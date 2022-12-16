Moody's affirms Digital Realty's Baa2 debt ratings, outlook is stable

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. ("Digital Realty" or "REIT"') and its affiliates based on the solid demand drivers for its data centers, large and diversified global footprint and long operating track record, although the REIT's elevated net debt + preferred to EBITDA and large development pipeline remain meaningful credit challenges.

The stable rating outlook reflects the REIT's predictable operating cash flows, sound liquidity, and proven track record of successful execution of acquisitions and development projects.

The following ratings were affirmed

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Pref. Stock/Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Digital Dutch Finco B.V.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Digital Euro Finco, LLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Digital Intrepid Holding B.V.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Digital Stout Holding, LLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Digital Dutch Finco B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Digital Euro Finco, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Digital Intrepid Holding B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Digital Stout Holding, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Digital Realty's Baa2 ratings reflect its dominant position in the global data center market, continued healthy demand for well-designed and managed data center capacity, moderate effective leverage (debt + preferred as a % of gross assets) and strong fixed charge coverage. Its proven ability to access multiple sources of capital is a meaningful strength considering its large development pipeline and penchant for acquisitions to expand its international presence. Elevated net debt + preferred to EBITDA is a persistent credit negative for the REIT and alternate use for older data center assets also remains a concern.

With a portfolio that includes 248 data centers in over 40 metro markets, Digital Realty is a market leader in the data center sector. The revenue contribution from its EMEA and APAC properties grew by 8% in the last two years versus 1.2% for the North American assets due to the significant development completions and acquisitions in Europe and Asia and sales of well-leased and stabilized US data centers. The share of the international segment will further increase with recent portfolio acquisitions and ongoing projects in Europe, Asia and Africa.

The supply and demand dynamic for data centers continues to be favorable with more enterprises seeking data center solutions, physical or cloud based, and more data created and stored for digital media content and consumer applications. While occupancy and pricing are solid in most locations, unabsorbed new supply and lumpiness in hyperscale leasing activity has periodically strained pricing in some locations. The REIT's Northern Virginia properties account for almost 19% of revenues and decline in market rates in 2020/21 had a negative impact on the REIT's cash releasing spreads. However, the outlook improved with the utility providers' recent announcement regarding constraints on adding new transmission lines until 2026 – a factor which will limit new supply.

Digital Realty's net debt + preferred to EBITDA is elevated, 7.8x at the end of Q3 2022 on a TTM basis and averaged 7.0x in the last six quarters. Taking into consideration the preleased portion of the development capital invested would reduce the leverage ratio by almost 0.5x. Other leverage metrics such as effective leverage and secured leverage are moderate at 36.7% and 1.0% at the end of Q3 2022. The fixed charge coverage ratio is strong at 5.5x, on a TTM basis as of September 30, 2022, and would likely remain above 5.0x even in the higher rate environment. Over the next 2-4 quarters, the net debt + preferred to EBITDA ratio will likely improve modestly with full year income contribution from Teraco, earnings from recently completed projects and additional asset sales when the capital markets improve, however it would likely remain close to or above 7x over the next 12-18 months.

Digital Realty's sound liquidity position is supported by a laddered debt maturity schedule, a large revolving credit facility, a sizeable unencumbered asset base, and proven access to multiple sources of capital. Demands on liquidity are also meaningful due to the REIT's development pipeline, property and portfolio acquisitions, and dividend payout. At the end of Q3 2022, the $3.75 billion revolver was 60% drawn, considerably higher than the 17% and 13% at YE 2020 and YE 2021, because of the acquisition of Teraco and the slower than anticipated pace of dispositions. Near term capital needs are likely to be primarily related to development funding, $3.9 billion remaining for ongoing projects and common stock dividends, as only $101 million of debt is maturing in 2023.

The sizeable and predictable cash flows generated by the REIT's diversified portfolio, sound liquidity and long operating track record, specifically integration of acquisitions and lease up of development projects, are key considerations in the stable rating outlook. The cushion on the outlook is however thin due to the elevated net debt + preferred to EBITDA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Net debt + preferred to EBITDA remaining close to 7.5x at YE 2023 (TTM and Moody's calculation) would create negative rating pressure. Other factors that could result in a downgrade are weakening liquidity with high (sustained 30%+) usage of the revolver, cash releasing spreads remaining negative and fixed charge coverage below 3.5x.

A rating upgrade is unlikely and would require net debt + preferred / EBITDA to be consistently below 5.5x, fixed charge coverage above 4.5x, development pipeline accounting for no more than 10% of gross assets on a consistent basis with material preleasing, and portfolio occupancy rate above 90%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a data center REIT that owns, acquires, develops and operates data centers in North America, Europe, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australia with 1,837 MW of power load in 31.4 million square feet of space. As of September 30, 2022, the total asset value of Digital Realty's data center portfolio was $39.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ranjini Venkatesan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

