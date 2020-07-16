Moody's affirms ELZ Finance S.A. Baa2 rating; outlook stable

London, 16 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 rating
on the senior secured Class "A1" Bonds of ELZ Finance S.A.
(the Issuer), a Luxembourg-based issuer of project bonds.
The outlook remains stable.
The rated Class "A1" Bonds benefit from credit enhancement
in the form of a political risk insurance policy from the Multilateral
Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA, part of World Bank (The) Group,
unrated), and a subordinated liquidity facility (the Revenue Support
Facility) from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD,
Aaa stable).
The proceeds of the bonds issued in late 2016 were on-lent to ELZ
Saglik Yatirim A.S (ProjectCo) and used to build a new hospital
on behalf of the Ministry of Health (the Authority) of the Government
of Turkey (B1 negative), under a long-term public-private
partnership (PPP) agreement (the Project Agreement).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action follows the recent change to the payment mechanism
of the Project Agreement, negotiated by ProjectCo and the Authority,
and approved by MIGA, EBRD and bondholders. While the negotiated
change to the project's payment mechanism reduces forecast cash
flow under the Moody's base case forecasts, a credit negative,
Moody's considers the following to mitigate the impact: (1)
the payment mechanism continues to provide downside Turkish lira (TRY)
/ euro (EUR) exchange rate protection of the availability payment,
but does so through a cap and floor set in EUR terms. Previously,
the calculation mechanism could have led to an escalating EUR-denominated
floor, owing to macroeconomic -- rather than project related
-- considerations. This benefit would have accrued to the
project's shareholders, and so Moody's considers its
removal -- by the addition of a EUR-denominated cap --
to impact equity more than debt because the downside EUR-denominated
floor protection remains; (2) Moody's forecast minimum and
average debt service coverage ratios of 1.24x and 1.47x,
respectively, assume the euro floor payment is received for the
duration of the senior debt and are still consistent with the rating level
in Moody's view, albeit more weakly positioned relative to
Moody's previously published forecasts which included an expectation
of some inflation in the EUR-denominated availability payments,
which are now capped; and (3) the change is a result of negotiations
between the ProjectCo and the Authority, and limits the potential
for escalating EUR-denominated payments. However,
Moody's notes the Authority retains the risk of a TRY depreciation,
which could lead to further strain and pressure to renegotiate the payment
mechanism in future should there be a marked depreciation making the EUR
floor payment a greater burden in TRY terms. In the context of
the Issuer's credit enhancement support provided by MIGA and the
EBRD, Moody's views the risk of a unilaterally imposed change
to be mitigated.
More generally, the Baa2 rating on the "A1" Bonds continues to reflect
as credit strengths: (1) strong multilateral support for the transaction,
in the form of a MIGA political risk insurance policy, and EBRD
subordinated liquidity facility; (2) an availability-based
revenue stream with currency risk mitigation under benign payment mechanism
and a favourable compensation on termination regime for senior lenders;
(3) strong projected financial metrics compared to peer projects Moody's
rates; and (4) standard project finance and PPP structural features,
including a nine-month debt service reserve account, maintenance
reserve, distribution lock-ups, fully amortising debt
and lenders' step-in rights.
These strengths are, however, balanced by: (1) the healthcare
PPP sector is only just emerging in Turkey and while contracts appear
consistent with other more established markets, the contractual
elements have yet to be tested in periods of stress; (2) the range
of facilities management (FM) services increases complexity, as
they are more extensive than peer projects in the sector and include support
to the Authority's medical service (such as laboratory, imaging,
sterilization and rehabilitation, but not the medical care itself);
(3) complex financing documents under both Turkish and English law and
a political risk insurance claims process dependent in part on arbitration;
and (4) a minor degree of currency basis risk, manageable in Moody's
view, as the payment from the Authority is converted using a 10-day
historic average exchange rate, rather than the spot rate on the
due date. Moody's notes this basis risk has now reduced relative
to the 90-day historic average used under the previous payment
mechanism.
