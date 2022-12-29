Moody's affirms Diebold's Caa2 CFR on closing of debt recapitalization, outlook positive

New York, December 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.'s ("Diebold") corporate family rating (CFR) of Caa2 following the closing of the company's debt capital restructuring. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) is upgraded to SGL-3 from SLG-4. The outlook is revised to positive from negative. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD as Moody's considers the restructuring a distressed exchange. In a few business days, Moody's will upgrade Diebold PDR's to Caa2-PD, consistent with the probability of default expectation embedded in the Caa2 CFR.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ca (LGD6)

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4

Assignments:

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany GmbH

....Backed Senior Secured Super Priority Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Assigned Caa2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Global Notes, Assigned Ca (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

..Issuer: Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany GmbH

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the CFR reflects the extension of Diebold's near term maturities and infusion of liquidity, providing the company with an increased buffer to deliver on the company's sizable backlog and implement price increases and targeted costs savings in 2023, creating the potential for a stabilized financial profile entering 2024 when extended maturities go current. Diebold is increasing production at its domestic Ohio facility to reduce order fulfillment cycle time in the U.S. market which has ballooned to over 200 days from 90 days historically and its increased reliance on premium freight and spot market purchases, which have led to unbillable inflation. Diebold expects to further offset cost inflation in 2023 through low single digit price increases and approximately $130 million in efficiency programs.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Diebold will grow revenues in the mid to high single digits in 2023 as it delivers on record backlog in excess of $1.3 billion exiting 2022. Moody's expects supply chain constraints to ease, and adjusted EBITDA margins to improve by several points, driven by easing cost inflation and realized savings initiatives. This will reduce debt to EBITDA from approximately 9x at the end of 2022 to 6-7x at the end of 2023. Likewise, FCF to debt is expected to improve from approximately negative 15% to breakeven levels. These anticipated financial improvements are balanced by inherent execution risk and the extended July 2025 maturity wall that will necessitate sustained operational momentum in 2024, which is uncertain. The failure to deliver on these operational improvements in 2023 or sustain momentum into 2024 could lead to concerns about the sustainability of the restructured capital structure.

Diebold's liquidity is expected to be adequate over the next year, based upon approximately $250 million cash and short term investments at September 30, 2022 pro forma for the restructuring transaction. Moody's anticipates cash of $370 million exiting 2022 based upon expected cash flow generation in the fourth quarter (noting that Moody's believes that Diebold requires minimum cash balances of around $150 million), while LTM cash flow at September 30, 2022 was negative $114 million. Moody's expects breakeven free cash flow in 2023 and positive free cash flow in 2024, inclusive of approximately $160 million in cash restructuring payments in total across both years. As part of the restructuring transaction, Diebold replaced its revolving credit facility with a $250 million ABL facility that is $182 million drawn at transaction close, and matures in July 2026 subject to a springing maturity 91 days prior to the maturity of other indebtedness in excess of $25 million, other than any existing non-extending term loans or notes in connection with the restructuring. The ABL's borrowing base was approximately $270 million as of June 2022.

The B3 rating on Diebold's superpriority term loan B reflects its priority position with respect to the non-ABL foreign collateral and its pari passu position along with the extended and non-extended term loans with respect to the non-ABL US collateral. Approximately 77% of sales occur outside of the U.S. and the borrower of the superpriority term loan, Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany GmbH, is the largest subsidiary by assets and holds Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH which holds substantially all IP rights for ex-Americas and is the third largest subsidiary by assets. The Caa2 ratings on the new and extended senior first lien secured instruments reflects their pari passu claim on non-ABL domestic collateral. The new extended term loans and notes also benefit from a second position claim on non-ABL foreign collateral, behind the new superpriority term loan. The existing non-extended term loans are rated Caa3 as Moody's ranks these claims behind the new and extended first lien term loans in its priority of claim waterfall because the non-extended term loans do not have a second position priority claim on foreign collateral. The Ca instrument ratings of the new second lien notes and non-extending unsecured notes reflects their weak expected recovery in a default scenario. The new second lien notes ranks behind the first lien term loans with respect to the non-ABL US collateral and has a third position claim on foreign collateral. Though the non-extending unsecured notes have the weakest recovery prospects at default, they are rated at the same level as the new second lien notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Diebold demonstrates strongly improving operating performance in 2023 and operational momentum is expected to be sustained in 2024 such that a refinancing of 2025 debt maturities appears likely . The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance fails to improve in 2023 as expected or liquidity weakens further resulting in an increased likelihood of an unsustainable capital structure, as currently restructured.

Headquartered in Hudson, OH, Diebold is a leading global provider of ATM and POS equipment, services and software to financial institutions and enterprise retailers. Banking revenue represented approximately 69% of 2021 revenue, half of which was earned from the Americas and 40% from EMEA. By contrast, approximately 86% of 2021 retail revenue was earned in EMEA. Diebold acquired Wincor Nixdorf AG in 2016. Revenues in 2021 were approximately $3.9 billion and $3.6 billion in the LTM period ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin McNeil

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

