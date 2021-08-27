Moody's affirms Doncasters Caa2 corporate family rating and upgrades first lien ratings to Caa2 from Caa3; outlook positive

London, 27 August 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Alloy Parent Limited
(Doncasters or the company), and upgraded the company's probability
of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD.
Concurrently Moody's has upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3 the outstanding
GBP218 million sterling-equivalent guaranteed senior secured first
lien term loans due 2024 issued by Doncasters US Finance LLC and Doncasters
US LLC which are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Alloy Parent
Limited. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive
from negative.
Today's rating action reflects:
• Improving trading sequentially driven by operational improvements,
aerospace and automotive end markets gradual recovery and new business
wins
• Moody's expectation that the company will reduce leverage to below
7x over the next 12-18 months
• Improved liquidity, although with potential for liquidity
pressures over the next 12-18 months derived from large development
project capex requirements
• Limited exposure to the semiconductor shortage in the automotive
industry
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa2 CFR reflects the company's: (1) diversified revenues
across a broad range of industries, platforms and customers,
and between original equipment and the aftermarket; (2) underlying
aerospace and automotive end markets gradual recovery; (3) potential
for continuing sales and margin improvement from operational turnaround
and new business wins; and (4) long-term agreements in aerospace
and IGT which underpin the company's position on platforms and typically
allows for the pass through of metal price changes.
The rating also reflects: (1) the company's high leverage
which Moody's expects will remain above 6x (Moody's-adjusted)
over the next 12-18 months; (2) the presence of substantially
larger competitors in Precision Castparts Corp. (Aa2 stable) and
Arconic Corporation's (Ba3 stable) Howmet division; (3) shortage
of semiconductors will be a challenge for the automotive end-market;
and (4) high capital expenditure over the next 12-18 months which
will reduce liquidity headroom.
Since its financial restructuring in March 2020 Doncasters has been focused
on operational improvements and new business wins. There are upside
opportunities to improve towards historic levels of profitability.
Following the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Doncasters
has experienced underlying organic growth supported by a gradual recovery
in the aerospace and automotive markets, whilst the IGT market has
been robust through this period. The company has seen its order
book increase since the fourth quarter of 2020 supported by increasing
aerospace OEM build rates and the recovery of the automotive industry.
As a result, Moody's adjusted leverage has reduced to 8.5x
as at June 2021, compared to 9.3x at December 2020.
Moody's expects the company to maintain sales growth and a deleveraging
trajectory supported by market improvement and new business wins.
During the first half of 2021, the company's automotive end
markets were affected by the global semiconductor shortage. Doncasters'
automotive activities are largely focused on light trucks and heavy duty
vehicles. These are a significantly less affected by the global
semiconductor shortage than passenger cars, although the supply
chain is also likely to be disrupted through until at least early 2022.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers the company's liquidity to be adequate. As at
June 2021 Doncasters had cash balances of GBP27 million and availability
under its ABL RCF of around GBP36 million. Doncasters reported
negative free cash flows up to June 2021 and Moody's expect further
cash outflows in 2021 and 2022 driven by the pre-funded development
project capex programme. However, Moody's forecasts
cash outflows to be close to zero by the end of 2021 excluding development
project capex.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured first lien term loans maturing in 2024 are rated Caa2,
in line with the corporate family rating. The loans rank behind
the company's ABL facility by virtue of priority security arrangements.
The senior secured first lien term loans are borrowed by Doncasters US
Finance LLC and Doncasters US LLC which are wholly-owned indirect
subsidiaries of Alloy Parent Limited. They are guaranteed by the
company and material subsidiaries subject to a minimum guarantor coverage
test. The senior secured first lien term loans benefit from an
all asset security package. Additionally, there is a GBP363
million PIK instrument outside the restricted group with a 0.5%
cash interest obligation.
Moody's has aligned the PDR and the senior secured first lien term
loans with the Caa2 CFR due to the company's recent positive trading
performance and end-market gradual recovery which will ultimately
lead to a higher recovery rate.
OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that Doncasters'
revenue and EBITDA will continue to grow over the next 12-18 months
supported by organic growth and new business wins. As a result,
Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline to below 7x by 2022.
The positive outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that
free cash flow (FCF) before development projects will turn positive during
2022 and liquidity will remain sufficient to cover financial obligations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage
reduces below 7x on a sustainable basis, Moody's-adjusted
FCF improves to breakeven and the company maintains adequate liquidity.
An upgrade would also require further visibility on the capital structure
of the group beyond the debt maturities in early 2024.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in operating
performance or end markets, Moody's-adjusted FCF continues
to be materially negative or the company's liquidity profile deteriorates.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Alloy Parent Limited
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa2
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Alloy Parent Limited
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD
..Issuer: Doncasters US Finance LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3
..Issuer: Doncasters US LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Alloy Parent Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
..Issuer: Doncasters US Finance LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
..Issuer: Doncasters US LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Doncasters is a vertically integrated manufacturer of high-quality
engineered precision components for aeroengines, industrial gas
turbines, and other specialist high performance applications.
It serves as a tier one and two supplier to a diversified industry base
focused principally on the aerospace, energy, and commercial
vehicle markets. The company operates 11 principal manufacturing
facilities across Europe and North America. In 2020 Doncasters
reported from its unaudited management accounts revenues and EBITDA from
continuing operations of GBP295 million and GBP28 million respectively.
