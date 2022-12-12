Moody's affirms Desjardins' senior debt and deposit ratings; outlook stable

Toronto, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings and assessments of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (Desjardins or the Group). Desjardins has an a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA), Aa1/Prime-1 deposit ratings, an A1 junior senior unsecured rating, as well as Aa1/Prime-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings and Aa2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments. Desjardins' outlook remains stable.

A full list of the affirmed ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Desjardins' ratings and assessments reflects the Group's strong retail franchise in the province of Québec, which benefits from its French-speaking environment, that maintains unique cultural and linguistic barriers to entry for competitors that are primarily English-speaking. Desjardins is primarily retail banking focused, which generates stable recurring profits, with the Group's earnings diversified through wealth management and insurance operations. The Group's credit profile is further supported by good asset quality as Québec consumers tend to have modest levels of consumer leverage, and strong capitalization that provides a sufficient cushion to absorb unexpected losses. These credit strengths are tempered by modest levels of liquidity, a lower cost efficiency compared to large Canadian bank peers, as well as geographic constraints on the Group's ability to lend and gather deposits outside of Quebec.

A key factor supporting Desjardins' a1 BCA is the Group's high capitalization, with a Tier 1a (Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 equivalent) ratio of 18.7% as of 30 September 2022. This level of capitalization is higher than the average of the six large Canadian banks. As a cooperative, the Group cannot raise capital through public equity markets, although it can raise capital through the issuance of capital shares to its members. In addition, Desjardins faces less pressure to distribute earnings to its members, allowing it to retain most of its surplus earnings.

Desjardins' lending and deposit activities are largely confined to the Canadian province of Québec since financial cooperatives are largely prohibited from raising deposits outside of their home province. The Group's strategic focus is primarily retail banking, with consumer loans representing approximately three-quarters of Desjardins' gross loans as of 30 September 2022. While residential mortgages comprise 65% of total gross loans, asset quality remains sound as house price appreciation has been less pronounced in the major Québec city of Montreal (Aa2 stable) and Quebec, City of (Aa2 stable), compared with the larger cities located in other Canadian provinces. As a result, mortgage collateral values are comparably more stable, reflecting less speculative behavior than what has been experienced in Toronto and Vancouver. In addition, consumers in Québec are not as indebted as those in province of British Columbia (Aaa stable) or Ontario (Aa3 stable), with residents of the province having a lower debt interest burden than those in the other large Canadian provinces. This positions Desjardins' members as better positioned, on average, to weather a weakening macroeconomic environment than more heavily indebted borrowers in Ontario and British Columbia.

The Group's profitability has benefitted from low historic volatility, underpinned by its strong franchise strength within its geographic footprint and diversification of earnings sources, particularly from its insurance and wealth management businesses. As a result, Desjardins' profitability has benefitted from insurance cross-selling opportunities within its caisse network, allowing the provincially regulated cooperative to leverage its membership base. On 30 November 2022, Desjardins announced the acquisition of Guardian Capital Group Limited's (Guardian) life insurance, mutual fund and investment distribution networks for a cash purchase price of CAD750 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. This planned acquisition is aligned with the Group's strategy to expand its broader Canadian footprint, which has been a focus in recent years. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Moody's notes that property and casualty (P&C) insurance adds incremental reserve adequacy and property catastrophe risks, particularly in the Ontario auto insurance market, which has historic reserving uncertainty as a result of periodic regulatory changes. While the Group's P&C insurance business performed well during the pandemic, profitability year to date in 2022 has been negatively impacted by a rise in the cost of claims, primarily reflecting the impact of inflation and the increased frequency in claims, as well as two major events: heavy rainfalls in Québec and Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic provinces and Québec.

The Group also has a strategic commitment to its extensive rural caisse network, which results in higher overhead costs relative to its large Canadian bank peers. The cost of serving rural areas creates higher overhead costs, resulting in a cost-to-income ratio that is above the peer average. However, the Group's franchise strength is largely derived from the unique cultural and linguistic characteristics of Québec, which creates barriers to entry for outsiders. This improves operating margins through incrementally greater pricing power and acts as a stable source of retail funding. Desjardins holds 45% of all deposits within Québec, despite all the other major Canadian banks also having a branch footprint within the province. As a result, the Group has historically had a lower reliance on market-based funding compared to its larger Canadian banking peers.

Moody's notes that Desjardins has successfully remediated the control deficiencies identified by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) through its order resulting from the 2019 privacy breach experienced by the Group. The AMF's order ended on 30 June 2022 as a result of Desjardins implementing all necessary corrective actions. To date, the Group's profitability has not been materially affected despite the costs incurred to implement significant control process improvements and no-charge identity and loss protection to all customers. In addition, these efforts have had little impact to the Group's franchise as they have prevented the loss of members because of the privacy breach.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Desjardins' credit strengths will persist over the next 12 to 18 months despite a weakening macroeconomic outlook reflecting high inflation, rising interest rates and continued fallout from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given the Group's relatively high ratings and its concentrated regional retail franchise. However, greater diversification of Desjardins' geographic footprint and higher levels liquidity could lead to upward ratings pressure.

Desjardins' ratings could be downgraded if there was a materially adverse change in its risk profile, a sustained weakening in profitability and/or capital, or the Group significantly increased its reliance on wholesale funding. Downward ratings pressure could also result if Desjardins experienced a material and sustained worsening of asset quality due to a significant deterioration in consumer credit conditions in the Province of Québec, or a significant deterioration in the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry, particularly in Ontario auto. The ratings could also be downgraded due to a reduction in our assumptions of future issuance of bail-in debt instruments and/or a reduction in our assumptions of government support, which would result in lower protection for the Group's creditors.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Desjardins is the 6th largest lender in Canada and based in the Canadian province of Québec (Province of Quebec, Aa2 stable). The Group had almost CAD408 billion in assets, more than 7.5 million members and clients and 213 individual credit unions ("caisses") in Québec and Ontario (Province of Ontario, Aa3 stable) as of 30 September 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Capital Desjardins Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

..Issuer: Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable

.... ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa1, Stable

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A2(hyb)

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Stable

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2

....Junior Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa2

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Capital Desjardins Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

