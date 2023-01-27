Moody's affirms EMERIA's B2 ratings and changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability default rating (PDR) of Flamingo Lux II SCA, the direct parent of EMERIA (formerly Foncia Management SAS) and the top entity of the restricted group. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the targeted new issuance of €400 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2028 and affirmed the B2 ratings on the €688 million senior secured term loan B2, the existing €1,275 million senior secured term loan B and the €400 million guaranteed senior secured notes, all due in 2028 as well as the €437.5 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027; all issued by EMERIA, in addition Moody's affirmed the Caa1 rating of €250 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 issued by Flamingo Lux II SCA. The outlook on both entities was changed to negative from stable.

Net proceeds from the new guaranteed senior secured notes will be used to repay €240 million currently drawn under the RCF and to build some additional liquidity cushion of around €155 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR is supported by EMERIA's leading market position in France and UK with increasing presence in neighbouring countries such as Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland; the company's large recurring revenue base coming from stable residential property management activities and a solid historical track record of growing its scale while improving margins. Rating is further supported by a good liquidity on the back of the aimed transaction, to be enhanced by positive free cash flow which we expect to resume over the next 12-18 months and no near-term refinancing needs.

The company's CFR is currently constrained by the still high leverage, at above 8x even when considering the 12 months earnings contribution from 2022 acquisitions, its sensitivity to financial policy with respect to capital allocation, execution risks, integration costs and funding needs related to the M&A-driven growth strategy within fragmented markets; and its geographically concentration in France, albeit reducing over time with now 21% of revenues generated outside the French market. Other non-idiosyncratic risks come from the slowdown of economic activity, inflationary pressures and rising cost of capital which will weigh on the company's fixed charge coverage ratio, which we expect to decline to below 2x by the end of 2023. We are mindful that the group's sizeable debt stack will expose EMERIA's credit profile more meaningfully to higher interest costs over time and absent pronounced operating profit growth will result in further pressure on its interest coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects that the rating will remain weakly positioned through 2024 with leverage still above the guidance for the B2 rating category on the back of weaker than expected operating performance in 2022; we estimate that earnings contribution on an annualised basis from 2022 acquisitions (including FirstPort) will result in leverage reducing towards 8x during 2023. However we don't expect leverage to reach levels below 7x before end of 2024, when the cost savings under the roll out of the Millenium / Agence du Future will start materializing.

The outlook also incorporates broadly stable trading conditions in EMERIA's core residential real estate services markets.

The below rating guidance is calibrated on the company's current quality of reported earnings which includes substantial one-off adjustments related to acquisitions made in each financial year. For now, we see most of those type of costs as rather recurring because of company's M&A-driven growth strategy.

We would expect EMERIA's underlying earnings quality to gradually improve as the company successfully integrates acquired businesses and reaches a scale where organic growth becomes the main driver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward rating pressure could arise if credit metrics remain sustainably weak for the B2 CFR, with leverage remaining above 7x beyond 2024 or if FCF remains negative, in case of lagging operating performance on company's earnings guidance, execution issues with the new strategic initiatives, or debt-funded acquisitions. This would be evidenced by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining sustainably above 6.5x, FCF/Debt not improving towards 5% or fixed charge coverage falling below 1.5x.

Upward rating pressure is unlikely given the negative outlook but could develop if a strong revenue and margin expansion on the back of the new strategic initiatives lead to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falling sustainably towards 5x, FCF/debt increasing towards 10% and fixed charge coverage at above 2.5x.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity is good with ca. €180 million cash pro forma for the refinancing, our expectation of the company to resume positive free cash flow generation over the next 12 to 18 months and additional €437.5m undrawn under RCF after repayment on the back of the targeted new issuance.

Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom under the springing covenant attached to the RCF. There is no material debt maturing before 2027, when the RCF matures.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations incorporated in EMERIA's ratings mainly relate to governance risks, associated with its private equity ownership and the traditionally more aggressive financial policy to that, which is tolerant of high leverage, debt-funded M&A and recapitalisation measures.

However, we understand from shareholders' and management that they are committed to no aggressively financed acquisitions or recapitalisation measures over the next 12-18 months, as EMERIA continues to be a strategic investment to them that offers solid earnings prospects. A recent example of that is the equity contribution made in the context of the acquisition of FirstPort during 2022.

Social risks are also entailed in the company's operations due to the propensity of the residential real estate services market to be subject to regulatory risk.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The guaranteed senior secured debt instruments including the targeted new guaranteed senior secured notes are rated B2, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking and the comparatively small amount of junior debt ranking below them. Conversely, the senior unsecured notes are rated Caa1 due to the comparatively high amount of debt ranking ahead of them in the capital structure.

The senior secured bank credit facilities benefit from a security package comprising share pledges of material subsidiaries, assignment of intercompany receivables, and pledges over certain bank accounts. The senior secured bank credit facilities also benefit from upstream guarantees from most operating subsidiaries. The senior unsecured notes benefit from the same upstream guarantees as the senior secured debt, but on a second ranking basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in France, EMERIA is a leading provider of residential real estate services through a network of over 500 branches. The company, which is owned by a consortium led by private equity fund Partners Group since 2016, generated revenue of €1.2 billion and a reported EBITDA of €316 million for the 11 months period that ended in November 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

