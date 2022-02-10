Moody's affirms Danaher at Baa1; revises outlook to positive

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Danaher
Corporation and certain related entities (collectively referred to as
"Danaher"), including the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2
short term commercial paper ratings. At the same time, Moody's
revised the outlook to positive from stable.
The revision in outlook to positive reflects Moody's expectation
for solid operating performance with improving scale and expanding free
cash flow. These factors provide rising potential that the company's
aggressive acquisition appetite can be accommodated at a higher rating
level. Moody's will continue to gauge the company's
operating performance as opportunities from COVID-19 diagnostic
testing decline, as well as its acquisition strategy. Cash
on hand totaled $2.6 billion as of December 31, 2021,
which results in somewhat limited capacity for the company to fund acquisitions
without using debt, until cash levels grow.
Social and governance factors are material to the rating affirmation and
outlook change. The company's appetite for debt-financed
acquisitions, which manifested in pro forma debt/EBITDA of 4.5x
less than two years ago at the time of the Cytiva acquisition, is
a key factor in affirming the company's ratings at Baa1.
At the same time, social considerations including the company's
response in commercializing various products related to the COVID-19
pandemic, is driving enhanced performance and cash flow, contributing
to the outlook change to positive.
Ratings affirmed:
..Issuer: Danaher Corporation
.Senior unsecured rating at Baa1
.Commercial paper rating at Prime-2
..Issuer: DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.
.Backed senior unsecured rating at Baa1
.Backed commercial paper at Prime-2
..Issuer: DH Europe Finance S.a.r.l.
.Backed senior unsecured rating at Baa1
..Issuer: DH Switzerland Finance S.a.r.l.
.Backed senior unsecured rating at Baa1
Outlook actions:
..Issuer: Danaher Corporation
.Outlook, Revised to Positive from Stable
..Issuer: DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.
.Outlook, Revised to Positive from Stable
..Issuer: DH Europe Finance S.a.r.l.
.Outlook, Revised to Positive from Stable
..Issuer: DH Switzerland Finance S.a.r.l.
.Outlook, Revised to Positive from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Danaher's Baa1 rating reflects the company's sizeable and diversified
revenue base. The company has favorable growth prospects in its
life sciences, diagnostics and environmental businesses.
Danaher's leading market positions in businesses with high recurring revenues
and proven operating systems support the company's consistently strong
operating margins and cash flow generation. The company also benefits
from a high degree of geographic diversification, as well as various
products used in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
The rating is constrained by Danaher's aggressive acquisition strategy
as it continues to build out its portfolio in high-growth markets.
Although acquisitions increase scale and diversification, the company's
leverage appetite is a constraining factor reflected in the Baa1 rating.
Danaher's 2020 acquisition of Cytiva underscores this risk. This
acquisition had significantly increased Danaher's financial leverage,
with pro forma debt to EBITDA in the mid-4 times range upon close.
The positive outlook reflects improving credit quality as Danaher continues
to successfully integrate acquired businesses and expand its scale,
profitability and cash flow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include continuation
of solid organic revenue growth and margin expansion, and reduced
concern about acquisitions that add substantial financial leverage.
Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.25x would support
an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Danaher experiences business integration
challenges. A downgrade could also occur if the company exhibits
increasingly aggressive financial policies, including a significant
increase in shareholder dividends, share repurchases, or acquisitions.
Quantitatively, debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.0x could
lead to a downgrade.
Danaher Corporation is a manufacturer of products serving the needs of
various customers in the Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Environmental
& Applied Solutions industries. Principal end-markets
include medical diagnostic equipment and supplies; water quality
and filtration; and product identification. Danaher reported
2021 sales of approximately $29.5 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and
Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
