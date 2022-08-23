Moody's affirms Delek US Holdings' Ba3 CFR; stable outlook

New York, August 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek"), including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1 ratings on the existing senior secured term loans. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.

"The affirmation of Delek US Holdings, Inc.'s ratings reflect the sharp improvement in its refining earnings in 2022 and expected recovery in its credit metrics to levels supportive of its Ba3 CFR," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Delek US Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Delek US Holdings, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Delek US Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Delek's Ba3 CFR reflects its declining leverage and a large cash balance which is indicative of its relatively conservative financial policies that has supported it through periods of volatile refining industry profit margins, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and potentially high cost of compliance with the renewable fuels standard program (RINs expenses). The company's refining operations have shown rapid improvement in 2022, particularly in the second quarter, after weak performance in 2020-2021. Earnings for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022, remain below 2018-2019 levels, but Moody's expects continued robust earnings will improve Delek's cash flow and leverage metric in 2022-23.

Delek's refining and marketing operations include four refineries of modest scale that are geographically focused and have a combined crude oil throughput capacity of 302 thousand barrels per day (mbpd). The refineries are positioned in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas where they can benefit from both growing Permian crude oil production and other locally-sourced crudes that are purchased at a discount to WTI Cushing prices. The company also benefits from more stable earnings generated by midstream operations, through its ownership interests in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (B1 stable) and retail gas station network.

The secured term loan is rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting the priority claim of the $1 billion revolving credit facility, which shares the same collateral as the term loan, but has a first lien on working capital and a second lien on fixed assets, whereas the term loan has a first lien priority claim on fixed assets and a second lien on working capital. Moody's views the B1 rating assigned to the secured term loan as more appropriate than the Ba3 rating indicated by Moody's Loss Given Default Methodology given the inherent volatility of the company's trade payables and lack of material other debt outstanding that is subordinated to the term loan.

The lowering of Delek's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-3 reflects the current maturities of its revolving credit facility and supply and off-take agreements that finance working capital for three of its refineries. Moody's expects that the company will extend the maturity of these facilities in the near-term and that its large cash balance and Moody's expectation the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2022-2023 support the adequate liquidity rating. The company has kept elevated cash balances ($1.2 billion as of June 30, 2022) and plans to continue to do so. Delek's undrawn $1 billion ABL revolving credit facility revolver had outstanding letters of credit totaling $364 million, leaving $636 million of borrowing capacity as of the end of the second quarter 2022. However, the facility, which matures March 30, 2023, has less than one year to its maturity. The Delek revolver has a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x, which is only tested if excess availability is less than the greater of 10% of the revolver borrowing base (capped at $1 billion) and $90 million. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested through 2023. The company's liquidity benefits from supply and off-take agreements covering three refineries with J. Aron that mature on December 30, 2022. Should these agreements not be renewed, Delek would have to invest a substantial amount in working capital. (The obligation under the supply and off-take agreements totaled $770.5 million as of June 30, 2022.)

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Delek will continue to generate positive free cash flow in 2022-2023 and will maintain at least adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if profitability of refining operations declines or retained cash flow to debt remains below 15%. The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is sustainable above 25%, refining margins improve such that all refineries produce free cash flow in trough market conditions and the company increases scale by adding refineries to its portfolio or expanding existing operations such that it benefits from larger scale operations (refineries with throughput capacity greater than 100 mbpd).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK), headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, is an independent refining and wholesale marketing company with 302 mbpd of total crude oil throughput capacity at four refineries with an average Nelson Complexity of 9.6, midstream assets and retail operations.

