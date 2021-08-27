info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Deutsche Kreditbank's ratings; outlook remains stable

27 Aug 2021

Baseline Credit Assessment upgraded to baa1 from baa2

Frankfurt am Main, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings of Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB), including the bank's A1 long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings; the outlook on these ratings remains stable. At the same time, Moody's upgraded DKB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa1 from baa2 and affirmed the bank's Adjusted BCA of baa1.

The rating action was prompted by the announcement of DKB's parent, Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB, deposits Aa3 stable/senior unsecured debt Aa3 stable, BCA baa2), of a revision of formal intragroup support and earnings transfer commitments which will be accompanied by a substantial strengthening of DKB's capitalization.

For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

UPGRADE OF DKB'S BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The upgrade of DKB's BCA to baa1 from baa2 reflects the rating agency's view that the bank's solvency profile will be significantly less constrained by its capitalization which has so far lagged that of its rated domestic peers. In particular, the rating agency believes DKB will operate with a sustainably improved leverage and distance to regulatory minimum capital requirements following a significant capital increase by its parent. DKB's improved solvency is further underpinned by the bank's strong credit performance within last year's challenging operating environment shaped by the coronavirus pandemic and by its moderate profitability that has been benefitting from low cost of risk.

DKB is currently undergoing a transformation and growth process within the context of the parent's strategy. During this process, Moody's expects DKB to maintain its sound asset quality and to improve the quality of its earnings, which have been held back by significant investments into technology and franchise growth. In 2021, DKB will be able to more than offset these higher costs through temporarily increased net interest income derived from its participation in targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) of the central bank.

At the same time, Moody's expects DKB to maintain its stable funding and liquidity profiles, which are primarily based on retail deposits, yet temporarily supplemented by TLTRO funding which the bank has in part passed on to its parent BayernLB. The rating agency believes DKB and BayernLB will not sustain meaningful intragroup funding relations following the repayment of these central bank funds.

On 1 October 2021, DKB will join the deposit guarantee scheme of the German private banks association, Bundesverband deutscher Banken (BdB), instead of the one embedded in the institutional protection scheme of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (S-Finanzgruppe, Corporate Family Ratings Aa2 negative, BCA a2) which counts BayernLB as a member bank. Moody's believes this step indicates DKB aims to operate with a high degree of operational independence, which is further underscored by the loosening of contractual ties with the parent through cancelations of the keep-well and control and profit-and-loss transfer agreements in conjunction with a meaningful capital increase. DKB's independent franchise and funding profile further support that DKB's baa1 BCA now exceeds the baa2 of its parent BayernLB by one notch.

AFFIRMATION OF DKB'S ADJUSTED BCA AND RATINGS

The affirmation of DKB's baa1 Adjusted BCA reflects the BCA upgrade to baa1. At this BCA level, the very high direct affiliate support likelihood from its parent BayernLB does not result in additional rating uplift. Moody's expects the likelihood of indirect affiliate support becoming available from S-Finanzgruppe through BayernLB to be significantly lowered following DKB's announced entry into the deposit guarantee scheme of the BdB.

The affirmation of DKB's ratings reflects the affirmation of DKB's baa1 Adjusted BCA and unchanged results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis as well as unchanged results from the rating agency's assumption for government support.

Moody's expects DKB to be included in the resolution perimeter of BayernLB. Moody's therefore applies the results of BayernLB's LGF analysis to DKB's rated instruments, considering the risks faced by the different debt and deposit classes across the liability structure at failure.

Moody's Advanced LGF analysis results in three notches of uplift for deposits and senior unsecured debt for DKB, based on an extremely low loss given failure. For junior senior unsecured debt instruments, a very low loss given failure results in two notches of uplift from DKB's baa1 Adjusted BCA.

Because Moody's considers DKB an institution with limited systemic relevance, the rating agency assumes a low probability of government support, resulting in no additional uplift to the bank's ratings.

-- RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on DKB's long-term ratings reflects Moody's expectation that DKB will be able to sustain its improved standalone credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of DKB's ratings would be subject to an upgrade of the BCA of its parent BayernLB, because DKB's status as a core domestic subsidiary constrains its own BCA at one notch above its parent. Also, an upgrade of DKB's ratings would require an upgrade of its own BCA. DKB's junior senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded because of changes in BayernLB's liability structure that may lead to a lowering of the loss given failure for this debt class, for example due to the issuance of subordinated debt instruments.

Upward pressure on DKB's BCA could result from a significant further improvement in the bank's capital ratios and balance-sheet leverage, in conjunction with a persistent strengthening of the bank's recurring earnings without compromising its risk profile, and a decrease in DKB's sector and regional concentration risks.

DKB's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's downgrades the bank's BCA, which could be caused by a weaker macro profile or as a result of a weaker development of its financial profile than the rating agency currently anticipates, or if BayernLB's BCA was downgraded. In addition, DKB's BCA could be downgraded because of stronger operational or financial links with its parent which would not warrant DKB's BCA to exceed that of its parent.

DKB's ratings could also be downgraded - and in particular its rated senior unsecured and junior senior bonds by multiple notches - if the rating agency was to change its assumption that DKB is included in the resolution perimeter of its parent bank and applied a stand-alone resolution perimeter to DKB instead. A downgrade of DKB's ratings could also result based on an unchanged group perimeter for Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, in the case of declining volumes of loss-absorbing instruments at group level.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Deutsche Kreditbank AG

..Upgrade:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa1 from baa2

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1, outlook remains Stable

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

