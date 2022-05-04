Moody's affirms ENA Norte Trust's Baa3 rating, changes outlook to stable

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 rating of ENA Norte Trust's (ENA Norte) Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ENA Norte Trust

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ENA Norte Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa3 rating reflects ENA Norte's position as a key transport asset in a strong service area in Panama and the linkages with the Government of Panama (Baa2 stable).

The rating also incorporates the current tight liquidity for debt service due to weaker than anticipated traffic growth in recent years and the lack of tariff increases in the past 15 years. Nonetheless, the outlook change to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectations that traffic and revenue will continue recovering, resulting on a sustainable strengthening of the toll road's liquidity position and financial performance.

While the coronavirus outbreak led to a sharp drop in traffic during 2020 of 45.3%, compared to 2019, Moody's notes that ENA Norte registered an important recovery during 2021, in which traffic increased by 36.3% leading to a recovery of the toll road's cash generation to meet debt service payments. As a result of the improved performance, the available cash throughout 2021 covered roughly $29 million of debt principal payments. Moody's expects that traffic performance will continue improving by 16% in 2022, leading to a notable recovery in credit metrics. As such, the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) will likely return to 1.03x in 2022, compared to 0.87x in 2021, and the Debt to Operating Revenue ratio will decrease to 3.54x in 2022 from 4.71x in 2021. As such, the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) will likely return to 1.03x in 2022, compared to 0.87x in 2021, and the Debt to Operating Revenue ratio will decrease to 3.54x in 2022 from 4.71x in 2021.

Moody's recognizes that the relatively weak liquidity and the exposure to demand risk are partially compensated by ENA Norte's project finance provisions in the structure, including a cash sweep mechanism for principal payments, distribution and additional indebtedness tests, among others. While the notes are issued with a legal maturity in April 2028, Moody's expects under an updated base case, that the Notes will be fully repaid in 2027 through the cash sweep mechanism, that is at least six months ahead of the legal maturity date. Moody's also recognizes that ENA Norte has a relatively short tail between the debt legal maturity date and the concession termination on May 2029, that is mitigated by the agency's expectation that the concession can be renewed on a timely basis, therefore reducing an eventual refinancing risk under a distressed scenario.

The Baa3 rating reflects the application of Moody's joint default analysis (JDA) framework for government related issuers (GRIs), which takes into account the following factors: i) a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba1, as a measure of ENA Norte's standalone creditworthiness, ii) the Baa2 rating of the Government of Panama, as ENA Norte's support provider, iii) our view of Moderate implied government support in the case of financial distress and iv) a Very High default dependence between ENA Norte and the Panamanian government. As a result of this GRI analysis, the BCA received a one-notch rating uplift to produce a final rating outcome of Baa3.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's considers that ENA Norte has low environmental risks, though the effect of car use on air pollution is gaining increasing attention and could result in restrictions on traffic and car purchases. However, it is exposed to potential social and governance risks given the lack of tariff increases during the last 15 years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Growth in cash flow available for debt service due to stronger traffic growth, tariff increases or cost control leading to a DSCR higher than 1.2x on a sustained basis could place positive pressure on the rating.

Downward pressure could generate from a change in the economic prospects for the Republic of Panama, or any other event that causes transaction volumes to stagnate or decline. A reduction in cash flows that results in DSCR remaining below 1.0x would also exert downward pressure on the rating.

ABOUT ENA NORTE

ENA Norte Trust is the special purpose vehicle created for this transaction to which rights under a concession and cash flows related to Corredor Norte toll road have been assigned. Corredor Norte is a highway system in Panama City, the capital of the Republic of Panama. It spans the northern part of the city complementing the Corredor Sur highway that runs along the shore in the south. Corredor Norte currently consists of three 2-lane segments totaling 33 kilometers, and one additional segment (Phase IIB), which is not a part of this transaction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

