Moody's affirms Dealer Tire's ratings with CFR at B2; outlook revised to stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Dealer Tire Financial, LLC ("Dealer Tire"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B2, the probability of default rating (PDR) at B2-PD, the senior secured rating at B1 and the senior unsecured rating at Caa1. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

The rating affirmation and change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation that Dealer Tire will demonstrate steady top line growth and maintain margins in an inflationary environment through 2022. As a result, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to trend toward 5.5x by end of 2022 while the company generates moderate free cash flow.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Dealer Tire Financial, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dealer Tire Financial, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATING RATIONALE

Dealer Tire's ratings reflect the company's niche position as the primary tire distributor serving the automotive dealer channel with exclusive, long-term relationships with many premium-brand auto manufacturers. The company typically outperforms the broader replacement tire market in the US with its focus on providing tires for the first replacement cycle on a vehicle. The ratings, though, also consider Dealer Tire's relatively high customer (automotive OEMs) and supplier concentrations (tire manufacturers). These concentrations expose the company to potential shifts in industry dynamics, including consumer buying preferences and production disruptions at its suppliers.

Dealer Tire's top line improved significantly in 2021 through a mix of volume and pricing, and the company maintained high fill rates at dealerships despite uneven production of tires from its suppliers. Moody's expects demand fundamentals, specifically vehicle miles traveled, to continue to improve and pricing actions to be sustained, such that Dealer Tire's revenue increases at least 10% in 2022. In addition, Moody's expects the company to maintain its EBITDA margin above 10% as the company continues to demonstrate an ability to manage costs as a distributor in an inflationary environment.

Moody's expects Dealer Tire's financial leverage to improve to about 5.5x debt/EBITDA by the end of 2022, which is down from above 6.5x at September 30, 2021. Dealer Tire's leverage has been very high since its early 2020 acquisition of Dent Wizard, but Moody's expects a run rate debt/EBITDA approaching 5x to be sustained beyond 2022. Moody's anticipates additional tuck-in acquisitions at Dent Wizard given the fragmented market of the automotive reconditioning space.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view for continued revenue growth, steady earnings margin and moderately positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's expects Dealer Tire's liquidity to be adequate through 2022. The company's cash burn in 2021 was slightly more than Moody's originally anticipated due to increased working capital investments, specifically building inventory in order to sustain high fill rates at dealerships. Moody's expects Dealer Tire's free cash flow to meaningfully improve in 2022 through continued earnings growth and some release of working capital. Moody's expects the company's $225 million revolving credit facility to largely remain undrawn, but may at times be used to support inventory builds or fund tuck-in acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company grows profitably with higher than historic margins. Debt/EBITDA expected to be sustained below a 5x and EBITA/interest expense above 3x would indicate potential for a higher rating. The expectation for continual generation of moderately positive free cash flow, maintenance of a good liquidity profile and a less aggressive financial policy could also support a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if Dealer Tire experiences a deterioration in EBITDA margins or if debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 6x through weaker earnings or a more aggressive financial policy. A downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity position weakens, resulting in an increased usage on its revolver. A lower rating could also result from changing industry dynamics that result in falling market share from the loss of a key customer or supplier.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dealer Tire Financial, LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is engaged primarily in the business of distributing replacement tires through alliance relationships with automobile OEMs and their dealership networks in the US. Through its Simple Tire platform, the company is engaged in the distribution of tires through the e-commerce channel. Dent Wizard is a leading provider of automotive reconditioning services and vehicle protection products. Dealer Tire is majority owned by Bain Capital since 2018 and generated about $2.7 billion in revenue for the twelve month period ended September 30, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Cavanagh

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