Moody's views the involvement of MIGA as a political risk insurance provider,
and EBRD as subordinated Revenue Support Facility provider, as beneficial
sources of external support given their preferred creditor status,
potential influence on host government behaviour and ability to intermediate
investment disputes. The sizeable liquidity provided by the EBRD
compliments the political risk insurance from MIGA and in Moody's view
reduces lender exposure to risks emanating from the sovereign environment
in the context of the project's structure. This is reflected in
the Baa2 rating of the "A1" Bonds exceeding the Turkish sovereign bond
rating of B1.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
On 19 July 2019, an amendment to Turkey's Healthcare Law (n°6428
dated 21 February 2013) provided that the provisions relating to the Availability
Payments and the Service Payments under the existing and future Turkish
hospital projects could be amended by mutual agreement of the Ministry
of Treasury and Finance and the Ministry of Health and each relevant project
company.
On 25 January 2020, a new regulation on the payment mechanism applicable
to all Turkish Hospital Projects was published in the Official Gazette
(the Amending Regulation). Pursuant to article 5 of the same,
the changes introduced by the Amending Regulation would apply, subject
to the mutual agreement of the relevant parties, to all Turkish
Hospital Projects.
ProjectCo has concluded formal discussions with the Ministry of Health
in order to amend Schedule 18 (Payment Mechanism) of the Project Agreement,
with the resultant change of a euro-denominated cap and floor.
The change has now been approved by bondholders, MIGA and the EBRD.
ProjectCo achieved the Actual Completion Certificate on 31 July 2018 and
operational performance has been satisfactory to date, with service
failure points well below warning notice and termination threshold levels
and immaterial financial deductions applied the availability payments.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable, reflecting successful operational performance
in the first two years of service delivery, the Issuer's available
liquidity in the event of missed payment by the Ministry of Health,
and the presence of the multilateral credit enhancement which in Moody's
view reduces lender exposure to risks emanating from the sovereign environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward movement of the rating is likely to be limited considering the
untested Turkish hospital PPP framework and the complexity of the transaction's
documentation. An upgrade of the rating could be considered following
an extended period of stable performance evidenced by low service failure
points and immaterial deductions to the availability payment, cooperative
relationships between ProjectCo and the Ministry of Health, and
subject to Moody's assessment of the likely responsiveness of the political
risk insurance policy in the context of the Turkish sovereign environment
at the time.
A rating downgrade could occur upon any of the following: (1) material
consumption of the Issuer's liquidity reserves and draws under the EBRD
Revenue Support Facility; (2) increased uncertainty of the political
risk insurance policy's responsiveness in the context of the Turkish sovereign
environment at the time; (3) the EBRD Revenue Support Facility ceases
to be available, for example due to EBRD suspending its activities
in Turkey; or (4) significant project underperformance or contractual
disputes that, in Moody's view, increase the risk of a potential
project agreement termination.
ISSUER PROFILE
The Issuer raised the following senior secured debt in late 2016:
EUR83.1 million senior secured "A1A" bonds due 2034; EUR125.3
million senior secured "A1B" bonds due 2036 (together with the "A1A" Bonds,
the "A1" Bonds); and EUR80.0 million senior secured "A2" Bonds
due 2036. Moody's does not rate the "A2" Bonds, which do
not benefit from the multilateral credit enhancement package provided
by MIGA and the EBRD.
The bond proceeds were on-lent by the Issuer to ELZ Saglik Yatirim
A.S (ProjectCo). ProjectCo entered into a long-term
Project Agreement with the Turkish Ministry of Health to construct new
hospital buildings (355,752 square meters of healthcare accommodation
with a total capacity of 1,038 beds) and subsequently provide hard
and soft facilities management services, as well as clinical support
services including laboratories, imaging, sterilisation and
disinfection and rehabilitation for the Elazig Integrated Health Campus
(the Project) in eastern Turkey. Now that construction is complete,
ProjectCo earns revenues based on making the hospital available to the
Ministry of Health and subject only to deductions for unavailability or
poor service performance (which can be passed down to the subcontractors),
the customary arrangement for the public-private partnership sector.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
