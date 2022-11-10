Moody's affirms DuPont's Baa1 rating and changes outlook to stable

New York, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa1 Issuer Rating, Baa1 Senior Unsecured Notes and Prime-2 ratings of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.("DuPont"), following the company's announcement that it will use a portion of $11 billion Mobility and Materials business ("M&M") divestiture to fund a $3.25 accelerated share repurchase program ("ASR") and repay roughly $3.8 billion of debt. Additionally, the company is expected to maintain a large cash balance to fund future acquisitions of at least $4.5 billion. Despite Moody's concerns that DuPont is a smaller company than when the initial Baa1 rating was assigned, the earnings stability of its remaining operations has exceeded expectations over the past 18 months, especially given the significant increases in raw material and energy prices. Hence, Moody's has changed DuPont's outlook to stable from negative.

"Given the sizeable debt reduction, maintenance of a large cash balance over the near-term and solid operating performance over the past 7 quarters in the face of substantial increases in raw material and energy prices, we moved the outlook back to stable," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on DuPont. "However, the company did reduce fourth quarter guidance to below 2021 levels and 2023 will be another litmus test on the company's ability to outperform its peers."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.'s (DuPont) Baa1 unsecured ratings and Prime-2 rating for commercial paper are supported by its strong market positions, high EBITDA margins, good free cash flow, product and geographic diversity, and low capital intensity. The company ratings are largely based on the quality of the underlying businesses and its strong free cash flow, which provides the company with meaningful financial flexibility. The stability of earnings in its two remaining business segments has been better than Moody's prior expectations, which mitigates some of the concern over its smaller size and reduced diversity subsequent to the M&M divestiture. A large cash balance, in excess of $4.5 billion over the near-term will provide substantial liquidity and financial flexibility.

The rating is tempered by the potential for future cash outflows related to PFAS liabilities at Chemours and the eventual size of DuPont's portions of those liabilities. While DuPont's liability for future PFAS liabilities at Chemours is contractually capped at roughly $1.3 billion, Moody's believes that DuPont and Corteva (rated subsidiary is E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; A3 stable) will provide additional support to Chemours if its ultimate PFAS liabilities greatly exceed the $4 billion agreement reached in January 2021. This agreement also set up a $1 billion escrow account that will be funded by all three parties over time.

On November 1, 2022, DuPont announce the completion of the $11 billion M&M divestiture and the termination of the $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers Corporation. On November 8, 2022, it announced a $3.25 ASR along with the repayment of $2.5 billion of long-term debt maturing in 2023 and $1.3 billion of short-term debt, largely incurred in 2022 related to increases in working capital and share repurchases. While the repayment of debt will return credit metrics to levels that are supportive of the rating, the elevated cash balance will provide substantial financial flexibility over the near-term. In addition, the ASR won't be completed until the second half of 2023, which will allow DuPont to build its cash balance. Moody's expects DuPont to do additional share repurchases in 2023 with excess cash (beyond the $5 billion level) once the ASR is completed. In addition, Moody's extimates that the sale of the Delrin business by the end of 2023 or in 2024 should provide additional cas$1.5-2.0 billion of cash.

DuPont's credit metrics were stressed for the rating with LTM September 30, 2022 Debt/EBITDA of 3.3x and Net Debt/EBITDA of 2.9x. These metrics are expected to improve to under 3.0x and 1.5x, respectively by the end of 2022. The aforementioned metrics include Moody's standard adjustments, which add over $800 million for pensions, $385 million for operating leases and over $1.3 billion in projected future tax liabilities related to the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Moody's notes that these projected tax liabilities may not result in actual cash outflows at DuPont.

The stable outlook reflects the substantial debt paydown and the presence of a large cash balance which will likely provide substantial financial flexibility over the next 12-18 months, at a minimum. It also assumes that the company will be able to consistently generate in excess of $900 million in free cash flow, except in a more significant global recession. It also incorporates the medium-to-long term expectation that the company will be able to generate mid-to-high single digit growth in EBITDA, which should ensure that free cash flow quickly gets to over $1 billion on a consistent basis, especially after its next large acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely at this time given management's financial priorities. However, an upgrade would be considered if management moves to more conservative financial policy, which ensures that it consistently generates gross leverage below 2.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt above 30%. Moody's would consider downgrading the ratings, if Net Debt/EBITDA remains above 3.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt remains below 20% for a sustained period.

DuPont has excellent liquidity supported by an elevated cash balance of between $4.5-5.0 billion, the expectation for $900 million in free cash flow and roughly $3.5 billion of availability under its committed facilities. DuPont has a US commercial paper program with an aggregate principal amount of $2.5 billion. DuPont is not expected to have any commercial paper outstanding at the end of 2022. DuPont's committed facilities include a $1.0 billion 364-day revolving credit facility due in April 2023 and a $2.5 billion facility due in April 2027. DuPont next significant maturity is $1.85 billion of notes due in 2025.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

DuPont's ESG Credit Impact Score is low-to-moderate (CIS-3) similar to most other chemical companies as good governance mitigates more meaningful environmental and social risks. Environmental risks are high for chemical companies due to the amount of waste and pollution generated on an annual basis relative to most other industries, as well as the presence of legacy environmental sites. Social risks are moderate due to a number of issues including responsible production, health and safety, and societal trends.

DuPont has highly negative exposure to environmental risks (E-4) largely due to the level of waste and pollution generated relative to most other industries. Other factors that add to DuPont's environmental risk exposure include environmental liabilities related to legacy sites, as well as the potential for cash outflows related to future PFAS liabilities at Chemours. As a specialty chemical company carbon transition risk is only moderate along with physical climate risk and water management.

DuPont has moderately negative exposure to social risks (S-3) related to responsible production, health and safety, and societal trends. Moderately negative responsible production risk exposure relates to the potential for releases of hazardous or flammable products that DuPont uses or produces. However, this risk is much lower than most commodity chemical companies. DuPont also has moderate risk exposure related to health and safety and societal trends like most manufacturing companies.

DuPont has neutral-to-low exposure to governance risks (G-2) mainly driven by its financial policies and track record. DuPont's financial policies and risk management solidly support its investment grade rating and have been consistent since the spinout from DowDuPont. Management credibility and track record is solid as it has de-levered it balance sheet when divesting assets and will maintain a large cash balance to offset event risk from a large acquisition. The company's board structure and policies are consistent with a large independent public company and there have been no concerns over compliance and reporting or its organizational structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is one of the largest specialty chemicals and materials companies in the world, with annual revenues of over $13 billion and EBITDA margins north of 25%. DuPont is comprised of two primary segments: Electronics & Industrial and Water & Protection.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

