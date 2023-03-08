Moody's affirms Datavant's B3 CFR; outlook changed to negative from positive on liquidity deterioration and increased financial leverage

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed CT Technologies Intermediate Holdings, Inc.'s (dba "Datavant") B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and the B3 ratings under its senior secured bank credit facilities. Concurrently, Moody's changed the company's outlook to negative from positive. The company is a large California-based provider of healthcare information services and technology solutions.

The outlook was changed to negative from positive to reflect the company's overall liquidity deterioration and increased financial leverage, which is now much higher than Moody's had previously anticipated following the merger of Datavant and CIOX Health in 2021.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CT Technologies Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CT Technologies Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Datavant's B3 corporate family rating reflects its very high financial leverage with debt to EBITDA of approximately 13x (Moody's adjusted for the LTM period ended September 2022, excluding the company's large non-cash stock compensation). The rating also incorporates the company's narrow business focus providing medical information exchange management and retrieval services to US healthcare providers, insurance carriers, life sciences companies and other health data users. Legal risks associated with the release of protected health information and potential changes within the regulatory environment also present risks to profitability. However, the rating is supported by Datavant's leading position in managing and sharing information in the healthcare industry. Moreover, favorable trends such as value-based healthcare and more complex care and risk models should enable the company to continue to capture profitable growth opportunities.

Following the merger with CIOX Health in 2021, the company has been investing heavily on technology, with the focus of digitizing its labor-intensive CIOX segment. These investments have contributed to the company's recent increase in financial leverage and liquidity deterioration. Moreover, the company has experienced additional challenges with regards to productivity and increased labor costs during fiscal year 2022, which have contributed to weakening its financial position.

The company's liquidity profile has deteriorated substantially following the CIOX Health merger, evidenced by its diminished free cash flow generation during fiscal year 2022. Moody's expects Datavant to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 15 months, based on estimated healthy cash balances as of 31 December 2022 and Moody's expectation of good availability on the undrawn $50 million revolving credit facility set to expire in December of 2025. Moody's also expects free cash flow to debt to remain in the low-single-digits for fiscal year 2023 given high capital expenditure needs. The revolving credit facility will likely be relied upon intra quarterly to fund high working capital requirements. There are no financial maintenance covenants, although the revolver has a springing first lien secured leverage ratio covenant (set at 7.0x with no step-downs), when the revolver draw exceeds 35% of the total commitment. Moody's also expects Datavant to maintain a modest cushion but still in compliance with the covenant requirement, should it be tested, in 2023. There are no near-term debt maturities and $7 million of required term loan amortization payments annually.

The outlook could be changed to stable if the company demonstrates a material decrease in financial leverage, through EBITDA expansion, over the next 12 to 18 months.

The first lien facility comprised of a $50 million revolving credit facility and $670 million senior secured term loan due December 2025 are both rated B3, the same as the CFR, reflecting their position as the sole debt in the capital structure. The credit facilities are secured by substantially all assets of Datavant Group and its domestic subsidiaries. These subsidiaries are guarantors under the credit agreement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months, however, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's believes that the company can effectively manage its growth while maintaining good product and customer diversity. Additionally, to be upgraded the company would need to improve its liquidity, evidenced by positive free cash flow to debt in the mid-to-high single digit percent range, and reduce its leverage with debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company were to experience operating disruptions or loss of major contracts. A ratings downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity profile were to erode further, with sustained negative free cash flow and continued interest coverage deterioration.

Datavant, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a large provider of healthcare information services and technology solutions to hospitals, health systems, physician practices and authorized recipients of protected health records in the United States. In September 2021, Datavant completed a merger with Ciox Health. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the company generated revenues of approximately $853 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Otavio Caproni

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

