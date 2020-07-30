Moody's affirms EEM's B1 rating, outlook changed to positive from stable

Paris, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today changed
the outlook on Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira, S.A.'s
(EEM)´s long-term corporate family rating (CFR) to positive
from stable and affirmed the rating at B1. Concurrently,
Moody´s upgraded the company´s standalone baseline credit
assessment (BCA) to b1 from b2.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR UPGRADE OF BCA
The upgrade of EEM's BCA, Moody's assessment of the
company's standalone credit quality, to b1 from b2 reflects
(1) good progress in its capital investment programme as evidenced by
the start of operations at the Calheta hydroeletrical power plant,
in December 2019, and (2) Moody's expectation that credit
metrics will reach a level consistent with guidance for the b1 BCA of
Funds from Operations (FFO) /debt in the high single digits in percentage
terms. Financial performance will likely weaken in 2020-21,
as a result of lower electricity demand and a potential increase in trade
receivables following the coronavirus outbreak. However,
the company benefits from the fully regulated nature of its activities
and the difference between actual and allowed revenues under its regulatory
framework will be recovered, albeit with a two-year lag.
Moody's guidance for the b1 BCA for EEM has been lowered based on
a more favourable view of the approach of the Portuguese energy regulator,
ERSE, to regulated utilities in Portuguese islands. The change
takes account of a growing track-record of largely consistent and
predictable decisions, generally supportive of the regulated utilities'
credit quality.
EEM's BCA continues to reflect as positives: (1) the company's position
as the dominant vertically integrated utility in the Autonomous Region
of Madeira (Região Autónoma da Madeira or RAM, Ba3
positive) ; (2) the fully regulated nature of the company's activities
in the context of a relatively well-established and transparent
regulatory framework; and (3) progress on resolving certain legacy
issues. However, credit quality is constrained by:
(1) the small size of the company and its relatively sizeable investment
plan to increase the share of power output from renewable sources;
(2) the costs and challenges associated with operating in a small,
relatively remote, archipelago; (3) ongoing efficiency challenges
included in the regulatory settlement for the extended 2018-21
period; and (4) the company's high leverage and reliance on short-term
credit facilities.
RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION
With the RAM holding 100% of EEM's share capital, the
company falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers methodology
published in February 2020. Under this methodology and under Moody's
unchanged Very High default dependence and Low support assumptions,
the RAM's Ba3 rating does not provide any rating uplift to EEM's
standalone credit quality of b1.
RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook on EEM reflects that of the RAM, its 100%
shareholder. Following EEM's BCA upgrade, EEM's
rating does not benefit from any uplift from its standalone credit quality
as a result of its government shareholding. Further improvement
in RAM's credit quality could, however, result in a
rating uplift.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
EEM's rating could be upgraded if the rating of the RAM was upgraded,
or if the company were to strengthen its standalone credit positioning
by (1) successfully delivering its capital investment programme and (2)
reducing leverage by further cutting receivables and achieving the operating
efficiencies imposed by the regulator, such that FFO/debt is sustainably
in the low double digits in percentage terms.
The rating could be downgraded if: (1) EEM's credit profile
weakened such that FFO/ debt deteriorated below the high single digits;
(2) there were a deterioration in the company's liquidity position.
EEM is the dominant vertically integrated utility in Madeira, 100%
owned by the Autonomous Region of Madeira. In the year to December
2018, the company reported consolidated revenues of EUR176.7
million and EBITDA of EUR46.3 million.
The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Electric and Gas
Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
