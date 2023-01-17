info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Dubai Insurance Company’s IFSR at A3, with stable outlook

17 January 2023
﻿

DIFC - Dubai , January 17, 2023 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of Dubai Insurance Company (P.S.C.) (DIN) with a stable outlook. Based in United Arab Emirates (UAE), DIN is a mid-tier property and casualty insurer, focused on motor, medical, general liability, property and engineering and various other personal lines insurance products.

The rating action follows growth in DIN's market position and positive diversification of its business mix as a result of its increasing participation in the UAE government's new mandatory insurance programs for employees in the country . Moody's expects this development to have an increasingly positive impact on DIN's credit profile over time, dependent on its successful management of these programs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of DIN's A3 IFSR reflects (i) its good market position and brand, which has strengthened with DIN becoming the fourth largest player in the UAE insurance market, with a 3.8% market share in terms of gross premium written in 2021 and an established brand with good reputation for service; (ii) strong capital adequacy, with gross underwriting leverage (GUL) of 2.7x at YE 2021 and strong regulatory capital ; (iii) strong profitability, with a five-year average return on capital (ROC 5yr) of 11.1% as of 2021, driven by strong underwriting profitability with a five-year average combined ratio (COR) of 70.6% through 2021; and (iv) moderate reserve risk due to its focus on short-tail insurance lines. DIN's performance has remained strong during 2022, with gross written premiums growing by 18.5% during the first nine months of 2022, net profit of AED74.9 million and a COR of around 81%.

DIN's market position has been bolstered by its success in servicing the UAE's mandated workers protection program (WPP), as the lead insurer for that program. The track-record it has demonstrated with the WPP has contributed to DIN being appointed as the lead insurer for the involuntary loss of employment program (ILOE), an additional government mandated insurance program, launched at the start of 2023. Its leading role in these programs, which benefit from participation and risk sharing with other insurers in the UAE, has strengthened the company's market position and brand in the UAE while broadening its business mix and reducing dependence on motor and medical insurance. Moody's expects premium growth from these programs to result in growing profitability for DIN, to the extent that the company maintains strong pricing and operational discipline.

However, while DIN's role in these programs and the expected profitable growth is positive for the company, Moody's notes that it will result in greater client concentration and dependence on government policy and actions. This risk is moderated by the multi-year tenure of these contracts and DIN's successful track-record, to date, in leading the WPP.

Both the WPP and ILOE programs have strong protections built in to the product features which moderate insurers' underwriting risk. In addition, DIN makes extensive use of reinsurance to protect its capital, thereby reducing DIN's risk retention and enabling it to benefit from pricing and underwriting expertise of leading international reinsurers. That said, its significant dependence on reinsurance increases it vulnerability to disruption in the availability and pricing of reinsurance capacity, which could have a negative impact on its franchise and ability to lead coverage of the government programs. Reduced dependence on reinsurance, supported by growth in DIN's own capital base would have a positive impact on its credit profile.

These strengths are tempered by DIN's concentration to the UAE insurance market which reduces its geographic diversification relative to some international insurance peers. Furthermore, asset quality is constrained by the concentration to equity investments which together with real estate exposures drive an elevated high risk assets (HRA) ratio as a percentage of shareholders' equity to 88.3% at YE 2021. However, to help manage its elevated asset risk, DIN has consistently maintained good liquidity buffers which support its ability to hold its equity investments for the long term and absorb any short term market volatility.

OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DIN will maintain good underwriting discipline and profitability despite expected rapid growth in its premiums, while at the same time keeping strong capital adequacy and liquidity buffers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's says that the following factors could exert upward pressure on DIN's rating: (i) sustained improvement in the company's market position demonstrated through premium growth and strong track record in leading the government insurance programs ; (ii) profitability, capital adequacy and liquidity remaining at current strong levels; and (iii) improved asset quality through lower exposure to equity investments, with for example, HRA declining to below 50% of shareholders' equity along lower dependence on reinsurance.

Conversely, downward pressure would arise in case of (i) a weakening in profitability with ROC consistently below 6% or combined ratio rising above 95% on a persistent basis; (ii) a significant weakening of its market position, with for example, the company falling out of the top ten UAE insurers in terms of premiums; or (iii) a deterioration in asset quality with HRA as a percentage of consolidated equity of over 90%; or (iv) a weakening of capital adequacy with GUL over 4 x.

AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Dubai Insurance Company (P.S.C.)

Affirmations: ....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, Affirmed A3

Outlook Action: ....Outlook remains stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mohammed Ali Londe
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Brandan Holmes
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

