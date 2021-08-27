Moody's affirms Doncasters Caa2 corporate family rating and upgrades first lien ratings to Caa2 from Caa3; outlook positive

London, 27 August 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Alloy Parent Limited (Doncasters or the company), and upgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD. Concurrently Moody's has upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3 the outstanding GBP218 million sterling-equivalent guaranteed senior secured first lien term loans due 2024 issued by Doncasters US Finance LLC and Doncasters US LLC which are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Alloy Parent Limited. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive from negative.

Today's rating action reflects:

• Improving trading sequentially driven by operational improvements, aerospace and automotive end markets gradual recovery and new business wins

• Moody's expectation that the company will reduce leverage to below 7x over the next 12-18 months

• Improved liquidity, although with potential for liquidity pressures over the next 12-18 months derived from large development project capex requirements

• Limited exposure to the semiconductor shortage in the automotive industry

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 CFR reflects the company's: (1) diversified revenues across a broad range of industries, platforms and customers, and between original equipment and the aftermarket; (2) underlying aerospace and automotive end markets gradual recovery; (3) potential for continuing sales and margin improvement from operational turnaround and new business wins; and (4) long-term agreements in aerospace and IGT which underpin the company's position on platforms and typically allows for the pass through of metal price changes.

The rating also reflects: (1) the company's high leverage which Moody's expects will remain above 6x (Moody's-adjusted) over the next 12-18 months; (2) the presence of substantially larger competitors in Precision Castparts Corp. (Aa2 stable) and Arconic Corporation's (Ba3 stable) Howmet division; (3) shortage of semiconductors will be a challenge for the automotive end-market; and (4) high capital expenditure over the next 12-18 months which will reduce liquidity headroom.

Since its financial restructuring in March 2020 Doncasters has been focused on operational improvements and new business wins. There are upside opportunities to improve towards historic levels of profitability.

Following the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Doncasters has experienced underlying organic growth supported by a gradual recovery in the aerospace and automotive markets, whilst the IGT market has been robust through this period. The company has seen its order book increase since the fourth quarter of 2020 supported by increasing aerospace OEM build rates and the recovery of the automotive industry. As a result, Moody's adjusted leverage has reduced to 8.5x as at June 2021, compared to 9.3x at December 2020. Moody's expects the company to maintain sales growth and a deleveraging trajectory supported by market improvement and new business wins.

During the first half of 2021, the company's automotive end markets were affected by the global semiconductor shortage. Doncasters' automotive activities are largely focused on light trucks and heavy duty vehicles. These are a significantly less affected by the global semiconductor shortage than passenger cars, although the supply chain is also likely to be disrupted through until at least early 2022.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers the company's liquidity to be adequate. As at June 2021 Doncasters had cash balances of GBP27 million and availability under its ABL RCF of around GBP36 million. Doncasters reported negative free cash flows up to June 2021 and Moody's expect further cash outflows in 2021 and 2022 driven by the pre-funded development project capex programme. However, Moody's forecasts cash outflows to be close to zero by the end of 2021 excluding development project capex.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured first lien term loans maturing in 2024 are rated Caa2, in line with the corporate family rating. The loans rank behind the company's ABL facility by virtue of priority security arrangements. The senior secured first lien term loans are borrowed by Doncasters US Finance LLC and Doncasters US LLC which are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Alloy Parent Limited. They are guaranteed by the company and material subsidiaries subject to a minimum guarantor coverage test. The senior secured first lien term loans benefit from an all asset security package. Additionally, there is a GBP363 million PIK instrument outside the restricted group with a 0.5% cash interest obligation.

Moody's has aligned the PDR and the senior secured first lien term loans with the Caa2 CFR due to the company's recent positive trading performance and end-market gradual recovery which will ultimately lead to a higher recovery rate.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that Doncasters' revenue and EBITDA will continue to grow over the next 12-18 months supported by organic growth and new business wins. As a result, Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline to below 7x by 2022. The positive outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that free cash flow (FCF) before development projects will turn positive during 2022 and liquidity will remain sufficient to cover financial obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces below 7x on a sustainable basis, Moody's-adjusted FCF improves to breakeven and the company maintains adequate liquidity. An upgrade would also require further visibility on the capital structure of the group beyond the debt maturities in early 2024.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in operating performance or end markets, Moody's-adjusted FCF continues to be materially negative or the company's liquidity profile deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alloy Parent Limited

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Alloy Parent Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD

..Issuer: Doncasters US Finance LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3

..Issuer: Doncasters US LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alloy Parent Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

..Issuer: Doncasters US Finance LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

..Issuer: Doncasters US LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Doncasters is a vertically integrated manufacturer of high-quality engineered precision components for aeroengines, industrial gas turbines, and other specialist high performance applications. It serves as a tier one and two supplier to a diversified industry base focused principally on the aerospace, energy, and commercial vehicle markets. The company operates 11 principal manufacturing facilities across Europe and North America. In 2020 Doncasters reported from its unaudited management accounts revenues and EBITDA from continuing operations of GBP295 million and GBP28 million respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

