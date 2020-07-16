info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms ELZ Finance S.A. Baa2 rating; outlook stable

16 Jul 2020

London, 16 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 rating on the senior secured Class "A1" Bonds of ELZ Finance S.A. (the Issuer), a Luxembourg-based issuer of project bonds. The outlook remains stable.

The rated Class "A1" Bonds benefit from credit enhancement in the form of a political risk insurance policy from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA, part of World Bank (The) Group, unrated), and a subordinated liquidity facility (the Revenue Support Facility) from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD, Aaa stable).

The proceeds of the bonds issued in late 2016 were on-lent to ELZ Saglik Yatirim A.S (ProjectCo) and used to build a new hospital on behalf of the Ministry of Health (the Authority) of the Government of Turkey (B1 negative), under a long-term public-private partnership (PPP) agreement (the Project Agreement).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows the recent change to the payment mechanism of the Project Agreement, negotiated by ProjectCo and the Authority, and approved by MIGA, EBRD and bondholders. While the negotiated change to the project's payment mechanism reduces forecast cash flow under the Moody's base case forecasts, a credit negative, Moody's considers the following to mitigate the impact: (1) the payment mechanism continues to provide downside Turkish lira (TRY) / euro (EUR) exchange rate protection of the availability payment, but does so through a cap and floor set in EUR terms. Previously, the calculation mechanism could have led to an escalating EUR-denominated floor, owing to macroeconomic -- rather than project related -- considerations. This benefit would have accrued to the project's shareholders, and so Moody's considers its removal -- by the addition of a EUR-denominated cap -- to impact equity more than debt because the downside EUR-denominated floor protection remains; (2) Moody's forecast minimum and average debt service coverage ratios of 1.24x and 1.47x, respectively, assume the euro floor payment is received for the duration of the senior debt and are still consistent with the rating level in Moody's view, albeit more weakly positioned relative to Moody's previously published forecasts which included an expectation of some inflation in the EUR-denominated availability payments, which are now capped; and (3) the change is a result of negotiations between the ProjectCo and the Authority, and limits the potential for escalating EUR-denominated payments. However, Moody's notes the Authority retains the risk of a TRY depreciation, which could lead to further strain and pressure to renegotiate the payment mechanism in future should there be a marked depreciation making the EUR floor payment a greater burden in TRY terms. In the context of the Issuer's credit enhancement support provided by MIGA and the EBRD, Moody's views the risk of a unilaterally imposed change to be mitigated.

More generally, the Baa2 rating on the "A1" Bonds continues to reflect as credit strengths: (1) strong multilateral support for the transaction, in the form of a MIGA political risk insurance policy, and EBRD subordinated liquidity facility; (2) an availability-based revenue stream with currency risk mitigation under benign payment mechanism and a favourable compensation on termination regime for senior lenders; (3) strong projected financial metrics compared to peer projects Moody's rates; and (4) standard project finance and PPP structural features, including a nine-month debt service reserve account, maintenance reserve, distribution lock-ups, fully amortising debt and lenders' step-in rights.

These strengths are, however, balanced by: (1) the healthcare PPP sector is only just emerging in Turkey and while contracts appear consistent with other more established markets, the contractual elements have yet to be tested in periods of stress; (2) the range of facilities management (FM) services increases complexity, as they are more extensive than peer projects in the sector and include support to the Authority's medical service (such as laboratory, imaging, sterilization and rehabilitation, but not the medical care itself); (3) complex financing documents under both Turkish and English law and a political risk insurance claims process dependent in part on arbitration; and (4) a minor degree of currency basis risk, manageable in Moody's view, as the payment from the Authority is converted using a 10-day historic average exchange rate, rather than the spot rate on the due date. Moody's notes this basis risk has now reduced relative to the 90-day historic average used under the previous payment mechanism.

