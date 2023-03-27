Moody's affirms Daycoval's Ba2 deposit ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Daycoval S.A. (Daycoval), including the Ba2 and Not Prime local and foreign currency deposit ratings, long- and short-term, respectively, the Ba2 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating as well as the (P)Ba2 senior unsecured rating assigned to its $2 billion Global Medium Term Note Program. At the same time, Moody's also affirmed Daycoval's Ba1 and Not Prime local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings, long and short-term, respectively. The bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of ba2 were affirmed as well as its counterparty risks assessments of Ba1(cr) and Not Prime(cr), long- and short-term, respectively. The outlook on the long-term bank deposits and senior unsecured rating remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Daycoval's ba2 BCA reflects the bank's long-track record of a solid business franchise as a middle-market lender in Brazil, reporting adequate performance over the past two years supported by a disciplined business and risk profile.

Between 2019 and 2022, Daycoval reported a relatively stable problem loan ratio, averaging 1.9% in the period and attesting to the bank's conservative risk guidelines and credits standards. In 2022, the bank's loan book comprised 75% of short-term loans with small and midsize companies (SMEs), 19% of payroll loans to public servants and retirees, and 4% of vehicle financing to individuals. The high share of secured credit products will help Daycoval to mitigate heightened asset risks in 2023 stemming from high interest rates and weakened economic activity in Brazil, which will affect SMEs' loan repayment capacity. Daycoval has historically maintained conservative provisioning buffers, with loan loss reserves representing 4% of gross loans and 1.9x problem loans as of December 2022.

Despite Daycoval's recurring earnings generation, the bank's net income to tangible assets ratio declined to 1.6% in December 2022 from 2.3% in December 2021, affected by higher funding costs in the period, an increase in operating expenses resulting from the bank's business expansion and inflationary pressures. Bottom-line result performance in 2022 was also impacted negatively by higher loan loss provisions expenses, up 52% in the year, reflecting a strong loan growth of 18.7%. Asset under management and custody services also had a higher contribution for non-interest income, which went up 38.6% in the 12 months ended in December 2022 and reached 10% of total revenues.

The ba2 BCA incorporates Daycoval's consistent capital replenishment and strong commitment from its shareholders through different economic cycles. Moody's capital ratio of tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets dropped to 7.85% in December 2022, from 10.93% in December 2019. This decline reflected the accelerated loan book expansion in the past two years and shareholders' strategic decision to replace core capital by an additional BRL953.9 million Tier 1 instruments issued in 2020 and 2021 and fully acquired by shareholders, resulting in enhanced capital efficiency. On a regulatory basis, the bank had a common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.9% in December 2022. In the next 12-18 months, we expect a moderation in lending activities will ease pressures on capital, while a more conservative dividend policy will provide higher internal capital generation and improve the bank's capitalization ratio.

Conversely, the ba2 BCA also considers Daycoval's reliance on institutional resources, similarly to its equally-sized peers. Despite that, the bank has good access to both local and foreign capital markets, which has long supported its diversified funding mix and the medium- to long-term duration of its liabilities. In December 2022, market funds represented 52.6% of tangible banking assets, in line with historical levels. The bank's refinancing risk is counterbalanced by its conservative liquidity management, supported by a positive gap between short-term assets and long-term funding that reduces tenor mismatches.

The stable outlook on Daycoval's Ba2 deposit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain good asset quality and profitability over the next 12-18 months and will improve capitalization as it moderates loan origination amid weak macro conditions in Brazil.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

At the moment there is no upward pressure on Daycoval's ratings because they are constrained by the Government of Brazil's sovereign bonds rating of Ba2, with stable outlook.

Downward pressure on Daycoval's BCA and ratings could emerge from a sizable deterioration in Daycoval's asset quality, combined with a significant reduction in its earnings, which could arise from a rapid deterioration in the bank's SME loan book or from increasing borrower-concentration risk. Significant loan growth could particularly compromise the bank's capital structure and asset-quality indicators, whose preservation is key at this rating level.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lucas Viegas Rodrigues Batista

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

