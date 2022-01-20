Moody's affirms Durham's Aaa rating with stable outlook

Toronto, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the Aaa senior unsecured debt ratings of the Regional Municipality of Durham. The outlook is stable. The region's aaa baseline credit assessment (BCA) was also affirmed.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Durham, Regional Municipality of

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Durham, Regional Municipality of

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed aaa

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aaa ratings and aaa BCA reflects Durham's exceptional liquidity which provides very high coverage ratios and debentureholder security, very low debt levels, and the region's ability to generate positive fiscal results despite macroeconomic pressures. The rating also reflects strong governance and management including forward looking operating and capital planning.

Durham maintains exceptional liquidity levels. The region's cash and investment balances stood at CAD3.3 Bn at year-end 2020 and covered 1713% of net direct and indirect debt and 249% of total expenses. These levels provide significant debentureholder security and are at the high end of Aaa-rated municipal peers. Moody's projects that over the next two to three years these coverage levels will continue to rise given continued growth in reserves from operating surpluses and limited debt growth.

The region maintains one of the lowest debt levels among peers as a result of its multi-year effort to fund capital projects through pay-as-you-go financing instead of issuing public debt. Net debt stood at 12.7% of operating revenues in 2020 following several years of a steady decline in the debt burden. Although Moody's projects that the debt burden could increase to 15-20% over the next five years for capital projects by the region and area municipalities, the region maintains strong debt affordability. Conservative debt management policies also limit the growth in the debt burden.

The region faces manageable pressure related to elevated infrastructure costs, rising costs of labour and raw materials, and funding its large-scale 10-year capital plan for water and sewer infrastructure and transportation network including several new rapid transit projects, which will require using some of its reserves. Continued projected population growth in the region including from immigration will require additional capital infrastructure, and will further strain housing affordability.

In Moody's view, the region has a strong ability to meet fiscal targets from a robust and growing economy and prudent and forward-looking fiscal planning. Similar to other regional governments in the province, the operating profile benefits from stable property taxes and utility fees, which remain largely protected from market events including the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, fiscal pressures continue to be mitigated by both COVID-related expense control measures and financial support from the provincial and federal governments. As a result, Moody's projects that the region will maintain strong gross operating balances over the next three years, which averaged 21% of revenue between 2016 and 2020.

The Aaa rating takes into account the aaa BCA, which represents the standalone credit strength of Durham, even before the application of a high likelihood of extraordinary support coming from the Province of Ontario.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the region will maintain exceptional levels of liquidity and low debt levels along with strong fiscal management, which will allow it to maintain strong operating results over the next three years despite modest operating challenges and pressures from the pandemic.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Durham's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and social risks and a positive governance profile.

The E issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2). The region is not exposed to significant climate risks and neither spending nor revenue are materially impacted by environmental changes.

The S issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (S-2). The region provides public services including public safety and water and waste collection, however these services do not face material risks given predictable demographic trends which allow for long-term forecasting of service requirements. The region's residents have high levels of education and have access to basic services. The credit impact of the coronavirus pandemic has implications for public health, however the credit impact to the region is low given that the majority of related expenses is the responsibility of the province and not the region.

The positive G issuer profile score (G-1) reflects Durham's very strong budget and fiscal management practices and strong institutional framework, multi-year forecasting of key trends, transparent and timely financial reporting, and strict policies on debt and investment management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A significant decline in liquidity levels that coincides with rising debt and interest burdens, or a sustained period of economic contraction leading to deficits would put downward pressure on the region's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

