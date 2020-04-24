Moody's affirms EAA Covered Bond Bank's Aa1 deposit ratings, changes outlook to stable

Frankfurt am Main, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Aa1 backed long-term and P-1 backed short-term deposit ratings for EAA Covered Bond Bank plc (EAA CBB). The outlook on the long-term ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

Today's rating action was triggered by the 31 March 2020 press release[1] of EAA CBB's parent Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA, issuer rating Aa1 stable), announcing the cancellation of a planned sale of EAA CBB to a private investor.

RATINGS RATIONALE

- RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmations of the Aa1 long-term and the P-1 short-term deposit ratings reflect the explicit guarantee provided by the bank's sole owner EAA, which fully, unconditionally, and irrevocably guarantees all obligations issued by EAA CBB, thus providing creditors with direct recourse to the obligor (the EAA) and facilitating timely payment of all obligations. Consequently, EAA CBB's ratings qualify for a "credit substitution approach" that is based on a full risk transfer to the guarantor (for further details please refer to the Moody's methodology 'Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts' published 25 May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154).

An initially planned sale of EAA CBB as announced in 2017 was cancelled end of March 2020, after the supervisory authorities made their approvals dependent on additional conditions. EAA CBB will now remain under ownership of EAA, and is closely integrated into the parent's risk and liquidity management. EAA CBB, a former subsidiary of failed Portigon AG (formerly WestLB AG), will now continue to be in wind down.

RATIONALE FOR CHANGE IN THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE

The outlook on the Aa1 long-term deposits ratings was changed to stable from negative, because the reasons for the previously negative outlook, that regulatory approval could still have been granted despite having been outstanding for more than two years, was eliminated by the cancelation of the sale; the outlook now follows the stable outlook on EAA's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the ratings of the guarantor EAA are upgraded. The ratings of EAA will be upgraded in case the Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen (Nordrhein-Westfalen; issuer rating Aa1 stable) is upgraded. Upward rating pressure on Nordrhein-Westfalen could be exerted by significant improvement in their financial performance, including a substantial reduction of their debt burden, combined with a sustained track record of balanced financial budgets, in line with the debt break criteria.

The ratings could be downgraded if the ratings of the guarantor EAA are downgraded. The ratings of EAA will be downgraded in case Nordrhein-Westfalen is downgraded. Any weakening to the guarantee or the legal status of the entity could also trigger a downgrade. A significant deterioration in Nordrhein-Westfalen's fiscal metrics leading to a material increase in debt levels, or -- although not expected -- any alterations in the fundamental supportive structure of the Länder sector, or an -- also unlikely -- downgrade of Germany's sovereign rating would lead to a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.aa1.de/en/press/31032020-purchase-contract-cancelled/ 31-Mar-2020

