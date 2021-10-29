Moody's affirms District of Columbia Aaa and assigns Aaa to GO Series 2021D & E; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the District of Columbia's Aaa ratings assigned to approximately $5.3 billion of outstanding general obligation bonds and assigned Aaa ratings to its $404.5 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021D and $250.2 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021E. Moody's has also affirmed the Aa1 ratings assigned to $4.9 billion of outstanding income tax secured revenue bonds; the Aa2 ratings on $453 million of outstanding tax increment financing bonds; the Aa3 ratings on $405 million of dedicated tax revenue bonds issued by the Washington Convention and Sports Authority, DC (WCSA); the A1 and A2 ratings on $281 million of outstanding highway grant anticipation revenue bonds; and the A1 ratings on $35 million of outstanding deed tax revenue bonds. Moody's has also upgraded to A1 and A2 the ratings on $183 million of outstanding ballpark revenue bonds, from A2 and A3. The outlooks are stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa general obligation rating reflects the District's overall financial, economic and governance strength. The District's high-wage knowledge and services-based economy will continue to expand post pandemic and is positioned for future growth: employers are attracted to its highly educated workforce which will draw more workers. The District has exemplary fiscal governance. The District has among the lowest pension liabilities of any large city, and has pre-funded its other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liability, which affords it significant financial flexibility. It plans to eliminate its deferred capital maintenance backlog over the next ten years.

The Aa1 income tax secured revenue bond rating reflects the broad-based pledge of all of the District of Columbia's personal income tax and business income tax revenue that results in high coverage of maximum annual debt service. The rating also reflects strong bondholder protections that include set-asides of funds for debt service that start four months before a payment date and a strong additional bonds test. The rating also reflects the District's high wealth, which benefits bondholders during periods of economic growth but also makes its income tax especially sensitive to economic and market fluctuations.

The Aa2 tax increment financing (TIF) rating reflects the breadth and strength of the tax base that generates the pledged real property increment and sales tax increment revenues collected in the "Downtown TIF", effectively the entirety of the District's central business district and 37% of its total assessed value. The rating also incorporates strong debt service coverage and a strong legal structure.

The Washington Convention & Sports Authority's Aa3 dedicated tax revenue bond rating reflects the general credit strengths of the District, as well as our forward view of its population growth trends and post-pandemic trends in consumption of hotel rooms, restaurant meals, alcoholic beverages consumed at restaurants or bars, and rental cars that will result in resumption of growth of pledged sales taxes. The nature of the economic responses to the pandemic have been severe for the travel and tourism sector broadly and for WCSA's pledged visitation-related sales taxes in particular. The legal structure of the bonds in particular has helped to preserve credit quality with reserves that themselves provide multiple times coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS).

The A1 and A2 federal highway grant anticipation bonds ratings reflect the first lien on all of the District's federal highway aid reimbursements and a sound legal structure that includes a covenant to obligate federal highway aid funds for debt service before any other purpose; the debt service payment mechanism outlined in a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA); a 3 times additional bonds test (ABT); as well as strong debt service coverage and a good trend of federal highway aid obligation authority and reimbursements. The A1 rated bonds also have a cash funded debt service reserve equal to maximum annual debt service.

The upgrade to A1 and A2 on the subordinate lien ballpark revenue bond ratings reflects the strength of the corporate income tax surcharge pledged to the bonds and the District's covenant to increase the fee as necessary to pay debt service. Several economic cycles, including the current pandemic, have proved the strength of the actively managed ballpark fee. The ratings also reflect a legal structure that permits the District's chief financial officer to implement such an increase without need for legislative approval. The nature and structure of the fee offset relatively low aggregate maximum annual debt service coverage, and the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the other economically-sensitive revenue also pledged to the bonds: District-wide utility taxes, stadium-related taxes, and for one series of subordinate bonds only, team rent.

The A1 deed tax revenue bond rating reflects the strong legal structure that includes set aside of debt service one year in advance and a cash-funded debt service reserve fund. The pledged deed recordation and transfer taxes are narrow and volatile, subject to mortgage interest rates and demand for office space, among other economic factors. Despite that volatility, coverage of maximum annual debt service is strong.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting the District's strong economic and demographic growth, strong financial position, its notably strong pension and other post-retirement benefits position, and low liquidity risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- GO: Not applicable

- Income tax secured bonds: Closing the lien on pledged revenue or a higher additional bonds test that minimizes additional leverage and increases bondholder protection from dilution of debt service coverage

- Deed tax bonds: An improved additional bonds test

- Deed tax bonds: Long-term stability in the pledged revenue stream

- GARVEEs: A significant and sustained increase in federal HTF revenues outside of general fund support combined with longer reauthorization periods and reinstatement of guaranteed funding protections

- GAARVEEs: Changes to the legal structure, such as a stronger leverage constraint or reserves that mitigate potential federal funding disruption

- Ballpark revenue bonds: Consistently stronger debt service coverage

- WCSA dedicated tax bonds: Stronger bondholder protections against further leverage, such as a higher additional bonds test

- WCSA dedicated tax bonds: Closing the open loop flow of funds to redeem debt faster than planned

- TIF bonds: A stronger leverage constraint or stronger limits on the District's ability to create additional revenue carve outs from the Downtown TIF

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- GO: Erosion of the District's strong financial management practices, particularly leading to budget imbalance or draw-downs of fund balance below adequate levels

- GO: Federal budget actions that have a material negative impact on the District's economy or finances, including significant reduction in the federal work force or entitlement cuts

- Income tax secured bonds: Revenue that weakens beyond current and historical patterns that result in material declines in debt service coverage

- Income tax secured bonds: Large additional leverage that materially dilutes coverage

- Income tax secured bonds: Material weakening of the District's economy or a downgrade of its general obligation rating

- Deed tax bonds: Weakening of the indenture's current legal protections

- Deed tax bonds: A reduction in pledged revenues due to economic or policy changes that adversely affects debt service coverage

- GARVEEEs: A significant decline in federal reimbursements or obligation authority, or overall changes in the federal highway aid program

- Ballpark revenue bonds: Failure to comply with Ballpark Fee covenants or shortfalls in the other District-wide taxes in succeeding years

- Ballpark revenue bonds: Particularly deep federal downsizing that adversely affects the District economy

- WCSA dedicated tax bonds: A prolonged decline in pledged revenue

- WCSA dedicated tax bonds: Indenture changes that weaken the legal structure

- TIF bonds: Material declines in assessed value or in sales tax collections

- TIF bonds: Additional carve outs of revenues from the Downtown TIF, increased leverage of other bonds that have a pledge of Downtown TIF revenues, or increased leverage of the District's general obligation credit, that have a material impact on coverage of the tax increment bonds

- TIF bonds: A downgrade of the District of Columbia's general obligation rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are full faith and credit obligations of the District also secured by a statutory lien on a special real property tax unlimited as to rate or base and separate from the District's operating property tax levy. All property taxes are collected by a third party collection agent and the amount allocable to the special real property tax is deposited into an account held by a separate custodian. The custodian makes weekly transfers to an escrow agent in amounts sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds. The District of Columbia is ineligible to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 9.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2021D bonds will be used to take out maturing bond anticipation notes and to help finance the District's capital plan. Proceeds of the Series 2021E bonds will be used to refund outstanding general obligation bonds for savings.

PROFILE

The District of Columbia, the nation's capital, is small but wealthy. Its population would rank 47th among states but its per capita income is higher than all 50 states, and its GDP is greater than 17 states.

