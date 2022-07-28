Moody's affirms Dutch-Bangla Bank's B1 deposit rating, changes outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited's (DBBL) B1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings, and b2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

Moody's has also changed DBBL's rating outlook to stable from negative, reflecting the agency's expectation that Bangladesh's strong economic growth and forbearance measures will limit the bank's asset quality deterioration and support its solvency over the next 12 to 18 months.

A full list of affected ratings is included at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of DBBL's B1 rating and b2 BCA reflects the bank's stabilizing but modest asset quality, and strong funding and liquidity. The affirmation also considers the bank's improving capital, supported by good internal capital generation.

DBBL's B1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings are one notch above its b2 BCA, reflecting Moody's expectation of a moderate probability of support from the Government of Bangladesh (Ba3 stable) for the bank in times of need.

The bank's asset quality will remain modest over the next 12 to 18 months. Although loans under pandemic-related forbearance measures decreased to 22% as of 31 March 2022 from 42% a year earlier, the bank's high concentration in large domestic corporates renders it vulnerable to large defaults.

DBBL's strong funding and liquidity, as reflected by a moderate loans-to-deposits ratio of 79% as of 31 March 2022, supports its credit profile. Further, the bank has strong access to sticky, low-cost current and savings accounts, which constituted 68% of customer deposits as of 31 March 2022.

DBBL's capital will moderately improve over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by good internal capital growth because of its higher-than-peer average net interest margin. Tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWA) improved to 8.6% as of the end of 2021 from 8.3% a year earlier.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade DBBL's BCA and ratings if its nonperforming loans (NPLs) and rescheduled loans decrease sustainably, and its TCE to RWA increases sustainably to above 11%, while the bank maintains its strength in funding and liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade DBBL's BCA and ratings if its asset quality deteriorates, reflected by increases in NPLs and rescheduled loans, or if its TCE/RWA remains persistently below 9%. Declining profitability or tightening liquidity conditions will also exert downward pressure on the bank's BCA and ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka and reported total assets of BDT514.4 billion as of 31 December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B1, Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed B1, Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Zeng

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Alka Anbarasu

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

