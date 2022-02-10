Moody's affirms Danaher at Baa1; revises outlook to positive

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Danaher Corporation and certain related entities (collectively referred to as "Danaher"), including the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2 short term commercial paper ratings. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to positive from stable.

The revision in outlook to positive reflects Moody's expectation for solid operating performance with improving scale and expanding free cash flow. These factors provide rising potential that the company's aggressive acquisition appetite can be accommodated at a higher rating level. Moody's will continue to gauge the company's operating performance as opportunities from COVID-19 diagnostic testing decline, as well as its acquisition strategy. Cash on hand totaled $2.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, which results in somewhat limited capacity for the company to fund acquisitions without using debt, until cash levels grow.

Social and governance factors are material to the rating affirmation and outlook change. The company's appetite for debt-financed acquisitions, which manifested in pro forma debt/EBITDA of 4.5x less than two years ago at the time of the Cytiva acquisition, is a key factor in affirming the company's ratings at Baa1. At the same time, social considerations including the company's response in commercializing various products related to the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving enhanced performance and cash flow, contributing to the outlook change to positive.

Ratings affirmed:

..Issuer: Danaher Corporation

.Senior unsecured rating at Baa1

.Commercial paper rating at Prime-2

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.

.Backed senior unsecured rating at Baa1

.Backed commercial paper at Prime-2

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance S.a.r.l.

.Backed senior unsecured rating at Baa1

..Issuer: DH Switzerland Finance S.a.r.l.

.Backed senior unsecured rating at Baa1

Outlook actions:

..Issuer: Danaher Corporation

.Outlook, Revised to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.

.Outlook, Revised to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance S.a.r.l.

.Outlook, Revised to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: DH Switzerland Finance S.a.r.l.

.Outlook, Revised to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Danaher's Baa1 rating reflects the company's sizeable and diversified revenue base. The company has favorable growth prospects in its life sciences, diagnostics and environmental businesses. Danaher's leading market positions in businesses with high recurring revenues and proven operating systems support the company's consistently strong operating margins and cash flow generation. The company also benefits from a high degree of geographic diversification, as well as various products used in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. The rating is constrained by Danaher's aggressive acquisition strategy as it continues to build out its portfolio in high-growth markets. Although acquisitions increase scale and diversification, the company's leverage appetite is a constraining factor reflected in the Baa1 rating. Danaher's 2020 acquisition of Cytiva underscores this risk. This acquisition had significantly increased Danaher's financial leverage, with pro forma debt to EBITDA in the mid-4 times range upon close.

The positive outlook reflects improving credit quality as Danaher continues to successfully integrate acquired businesses and expand its scale, profitability and cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include continuation of solid organic revenue growth and margin expansion, and reduced concern about acquisitions that add substantial financial leverage. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.25x would support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Danaher experiences business integration challenges. A downgrade could also occur if the company exhibits increasingly aggressive financial policies, including a significant increase in shareholder dividends, share repurchases, or acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.0x could lead to a downgrade.

Danaher Corporation is a manufacturer of products serving the needs of various customers in the Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Environmental & Applied Solutions industries. Principal end-markets include medical diagnostic equipment and supplies; water quality and filtration; and product identification. Danaher reported 2021 sales of approximately $29.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

