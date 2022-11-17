Moody's affirms Deere's A2 rating; changes outlook to positive

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the A2 senior unsecured ratings and Prime-1 short-term ratings of Deere & Company (Deere) and its supported captive finance operations. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

The affirmation of the ratings and change in outlook reflect Moody's expectation that agricultural equipment demand will remain robust through 2023 despite heightened macroeconomic concerns. Additionally, strong price realization, boosted by production bottlenecks limiting new equipment availability, should continue to offset high input costs. Production challenges have led to inflated work in process inventory levels and considerably weaker cash flow that should reverse over the next several quarters as parts availability improves and completed equipment can be delivered.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Deere & Company

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

..Issuer: John Deere B.V.

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

..Issuer: John Deere Bank S.A.

.... Commercial Paper , Affirmed P-1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: John Deere Canada Funding Inc.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed A2

..Issuer: John Deere Canada ULC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

..Issuer: John Deere Capital Corporation

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Subordinated Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: John Deere Cash Management S.A.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: John Deere Financial Inc.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: John Deere Financial Limited

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: John Deere Limited - Australia

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Other Short Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Deere & Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere Bank S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere Canada Funding Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere Canada ULC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere Cash Management S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere Financial Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere Financial Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: John Deere Limited - Australia

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating of Deere and its captive finance subsidiaries reflects a leading position in the global oligopolistic farm equipment sector with a commanding position in North America, a strong dealer network and a well-run captive finance operation. Extensive investment in technology has enabled Deere to become the leader in precision farming, a key driver of sustainable long-term growth. Demand for farm equipment is supported by a growing world population and the need for higher food volumes, elevated crop prices due to low inventories, aged equipment fleets and farming productivity concerns as a result of extreme weather conditions.

Solid operating momentum should continue over the next 12-18 months with order books full deep into 2023 and pricing initiatives easily offsetting elevated input costs. Nonetheless, both the agriculture and construction equipment sectors remain susceptible to sharp contractionary periods. Deere's shareholder value added (SVA) operating model has been a core element in maintaining competitive returns even through downcycles as SVA maintains cost controls and adjusts operations in-line with market demand.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation for agriculture equipment demand to remain strong into 2024 despite increasing potential for a global economic recession. Historically low equipment availability supports pricing that will outpace higher production costs and lead to steady margin expansion. Additionally, increasing adoption of precision agriculture, improving diversification within the construction and forestry segment and steady growth in parts and subscription service revenue should continue to add resiliency to financial results.

Deere's liquidity is solid despite sizable funding requirements at the captive finance operations. At July 31, 2022, principal liquidity requirements included over $14 billion in short-term debt maturities, including $6 billion in commercial paper, substantially all of which were from the finance company operations. The principal sources of liquidity include $5 billion in cash and marketable securities and over $8 billion of committed credit facilities, including a $3 billion 364-day revolving facility expiring April 2023, a $2.5 billion revolving facility expiring March 2026 and a $2.5 billion revolving facility expiring March 2027. Including Moody's expectation for around $3 billion of free cash flow in fiscal 2023, combined liquidity sources of approximately $16 billion provide adequate coverage of maturing obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Deere demonstrates sustainable earnings resilience even during weaker agriculture equipment cycles. This could be through maintaining recent margin improvement or continued growth in less cyclical revenue streams, such as subscriptions and aftermarket business. An EBITA margin sustained in excess of 17% and free cash flow-to-debt consistently above 20% could result in positive rating action. Reduced potential financing reliance by the financial services operations on the equipment operations would also be viewed favorably.

The ratings could be downgraded if Deere were to adopt a more aggressive financial policy, particularly with respect to significantly higher shareholder returns, or weaker liquidity considering the financing needs of the financial services operations. The ratings could also be pressured by indications of material erosion in Deere's competitive position in its core markets or signs of increasing vulnerability to cyclical downturns. An EBITA margin falling below 15% or debt-to-EBITDA above 2x could also result in a negative rating action.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63561, Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970, and Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Deere and Company is the world's largest farm equipment manufacturer and is a leading competitor in the construction equipment sector. Operations are categorized into four major segments: 1) Production and Precision Agriculture; 2) Small Agriculture and Turf; 3) Construction and Forestry and 4) Financial Services. Deere's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations and construction and forestry operations are often collectively referred to as the "equipment operations." Equipment operations revenue for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022 was over $45 billion.

