Moody's affirms Dominion and Dominion Energy Gas Holdings ratings; outlooks stable

Approximately $40 billion of debt securities affected
New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the ratings of Dominion Energy, Inc. (Dominion),
including its Baa2 senior unsecured and P-2 commercial paper ratings.
At the same time, Moody's affirmed the ratings of Dominion
Energy Gas Holdings, LLC (DEGH), including its Baa1 senior
unsecured and P-2 commercial paper ratings. See a complete
list of debt affected at the end of this press release. The outlooks
for both companies are stable.
The affirmation follows the 5 July 2020 announcement that Dominion intends
to sell substantially all of its gas transmission and storage assets,
predominantly housed under DEGH, to Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company
(BHE, A3 stable) [1]. The transaction is expected to
close by year-end 2020 and is subject to the Department of Energy
and Federal Communication Commission approvals, as well as Hart-Scott-Rodino
antitrust clearance.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"With the sale of its gas transmission and storage assets,
Dominion is improving its business risk profile, reducing debt and
cutting its dividend by about a third; all credit positives"
said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer.
"The transaction is mostly neutral to Dominion's financial
metrics, with a ratio of cash flow to debt expected to be around
14%."
Dominion is selling its natural gas transportation, storage and
some gathering assets to BHE for approximately $10 billion,
which includes approximately $5.7 billion of assumed debt.
Dominion will use around $3 billion of the remaining $4
billion in proceeds to repurchase common equity.
The divestiture rebalances Dominion's cash flow contribution profile,
which we estimate to be about 85% regulated utility operations
from around 70% currently. These regulated utility businesses
represent almost $40 billion in rate base with primary operations
in five states which we view to have credit supportive regulation.
DEGH's Baa1 credit rating and stable outlook consider the expected
benefits from its new relationship with BHE. As the new owner,
BHE intends to reduce DEGH leverage by $1.2 billion within
a year after closing. We also expect DEGH to have relaxed dividend
requirements, given typical BHE financial policies. These
benefits will offset incremental pressure DEGH is experiencing from lower
cash flow from Cove Point (a 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of
liquified natural gas (LNG) import/export facility), the recent
downgrade of a key Cove Point counterparty, and a more difficult
commodity price environment for the midstream sector.
Still, the transaction is more financially material for DEGH,
which stands to lose roughly 30% of its cash flow since two-thirds
of its Cove Point ownership remains with Dominion. Without BHE's
plans to repay DGEH debt, we estimate that DEGH's pro forma
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt would be around 13%.
Instead, BHE's debt repayments should keep DEGH's FFO
to debt ratio in the low-20% range.
The transaction is mostly neutral to Dominion's key financial credit
ratios. We estimate that Dominion's consolidated cash flow
will drop to about $5.7 billion from the $6.3
billion generated for the last twelve months ended 31 March 2020 and compared
to the $6.6 billion we expected for 2020. Dominion's
adjusted debt stood at about $43 billion as of 31 March 2020,
including around $1.0 billion of guaranteed debt associated
with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Our 14% cash flow to debt
ratio estimate includes the transfer of DEGH debt and incremental debt
to fund free cash flow deficits for the year. As a result,
Dominion's ratio of holding company debt to total consolidated debt
will remain in the 35-40% range.
The transaction benefits Dominion's business risk profile,
since DEGH's pipelines operate in a competitive landscape where
commodity prices can have material effects on customer demand and counterparty
risks. Even though the contracted nature of DEGH's transportation
and storage revenue provides around 6 years of visible revenue,
it is higher-risk than utility revenue and cash flow, which
is derived from a monopoly service territory without a contract termination
date.
Given the lower business risk and increased cash flow contribution of
Dominion's remaining businesses, we see its credit profile
as now more in-line with predominantly regulated peer holding companies
such as Duke Energy Corporation (Baa1 stable), American Electric
Power Company, Inc. (Baa1 negative), Xcel Energy Inc.
