Moody's affirms EDA's Ba1 rating; stable outlook

Paris, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba1 long-term corporate family rating of EDA - Electricidade dos Acores, S.A. (EDA). Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed EDA's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The outlook remains stable.

Today's rating action follows Moody's affirmation of the Ba1 rating of the Autonomous Region of Azores ("RAA") and change in outlook to negative from stable, on 25 November 2022. For full details, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_471136

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation with a stable outlook reflects Moody's view that EDA will likely maintain a financial profile commensurate with the current rating at least over medium term. In the context of the negative outlook on the RAA, its main (50.1%) shareholder, it also anticipates that EDA could be rated a notch above the RAA if the latter's negative outlook were to lead to a downgrade. This takes into account governance arrangements, EDA's strong business risk profile that insulates revenues from economic conditions in RAA, a regulatory framework set at the national level, and a liquidity position underpinned by funding sources located outside the RAA.

EDA's BCA continues to reflect as positives: (1) the company's position as the dominant vertically integrated utility in the RAA; (2) the fully regulated nature of the company's activities in the context of a relatively well-established and transparent regulatory framework; and (3) a relatively sound financial profile against the background of a gradually improving regional economy.

However, EDA's credit quality is constrained by: (1) the small size of the company and a large investment plan for 2022-25 to shift its generation mix from thermal to renewables sources; (2) the costs and challenges associated with operating in a small, relatively remote archipelago; (3) the tightened efficiency factors during the 2022-25 regulatory period; and (4) some working capital volatility arising mainly from oil price movements, although this is likely to decrease following the balancing of EDA's generation mix between thermal and renewable generation.

With the RAA holding 50.1% of EDA's share capital, the company falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRI) published in February 2020. The company currently receives no uplift from the assigned BCA under the methodology, given the rating of the RAA.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EDA will achieve and maintain metrics consistent with the assigned Ba1 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EDA's rating could be upgraded if (1) EDA's standalone credit quality improved as evidenced by FFO/debt at least in the low-twenties, in percentage terms, on a sustainable basis; (2) the company demonstrated significant availability under long-term liquidity facilities. Any upgrade would be conditional upon an improvement in the credit quality of the RAA.

EDA's rating could be downgraded if (1) EDA's credit profile weakened, whether because of failure to reach efficiency targets, faster than expected capital investment, or high dividend distributions, such that FFO/debt was likely to fall in the mid-teens in percentage terms; (2) a change in the company's financial policy appeared to favor shareholders over creditors; (3) following a deterioration in EDA's liquidity position; or (4) there was a deterioration in the credit quality of RAA.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864, and Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

EDA is the dominant vertically integrated utility in Azores, 50.1% owned by the Autonomous Region of Azores. In the year to December 2021, the company's consolidated revenues and EBITDA amounted to EUR219 million and EUR52 million respectively.

