Moody's affirms Dentsply Sirona's ratings; assigns Baa2 to unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Dentsply Sirona Inc.'s Baa2 senior unsecured rating, its Baa2 issuer rating and Prime-2 Commercial Paper rating. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's also assigned a Baa2 rating to the company's proposed offering of senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to repay borrowings under the company's $700 million revolving credit facility; to repay its $296 million senior unsecured notes due in August 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

The affirmation of the company's ratings reflects that, notwithstanding the significant near term impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, Dentsply Sirona will benefit from its market-leading position in the dental products industry. The affirmation also reflects the company's strong execution of its restructuring program over the course of 2019. Further, Dentsply entered 2020 with low financial leverage (debt/EBITDA around 2.1x) which provides it with the financial flexibility to manage through significant coronavirus related headwinds.

Moody's expects a significant decline in revenues in the second quarter of 2020, with sequential improvement over the course of the year, however the pace and timing of a recovery is uncertain. Moody's expects credit metrics will weaken significantly in 2020. However, given the essential nature of the companies' products and Moody's view that demand for dental services will rebound once the pandemic ebbs, Moody's expects that the company will be able to reduce debt/EBITDA to below three times by mid 2022. This assumes a moderate pace of economic recovery in 2021 and beyond and that the company will remain balanced in its capital allocation priorities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dentsply Sirona's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its leadership position in the global dental products markets. The company's ratings also reflect its balanced business mix between larger-ticket technology and equipment sales and recurring sales of consumable dental products. Dentsply Sirona benefits from its global presence, with approximately 68% of its sales generated outside the United States. The ratings reflect the view that, while credit metrics will erode over the course of 2020, debt/EBITDA will decline below 3 times by mid 2022. The company's ratings are constrained by the somewhat cyclical demand for dental services, which have a high element of self-pay.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Although the medical device sector is less exposed from a demand standpoint than other sectors, the diversion of healthcare resources to treating the outbreak will reduce demand for some medical device products. In addition, global supply chains in the medical device are complex, and it is possible that supply disruptions will cause product delays and affect revenue of some products.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain its excellent liquidity and that debt/EBITDA will trend below 3 times by mid-2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating earnings and growth trends recover to levels consistent with that before the coronavirus outbreak. The company also would need to demonstrate a commitment to maintaining moderate leverage with debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.25 times. Expanded scale and end-market diversity could also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects the impact of the coronavirus will lead to a steeper and prolonged decline in demand for dental procedures or related equipment beyond current expectations. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity profile weakens or if free cash flow is negative for an extended period. Ratings could be lowered if Moody's expects Dentsply Sirona will be unable to reduce debt/EBITDA to below 3 times by mid-2022.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company's products and dental solutions include leading positions and platforms across consumables, dental equipment, technology, and specialty products. Revenues exceed $4 billion.