Moody's views the involvement of MIGA as a political risk insurance provider, and EBRD as subordinated Revenue Support Facility provider, as beneficial sources of external support given their preferred creditor status, potential influence on host government behaviour and ability to intermediate investment disputes. The sizeable liquidity provided by the EBRD compliments the political risk insurance from MIGA and in Moody's view reduces lender exposure to risks emanating from the sovereign environment in the context of the project's structure. This is reflected in the Baa2 rating of the "A1" Bonds exceeding the Turkish sovereign bond rating of B1.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On 19 July 2019, an amendment to Turkey's Healthcare Law (n°6428 dated 21 February 2013) provided that the provisions relating to the Availability Payments and the Service Payments under the existing and future Turkish hospital projects could be amended by mutual agreement of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance and the Ministry of Health and each relevant project company.

On 25 January 2020, a new regulation on the payment mechanism applicable to all Turkish Hospital Projects was published in the Official Gazette (the Amending Regulation). Pursuant to article 5 of the same, the changes introduced by the Amending Regulation would apply, subject to the mutual agreement of the relevant parties, to all Turkish Hospital Projects.

ProjectCo has concluded formal discussions with the Ministry of Health in order to amend Schedule 18 (Payment Mechanism) of the Project Agreement, with the resultant change of a euro-denominated cap and floor. The change has now been approved by bondholders, MIGA and the EBRD.

ProjectCo achieved the Actual Completion Certificate on 31 July 2018 and operational performance has been satisfactory to date, with service failure points well below warning notice and termination threshold levels and immaterial financial deductions applied the availability payments.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting successful operational performance in the first two years of service delivery, the Issuer's available liquidity in the event of missed payment by the Ministry of Health, and the presence of the multilateral credit enhancement which in Moody's view reduces lender exposure to risks emanating from the sovereign environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward movement of the rating is likely to be limited considering the untested Turkish hospital PPP framework and the complexity of the transaction's documentation. An upgrade of the rating could be considered following an extended period of stable performance evidenced by low service failure points and immaterial deductions to the availability payment, cooperative relationships between ProjectCo and the Ministry of Health, and subject to Moody's assessment of the likely responsiveness of the political risk insurance policy in the context of the Turkish sovereign environment at the time.

A rating downgrade could occur upon any of the following: (1) material consumption of the Issuer's liquidity reserves and draws under the EBRD Revenue Support Facility; (2) increased uncertainty of the political risk insurance policy's responsiveness in the context of the Turkish sovereign environment at the time; (3) the EBRD Revenue Support Facility ceases to be available, for example due to EBRD suspending its activities in Turkey; or (4) significant project underperformance or contractual disputes that, in Moody's view, increase the risk of a potential project agreement termination.

ISSUER PROFILE

The Issuer raised the following senior secured debt in late 2016: EUR83.1 million senior secured "A1A" bonds due 2034; EUR125.3 million senior secured "A1B" bonds due 2036 (together with the "A1A" Bonds, the "A1" Bonds); and EUR80.0 million senior secured "A2" Bonds due 2036. Moody's does not rate the "A2" Bonds, which do not benefit from the multilateral credit enhancement package provided by MIGA and the EBRD.

The bond proceeds were on-lent by the Issuer to ELZ Saglik Yatirim A.S (ProjectCo). ProjectCo entered into a long-term Project Agreement with the Turkish Ministry of Health to construct new hospital buildings (355,752 square meters of healthcare accommodation with a total capacity of 1,038 beds) and subsequently provide hard and soft facilities management services, as well as clinical support services including laboratories, imaging, sterilisation and disinfection and rehabilitation for the Elazig Integrated Health Campus (the Project) in eastern Turkey. Now that construction is complete, ProjectCo earns revenues based on making the hospital available to the Ministry of Health and subject only to deductions for unavailability or poor service performance (which can be passed down to the subcontractors), the customary arrangement for the public-private partnership sector.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Bredholt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Kevin Maddick
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com