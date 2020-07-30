Moody's affirms EEM's B1 rating, outlook changed to positive from stable

Paris, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira, S.A.'s (EEM)´s long-term corporate family rating (CFR) to positive from stable and affirmed the rating at B1. Concurrently, Moody´s upgraded the company´s standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) to b1 from b2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR UPGRADE OF BCA

The upgrade of EEM's BCA, Moody's assessment of the company's standalone credit quality, to b1 from b2 reflects (1) good progress in its capital investment programme as evidenced by the start of operations at the Calheta hydroeletrical power plant, in December 2019, and (2) Moody's expectation that credit metrics will reach a level consistent with guidance for the b1 BCA of Funds from Operations (FFO) /debt in the high single digits in percentage terms. Financial performance will likely weaken in 2020-21, as a result of lower electricity demand and a potential increase in trade receivables following the coronavirus outbreak. However, the company benefits from the fully regulated nature of its activities and the difference between actual and allowed revenues under its regulatory framework will be recovered, albeit with a two-year lag.

Moody's guidance for the b1 BCA for EEM has been lowered based on a more favourable view of the approach of the Portuguese energy regulator, ERSE, to regulated utilities in Portuguese islands. The change takes account of a growing track-record of largely consistent and predictable decisions, generally supportive of the regulated utilities' credit quality.

EEM's BCA continues to reflect as positives: (1) the company's position as the dominant vertically integrated utility in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (Região Autónoma da Madeira or RAM, Ba3 positive) ; (2) the fully regulated nature of the company's activities in the context of a relatively well-established and transparent regulatory framework; and (3) progress on resolving certain legacy issues. However, credit quality is constrained by: (1) the small size of the company and its relatively sizeable investment plan to increase the share of power output from renewable sources; (2) the costs and challenges associated with operating in a small, relatively remote, archipelago; (3) ongoing efficiency challenges included in the regulatory settlement for the extended 2018-21 period; and (4) the company's high leverage and reliance on short-term credit facilities.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

With the RAM holding 100% of EEM's share capital, the company falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers methodology published in February 2020. Under this methodology and under Moody's unchanged Very High default dependence and Low support assumptions, the RAM's Ba3 rating does not provide any rating uplift to EEM's standalone credit quality of b1.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on EEM reflects that of the RAM, its 100% shareholder. Following EEM's BCA upgrade, EEM's rating does not benefit from any uplift from its standalone credit quality as a result of its government shareholding. Further improvement in RAM's credit quality could, however, result in a rating uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

EEM's rating could be upgraded if the rating of the RAM was upgraded, or if the company were to strengthen its standalone credit positioning by (1) successfully delivering its capital investment programme and (2) reducing leverage by further cutting receivables and achieving the operating efficiencies imposed by the regulator, such that FFO/debt is sustainably in the low double digits in percentage terms.

The rating could be downgraded if: (1) EEM's credit profile weakened such that FFO/ debt deteriorated below the high single digits; (2) there were a deterioration in the company's liquidity position.

EEM is the dominant vertically integrated utility in Madeira, 100% owned by the Autonomous Region of Madeira. In the year to December 2018, the company reported consolidated revenues of EUR176.7 million and EBITDA of EUR46.3 million.

The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Camille Zwisler

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

