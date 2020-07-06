Moody's affirms Dominion and Dominion Energy Gas Holdings ratings; outlooks stable

Approximately $40 billion of debt securities affected

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Dominion Energy, Inc. (Dominion), including its Baa2 senior unsecured and P-2 commercial paper ratings. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the ratings of Dominion Energy Gas Holdings, LLC (DEGH), including its Baa1 senior unsecured and P-2 commercial paper ratings. See a complete list of debt affected at the end of this press release. The outlooks for both companies are stable.

The affirmation follows the 5 July 2020 announcement that Dominion intends to sell substantially all of its gas transmission and storage assets, predominantly housed under DEGH, to Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (BHE, A3 stable) [1]. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2020 and is subject to the Department of Energy and Federal Communication Commission approvals, as well as Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust clearance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"With the sale of its gas transmission and storage assets, Dominion is improving its business risk profile, reducing debt and cutting its dividend by about a third; all credit positives" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "The transaction is mostly neutral to Dominion's financial metrics, with a ratio of cash flow to debt expected to be around 14%."

Dominion is selling its natural gas transportation, storage and some gathering assets to BHE for approximately $10 billion, which includes approximately $5.7 billion of assumed debt. Dominion will use around $3 billion of the remaining $4 billion in proceeds to repurchase common equity.

The divestiture rebalances Dominion's cash flow contribution profile, which we estimate to be about 85% regulated utility operations from around 70% currently. These regulated utility businesses represent almost $40 billion in rate base with primary operations in five states which we view to have credit supportive regulation.

DEGH's Baa1 credit rating and stable outlook consider the expected benefits from its new relationship with BHE. As the new owner, BHE intends to reduce DEGH leverage by $1.2 billion within a year after closing. We also expect DEGH to have relaxed dividend requirements, given typical BHE financial policies. These benefits will offset incremental pressure DEGH is experiencing from lower cash flow from Cove Point (a 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of liquified natural gas (LNG) import/export facility), the recent downgrade of a key Cove Point counterparty, and a more difficult commodity price environment for the midstream sector.

Still, the transaction is more financially material for DEGH, which stands to lose roughly 30% of its cash flow since two-thirds of its Cove Point ownership remains with Dominion. Without BHE's plans to repay DGEH debt, we estimate that DEGH's pro forma ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt would be around 13%. Instead, BHE's debt repayments should keep DEGH's FFO to debt ratio in the low-20% range.

The transaction is mostly neutral to Dominion's key financial credit ratios. We estimate that Dominion's consolidated cash flow will drop to about $5.7 billion from the $6.3 billion generated for the last twelve months ended 31 March 2020 and compared to the $6.6 billion we expected for 2020. Dominion's adjusted debt stood at about $43 billion as of 31 March 2020, including around $1.0 billion of guaranteed debt associated with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Our 14% cash flow to debt ratio estimate includes the transfer of DEGH debt and incremental debt to fund free cash flow deficits for the year. As a result, Dominion's ratio of holding company debt to total consolidated debt will remain in the 35-40% range.

The transaction benefits Dominion's business risk profile, since DEGH's pipelines operate in a competitive landscape where commodity prices can have material effects on customer demand and counterparty risks. Even though the contracted nature of DEGH's transportation and storage revenue provides around 6 years of visible revenue, it is higher-risk than utility revenue and cash flow, which is derived from a monopoly service territory without a contract termination date.

Given the lower business risk and increased cash flow contribution of Dominion's remaining businesses, we see its credit profile as now more in-line with predominantly regulated peer holding companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (Baa1 stable), American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Baa1 negative), Xcel Energy Inc. (Baa1 stable), The Southern Company (Baa2 stable) and Entergy Corporation (Baa2 stable). As a result of the DEGH transaction, we will lower Dominion's financial metric threshold for a possible upgrade to a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt consistently around 17%, from 18% currently. Although Dominion will have less operational and cash flow diversity, a higher proportion of that cash flow will be derived from higher quality assets with monopoly service territories.

From an ESG standpoint, the sale also helps Dominion's carbon transition, since it will eliminate ownership of roughly 21 million dekatherms per day of natural gas throughput and nearly 900 billion cubic feet of underground storage capacity that the company was responsible for in 2019. This will immediately reduce the company's carbon and methane exposure, while reducing midstream business activities, which have come increasingly under pressure in recent years due to environmental concerns over the emissions profile of the industry.

Dominion's commitment to reduce its dividend payout ratio to 65%, from 85%, is another material credit improvement. We estimate that a 65% payout ratio will reduce the corporate dividend to around $2.0 billion, from $3.0 billion paid in 2019 and $3.3 billion we expected for 2020. This will lift the ratio of CFO pre-WC less dividends (retained cash flow) to debt to about 9%, versus under 8% through LTM Q1 2020 .

BHE's intention to pay down approximately $1.2 billion of maturing DEGH debt over its first year of ownership to strengthen the balance sheet and offset the loss of Cove Point cash flow.

Cove Point had been the crown jewel asset of DEGH, since it's roughly 18-year contract life with investment grade counterparties and no commodity exposure differentiated DEGH from other midstream peers. Going forward, we expect DEGH's cash flow contribution to be about 85% from its pipeline business and 15% from Cove Point.

Counterparty risk has also increased for DEGH, following our 2 June 2020 downgrade of Gail (India) Limited (Baa3 negative), a 50% offtaker of Cove Point's liquified natural gas export services. GAIL's credit profile has been declining due to its increasing exposure to cyclical businesses as well as the sovereign's downgrade to Baa3, also on 2 June 2020.

Outlook

The stable outlook for Dominion reflects improving business and carbon transitions risks, utility asset profile and steady financial metric expectations, including CFO pre-WC to debt of at least 14%.

DEGH's stable outlook is premised on the supportive ownership commitments of BHE, such as reducing DEGH leverage and requiring few dividends, with run-rate FFO to debt above 18%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Dominion could be upgraded if CFO pre-WC to debt becomes sustainable around 17% on a consolidated basis after the sale of DEGH and if holding company debt were to decline below 30% of consolidated debt.

DEGH could be upgraded if FFO to debt were to reach 25% on a consistent basis or if the company were to significantly improve contractual terms, e.g., through enhanced credit quality of offtakers or elongated average contract life.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Dominion could be downgraded if business risk increases materially, if holding company debt continues to grow or if CFO pre-WC to debt drops below 14% on a consistent basis.

A downgrade of DEGH could occur if leverage remains at current levels, if senior debt is introduced in the capital structure, if there were further deterioration to the quality of the business' cash flow (e.g., higher-risk counterparties or shorter contracted life) or if -- post BHE debt reduction - FFO to debt were to drop below 18% for a sustained period.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Dominion Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Ba1 (hyb)

..Issuer: Massachusetts Development Finance Agency

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Peninsula Ports Authority of Virginia

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Dominion Energy Gas Holdings, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dominion Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Dominion Energy Gas Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in rating Dominion Energy, Inc. was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. The principal methodology used in rating Dominion Energy Gas Holdings, LLC was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://news.dominionenergy.com/2020-07-05-Dominion-Energy-Agrees-to-Sell-Gas-Transmission-Storage-Assets-to-Berkshire-Hathaway-Energy-Strategic-Repositioning-Toward-Pure-Play-State-Regulated-Sustainability-Focused-Utility-Operations 05-Jul-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ryan Wobbrock

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

