brand recognition, competitive product lineups, and innovation in energy efficiency. The company is well diversified geographically and has highly localized production facilities and locally tailored products in key markets such as Japan, China, and the United States.

Moody's projects Daikin to continue yet another record levels of sales and operating profit in the year ended March 2023 (fiscal 2022). The company's strong pricing power, global inventory management, and cost control have increased its cash flow, while peers globally have been hit harder by recent macro headwinds. Furthermore, Daikin will benefit from structural growth trends such as an increasing need for air conditioning globally due to climate change, tighter environmental regulations, and increasing usage of its products in developing markets.

Daikin has a strong balance sheet to help absorb cyclicality in air conditioning market. During the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA was 1.65x. The rating agency expects that Daikin will lower this to the low-1x range over the next 12 to 18 months. Further, Daikin has excellent liquidity, holding just over JPY700 billion in cash on its balance sheet as of 30 June 2022, which will exceed debt over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, over the next 12-18 months, Daikin will continue to benefit from leading market position, geographic diversification and structural increase in global demand. Moody's expects Daikin will continue its conservative financial policy which will result in improving leverage.

Moody's could upgrade Daikin's rating if the company maintains very low leverage through the impact of a potential decline in real estate investment in key markets, even if it makes acquisitions. Specific credit metrics that could lead to a rating upgrade are debt/EBITDA below 1.0x and an EBITA margin above 15% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Daikin's rating if the company is unsuccessful at implementing cost control measures or conducts large debt-funded acquisitions, such that its credit metrics materially worsen. For example, debt/EBITDA remaining above 2.0x or its EBITA margin remaining below 10% on a sustained basis would indicate downward rating momentum.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing (Japanese) published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75073. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Osaka, Daikin Industries, Ltd. is one of the world's largest manufacturers of air-conditioning products.

