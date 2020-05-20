Moody's affirms Dentsply Sirona's ratings; assigns Baa2 to unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed Dentsply Sirona Inc.'s Baa2 senior unsecured rating,
its Baa2 issuer rating and Prime-2 Commercial Paper rating.
The outlook remains stable.
Moody's also assigned a Baa2 rating to the company's proposed
offering of senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the new notes
will be used to repay borrowings under the company's $700
million revolving credit facility; to repay its $296 million
senior unsecured notes due in August 2021 and for general corporate purposes.
The affirmation of the company's ratings reflects that, notwithstanding
the significant near term impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, Dentsply
Sirona will benefit from its market-leading position in the dental
products industry. The affirmation also reflects the company's
strong execution of its restructuring program over the course of 2019.
Further, Dentsply entered 2020 with low financial leverage (debt/EBITDA
around 2.1x) which provides it with the financial flexibility to
manage through significant coronavirus related headwinds.
Moody's expects a significant decline in revenues in the second
quarter of 2020, with sequential improvement over the course of
the year, however the pace and timing of a recovery is uncertain.
Moody's expects credit metrics will weaken significantly in 2020.
However, given the essential nature of the companies' products
and Moody's view that demand for dental services will rebound once
the pandemic ebbs, Moody's expects that the company will be
able to reduce debt/EBITDA to below three times by mid 2022. This
assumes a moderate pace of economic recovery in 2021 and beyond and that
the company will remain balanced in its capital allocation priorities.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Dentsply Sirona Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dentsply Sirona Inc.
....Outlook, remains Stable
The following rating was assigned:
New Senior Unsecured Notes at Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Dentsply Sirona's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its leadership
position in the global dental products markets. The company's ratings
also reflect its balanced business mix between larger-ticket technology
and equipment sales and recurring sales of consumable dental products.
Dentsply Sirona benefits from its global presence, with approximately
68% of its sales generated outside the United States. The
ratings reflect the view that, while credit metrics will erode over
the course of 2020, debt/EBITDA will decline below 3 times by mid
2022. The company's ratings are constrained by the somewhat cyclical
demand for dental services, which have a high element of self-pay.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. Although the medical
device sector is less exposed from a demand standpoint than other sectors,
the diversion of healthcare resources to treating the outbreak will reduce
demand for some medical device products. In addition, global
supply chains in the medical device are complex, and it is possible
that supply disruptions will cause product delays and affect revenue of
some products.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company
will maintain its excellent liquidity and that debt/EBITDA will trend
below 3 times by mid-2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating earnings and
growth trends recover to levels consistent with that before the coronavirus
outbreak. The company also would need to demonstrate a commitment
to maintaining moderate leverage with debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.25
times. Expanded scale and end-market diversity could also
support an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects the impact of the coronavirus
will lead to a steeper and prolonged decline in demand for dental procedures
or related equipment beyond current expectations. The ratings could
also be downgraded if the company's liquidity profile weakens or if free
cash flow is negative for an extended period. Ratings could be
lowered if Moody's expects Dentsply Sirona will be unable to reduce debt/EBITDA
to below 3 times by mid-2022.
Dentsply Sirona Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, North
Carolina, is a leading manufacturer of professional dental products
and technologies. The company's products and dental solutions include
leading positions and platforms across consumables, dental equipment,
technology, and specialty products. Revenues exceed $4
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Tuhy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653