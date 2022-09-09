Moody's affirms ECU Health's (NC) A2; outlook stable

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 assigned to ECU Health (NC) (f/k/a Vidant Health). The organization has approximately $620 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of ECU Health's (f/k/a Vidant Health) A2 reflects a number of fundamental strengths including: the organization's strong market position reflected through both high market share and as the only provider of tertiary/quaternary services in its service area; strong collaboration and affiliation with the Brody School of Medicine, part of the state university system, and typically adequate financial metrics for the rating category. Like many health systems across the country, financial performance is significantly weaker in fiscal 2022 and liquidity is suppressed as a result. ECU Health has sufficient headroom to financial covenants and will be in compliance at fiscal year end (September 30). Key challenges over the near term relate both to industry-wide challenges regarding labor shortages and cost escalation, inflation, and ongoing shift to outpatient, and challenges specific to ECU Health including operational and financial integration with the Brody School of Medicine. The system is contemplating additional debt to support capital plans which will weaken already modest leverage metrics.

RATING OUTLOOK

Maintenance of the stable outlook reflects our expectation that though margins and liquidity will remain weaker than historical levels over the near term, ECU Health's strong market position and essentiality will support a return to stronger financial and credit metrics as various industry-wide pressures ease.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained improvement in cash flow leading to stronger leverage and liquidity metrics

- Material increase in state support to medical school that translates into stronger credit metrics or strategic positioning of ECU Health

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to stabilize margins and improve cash flow to support additional debt

- Prolonged period of operational and financial disruption due to labor market challenges - Negative change in Medicaid reimbursement

LEGAL SECURITY

Security interest in its Accounts and all proceeds thereof of the Obligated Group (ECU Health and ECU Health Medical Center); though the organization has changed its name to ECU Health following execution of the joint operating agreement with Brody School of Medicine, the obligated group for bonds originally issued on behalf of ECU Health has not changed. There is also a "lock box" provision requiring all "Gross Receipts" to be deposited with the Master Trustee upon its request upon the occurrence and continuation of an Event of Default under the Master Trust Indenture. There is no mortgage pledge.

The main financial covenant related to the Master Trust Indenture is a 1.2x maximum annual debt service coverage test measured annually at the end of the fiscal year. Additional tests related to the bank agreements include: a 1.2x maximum annual debt service coverage test, a days cash on hand requirement of 75 days, and a debt to capitalization requirement of no more than 65%; bank covenants are measured quarterly. Additionally, there is a 1.5x coverage requirement (measured annually) under the transfer agreement with Pitt County. ECU Health expects to be in compliance with covenants in fiscal year 2022.

PROFILE

ECU Health comprised of the teaching hospital for the Brody School of Medicine, a number of community hospitals and clinics, and the faculty practice plan of the school of medicine.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

