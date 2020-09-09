Moody's affirms ECi's B3 CFR on proposed refinancing and dividend; outlook stable

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed ECi Macola/Max Holding, LLC's ("ECi") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the new first lien credit facilities and a Caa2 rating to the new second lien notes. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed $990 million refinancing will be used to repay $514 million of first lien term loan and $168 million of second lien term loan, fund an acquisition, and pay a dividend distribution to shareholders. The rating on the debt instruments that will be repaid as part of this refinancing will be withdrawn upon repayment.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that although ECi's leverage will increase materially to 8.9x (before synergies) as a result of this transaction, the company's high proportion of recurring revenue and strong retention rates will support low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth and deleveraging toward 7.5x in the next 12 months. Nevertheless, Moody's views the combination of a debt funded dividend payment along with M&A activity during the uncertain economic environment as aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ECI Macola/Max Holding, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: ECI Macola/Max Holding, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ECI Macola/Max Holding, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ECi's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, small business scale relative to competitors, exposure to cyclical end markets, and small customer business risk. Pro forma for the transaction, ECi's leverage will increase to 8.9x excluding certain one-time costs (or 8.4x if including 50% of planned synergies) as of the LTM ended June 30, 2020. Moody's expects the pandemic and the economic recession to result in bookings and non-recurring sales declines in 2020, especially given ECi's focus on the smaller end of the "small and medium size business" (SMB) market segment. However, a healthy portion of recurring revenue will help sustain ECi's organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits over the next 12 months. As a result, Moody's expects ECi to reduce its leverage toward 7.5x debt/EBITDA. ECi's acquisition appetite and aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership also weigh on the ratings. Moody's expects the company to continue to adhere to a debt-funded acquisition-based growth strategy, which will likely sustain the high leverage and limit free cash flow generation over the long term.

The CFR is supported by ECi's strong operating track record and successful integration of prior acquisitions. ECi benefits from its differentiated product positioning in the manufacturing, distribution, building & construction and field services end markets. Configurable functionalities tailored to each verticals' requirements make ECi's offerings more cost effective for the end customers, creating a sticky relationship that results in barriers to entry for competitors and high retention rates for the company of over 90%. This combined with a high portion of recurring revenue provides a degree of resilience to the economic downturn and predictability of revenue and cash flow.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for deleveraging toward 7.5x and the maintenance of adequate liquidity supported by an estimated cash balance of $10 million at the close of the transaction, full revolver availability, and positive free cash flow in the next 12 months. Moody's also expects that ECi will not attempt new M&A transactions prior to reducing its leverage to well below 8x.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given ECi's exposure to the U.S. economy, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the near term, Moody's could upgrade ECi's ratings if leverage is expected to be sustained below 6x and free cash flow to debt is in the mid-to-high single digits.

Moody's could downgrade ECi's ratings if revenue declines for an extended period and free cash flow falls to a near breakeven level. The ratings could also be downgraded if operating challenges or more aggressive financial policies lead to leverage being sustained above 8x or deteriorating liquidity.

The proposed first lien credit facility is expected to contain incremental facility capacity up to the greater of $139.6 million or 100% consolidated EBITDA, plus an additional amount subject to either a 5.04x pro forma First Lien Leverage Ratio, 7.02x Senior Secured Leverage Ratio or 7.02x Total Leverage Ratio. There are step-downs in the asset sale prepayment requirement to 50% and 0% if the First Lien Leverage Ratio is less than 4.54x and 4.04x, respectively. In addition, ECi will have the ability to release a guarantee when a subsidiary is not wholly-owned. The new debt facilities are "portable" to new owners subject to certain leverage based tests. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different.

ECi is a provider of vertical-focused ERP systems and related products primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME). Pro forma for the acquisitions, LTM June 30, 2020 revenue was $340 million. ECi is owned by Apax Partners ("Apax").

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