(Baa1 stable), The Southern Company (Baa2 stable) and Entergy Corporation
(Baa2 stable). As a result of the DEGH transaction, we will
lower Dominion's financial metric threshold for a possible upgrade
to a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital
(CFO pre-WC) to debt consistently around 17%, from
18% currently. Although Dominion will have less operational
and cash flow diversity, a higher proportion of that cash flow will
be derived from higher quality assets with monopoly service territories.
From an ESG standpoint, the sale also helps Dominion's carbon
transition, since it will eliminate ownership of roughly 21 million
dekatherms per day of natural gas throughput and nearly 900 billion cubic
feet of underground storage capacity that the company was responsible
for in 2019. This will immediately reduce the company's carbon
and methane exposure, while reducing midstream business activities,
which have come increasingly under pressure in recent years due to environmental
concerns over the emissions profile of the industry.
Dominion's commitment to reduce its dividend payout ratio to 65%,
from 85%, is another material credit improvement.
We estimate that a 65% payout ratio will reduce the corporate dividend
to around $2.0 billion, from $3.0 billion
paid in 2019 and $3.3 billion we expected for 2020.
This will lift the ratio of CFO pre-WC less dividends (retained
cash flow) to debt to about 9%, versus under 8% through
LTM Q1 2020 .
BHE's intention to pay down approximately $1.2 billion
of maturing DEGH debt over its first year of ownership to strengthen the
balance sheet and offset the loss of Cove Point cash flow.
Cove Point had been the crown jewel asset of DEGH, since it's
roughly 18-year contract life with investment grade counterparties
and no commodity exposure differentiated DEGH from other midstream peers.
Going forward, we expect DEGH's cash flow contribution to
be about 85% from its pipeline business and 15% from Cove
Point.
Counterparty risk has also increased for DEGH, following our 2 June
2020 downgrade of Gail (India) Limited (Baa3 negative), a 50%
offtaker of Cove Point's liquified natural gas export services.
GAIL's credit profile has been declining due to its increasing exposure
to cyclical businesses as well as the sovereign's downgrade to Baa3,
also on 2 June 2020.
Outlook
The stable outlook for Dominion reflects improving business and carbon
transitions risks, utility asset profile and steady financial metric
expectations, including CFO pre-WC to debt of at least 14%.
DEGH's stable outlook is premised on the supportive ownership commitments
of BHE, such as reducing DEGH leverage and requiring few dividends,
with run-rate FFO to debt above 18%.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Dominion could be upgraded if CFO pre-WC to debt becomes sustainable
around 17% on a consolidated basis after the sale of DEGH and if
holding company debt were to decline below 30% of consolidated
debt.
DEGH could be upgraded if FFO to debt were to reach 25% on a consistent
basis or if the company were to significantly improve contractual terms,
e.g., through enhanced credit quality of offtakers
or elongated average contract life.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
Dominion could be downgraded if business risk increases materially,
if holding company debt continues to grow or if CFO pre-WC to debt
drops below 14% on a consistent basis.
A downgrade of DEGH could occur if leverage remains at current levels,
if senior debt is introduced in the capital structure, if there
were further deterioration to the quality of the business' cash
flow (e.g., higher-risk counterparties or shorter
contracted life) or if -- post BHE debt reduction - FFO to
debt were to drop below 18% for a sustained period.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Dominion Energy, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock,
Affirmed Ba1 (hyb)
..Issuer: Massachusetts Development Finance Agency
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Peninsula Ports Authority of Virginia
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Dominion Energy Gas Holdings, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dominion Energy, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Dominion Energy Gas Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
The principal methodology used in rating Dominion Energy, Inc.
was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
The principal methodology used in rating Dominion Energy Gas Holdings,
LLC was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] https://news.dominionenergy.com/2020-07-05-Dominion-Energy-Agrees-to-Sell-Gas-Transmission-Storage-Assets-to-Berkshire-Hathaway-Energy-Strategic-Repositioning-Toward-Pure-Play-State-Regulated-Sustainability-Focused-Utility-Operations
05-Jul-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ryan Wobbrock
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653