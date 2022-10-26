Moody's affirms ENA Norte Trust and ENA Master Trust's ratings and changes outlook to negative

New York, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed ENA Norte Trust's ("ENA Norte") Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 and senior secured Global Scale rating of Baa3. Moody's also affirmed ENA Master Trust's ("ENA Master") BCA of baa2 and its senior secured Global Scale rating of Baa2. The outlook on the ratings for ENA Norte and ENA Master changed to negative from stable.

Moody's has also corrected the seniority on the ENA Norte's USD 600 million Senior Global Notes due April 25, 2028 (ISIN US29248DAA00) to senior secured from senior unsecured. Due to an internal administrative error, these notes were previously incorrectly displayed as senior unsecured.

The change of outlook follows the outlook change on the rating of the Government of Panama (Baa2 negative). For more information on the Government of Panama, please visit https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_470041.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ENA Master Trust

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: ENA Norte Trust

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ENA Master Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: ENA Norte Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in ENA Norte and ENA Master's outlook to negative from stable reflects the rating outlook change of the Government of Panama, the support provider for these entities under our analytical framework for Government Related Issuers (GRIs).

The affirmed Baa3 rating of ENA Norte reflects the application of Moody's joint default analysis (JDA) framework for GRIs, which takes into account: i) a BCA of ba1 as a measure of ENA Norte's standalone creditworthiness, ii) the Baa2 rating of the Panamanian government as support provider, as well as iii) our estimates of a moderate implied government support in the case of financial distress and iv) a very high default dependence between ENA Norte and the Panamanian government.

The affirmed Baa2 rating of ENA Master also reflects the application of Moody's joint default analysis (JDA) framework for GRIs, which takes into account: i) a BCA of baa2 as a measure of ENA Master's standalone creditworthiness, ii) the Baa2 rating of the Panamanian government as support provider, as well as iii) our estimates of a moderate implied government support in the case of financial distress and iv) a very high default dependence between ENA Master and the Panamanian government.

Moody's believes that there is a moderate likelihood of governmental support given the toll roads' strategic importance to the country's transportation system and their status as wholly owned entities of the Republic of Panama. The estimate of very high default dependence reflects our view that ENA Norte and ENA Master share common risk factors with the government, because their revenue base is derived from the same population base and are exposed to similar economic and social challenges.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assesses ENA Norte and ENA Master's exposure to environmental risks as neutral-to-low (E-2 issuer profile score) as it relates to water management, waste and pollution and natural capital risks given ENA's understanding on how to manage these risks after more than 15 years of operating toll roads. Exposure to physical climate risks is also neutral-to-low as heavy rains only modestly reduce traffic when they occur seasonally and have not caused material physical damage to date. Mitigating factors include insurance policies, regulations that allow the recovery of unforeseen costs or losses, and state intervention. Moody's also recognizes that these toll roads are unique and resilient asset, providing an essential and critical service in Panama City.

Moody's overall assessment of social risk exposure for ENA Norte and ENA Master is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), reflecting highly negative risks associated to customer relations. Despite the concession agreement allows both to increase tariffs by inflation every year, government concerns over affordability issues have resulted in a lack of tariff increases for more than 15 years. The scores also consider neutral-to-low risks for demographic and societal trends, human capital, health & safety, and responsible production.

ENA Norte and ENA Master's governance risk is moderately negative (G-3 issuer profile score) given their exposure to public policy decisions that have led to a lack of tariff increases. However, these risks are offset by its debt structure with project finance credit enhancements. Our governance score also considers a neutral to low exposure to management credibility and track record, organizational structure, compliance and reporting as well as board structure and policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on ENA Norte's rating or ENA Master's rating is unlikely in the near future. The rating outlook for both could return to stable as a result from the stabilization of Panama's rating outlook. Additionally, for ENA Norte, a growth in cash flow available for debt service due to stronger traffic performance, tariff increases or cost control leading to a DSCR higher than 1.2x on a sustained basis could place positive pressure on the rating.

Downward pressure on ENA Norte's rating or ENA Master's rating could generate from a change in the economic prospects for the Republic of Panama, or any other event that causes transaction volumes to stagnate or decline. For ENA Norte, a reduction in cash flows that results in DSCR remaining below 1.0x would also exert downward pressure on the rating. For ENA Master, the lack of tariff increases to satisfy debt service requirements when needed or a reduction in cash flows that results in DSCRs below 2.0x would also exert downward pressure on the rating.

ABOUT ENA NORTE

ENA Norte Trust is the special purpose vehicle created for this transaction to which rights under a concession and cash flows related to Corredor Norte toll road have been assigned. Corredor Norte is a highway system in Panama City, the capital of the Republic of Panama. It spans the northern part of the city complementing the Corredor Sur highway that runs along the shore in the south. Corredor Norte currently consists of three 2-lane segments totaling 33 kilometers, and one additional segment (Phase IIB), which is not a part of this transaction.

ABOUT ENA MASTER

ENA Master is a special-purpose financing vehicle created to incur indebtedness and hold assets after the redemption of the ENA Sur notes and the 2014 ENA Este notes. ENA Master issued $400 million of senior secured debt that is supported by the consolidated toll road cash flow of the ENA Sur and ENA Este corridors (Corridor Sur and Corridor Este). The notes are guaranteed by ENA Sur and ENA Este on a joint and several basis. Corridor Sur runs in a northeast/southwest direction along the coast, connecting the western sector of Panama City (Paitilla), which includes the main business and financial district of Panama City and the new development of Punta Pacifica, and the eastern sector (Tocumen), which includes various suburban areas, the Tocumen International Airport and the Pan American Highway. Corridor Este is a highway that connects the township of Las Mananitas and the Panamerican Highway with the Corredor Norte Toll Road. Corridor Este brings traffic directly from the east of the Panama Canal and from the ports in Colon in the Atlantic Ocean directly to the Tocumen International Airport without having to go through Panama City.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

