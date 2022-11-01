Moody's affirms Dongxing Securities' Baa2 issuer ratings, changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2/P-2 local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings of Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed the backed Baa2 local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Dongxing Voyage Company Limited, which is guaranteed by Dongxing Securities. Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Dongxing Voyage is an offshore financing vehicle of Dongxing Securities.

Moody's has changed the outlooks on both entities to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows Moody's affirmation and change in outlook to negative from stable on Dongxing Securities' parent China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd.'s (Orient AMC, A3 negative) ratings on 28 October 2022. For more information on the rating action for Orient AMC, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-China-Cinda-AMCs-and-China-Orient-AMCs-A3P--PR_469799.

The change of outlook to negative on Dongxing Securities reflects Moody's expectation that any deterioration in the creditworthiness of Orient AMC such as a rating downgrade will result in Moody's re-assessing the affiliate and government support assumptions for Dongxing Securities that underpin the ratings.

The affirmation of Dongxing Securities' Baa2 issuer ratings reflects Moody's view that the securities firm's Ba2 standalone assessment will remain stable over the next 12-18 months despite a volatile market environment. The Ba2 standalone assessment incorporates the company's good funding and liquidity and low leverage when compared with other globally rated securities firms'. Offsetting these strengths are the company's volatile profitability, elevated credit risks associated with its bond investment, as well as the company's limited franchise compared with that of other major securities firms in China.

Dongxing Securities' profitability will be strained by volatile market conditions and intensifying competition. With a small base of brokerage and wealth management related revenues and relatively high share of investment in total assets, its profitability was hit more by the market downturn than its rated peers. The company will also face increasing competition in the niche investment banking business. In the first half of 2022, the company's net profit dropped 63% year-on-year to RMB273 million, mainly driven by investment losses and losses in fair-value changes of restricted shares related to its investment banking business.

Dongxing Securities will continue to have a higher risk appetite than rated peers, mainly driven by its strategy of financial investments, which totaled about RMB51 billion and accounted for 49.6% of its total assets as of 30 June 2022, and risk in its stock-pledged lending business. Its risk appetite could also be negatively impacted by potential investments related to the parent company's distressed asset management business, but the amount currently is still small.

The company's leverage, measured as total assets/total equity, increased slightly to 3.9x as of 30 June 2022 from 3.7x as of the end of 2021, but remained low by international standards.

The company's liquidity and funding positions will remain adequate with balanced long-term and short-term funding, despite the strains brought by its sizable securities and investment. The company also benefits from its relationship with Orient AMC, which provides credit facilities to support its liquidity.

Given Orient AMC owns 45% of the company, Dongxing Securities plays a key role in supporting Orient AMC's distressed asset management business. As such, Moody's continues to assume a very high level of support from Orient AMC and a high level of indirect support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via Orient AMC for Dongxing Securities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Dongxing Securities' ratings is unlikely.

However, Dongxing Securities' outlook could return to stable if Orient AMC's outlook returns to stable and we assess that the company will continue to benefit from a very high level of affiliate support from its parent and a high level of indirect support from the Government of China through its parent.

Dongxing Securities' standalone assessment could be upgraded if the company (1) maintains its good funding and liquidity; (2) improves its profitability despite intense competition and market fluctuations; (3) reduces the size of its proprietary investment business, and stock-pledged lending business or high-risk assets; and (4) ensures smooth operations and effective risk controls as it increases the exposure to its parent's distressed asset management business.

Moody's could downgrade Dongxing Securities' ratings if (1) Orient AMC's long-term issuer rating is downgraded, or (2) we assess that the government and Orient AMC's willingness and ability to support the company have weakened or the company's ownership by Orient AMC has significantly reduced.

Dongxing Securities' standalone assessment could be downgraded if the company's (1) profitability decreases substantially; (2) financial position weakens significantly because of a sizable increase in its leverage or a deterioration in its liquidity and funding; (3) risk appetite increases significantly and asset quality worsens considerably; or (4) the company faces regulatory sanctions or has risk management missteps that impair its operations and management stability.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd. reported total assets of RMB102.9 billion as of 30 June 2022.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yulia Wan, +86 (21) 2057-4017.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Dongxing Securities Co., Ltd.

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Dongxing Voyage Company Limited

....Long-term Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

