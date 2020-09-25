Moody's affirms ENN Ecological's Ba2 ratings; outlook remains positive

Hong Kong, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) of ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd (ENN Ecological), as well as the Ba2 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by ENN Clean Energy International Investment Limited and guaranteed by ENN Ecological.

The ratings outlook remains positive.

Moody's rating action follows ENN Ecological's completion of the acquisition of 32.8% stake in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (ENN Energy, Baa2 stable) for RMB25.8 billion from ENN Group International Investment Limited (EGII) and Essential Investment Holding Company Limited.

All of the above entities are ultimately controlled by ENN Ecological's chairman, Mr. Wang Yusuo, before and after the transaction.

ENN Ecological acquired the ENN Energy stake for a total consideration of RMB 25.8 billion, comprising (1) its 9.97% stake in Santos Limited at RMB7.1 billion, (2) new share issuance at RMB13.2 billion, and (3) cash at RMB5.5 billion. The company also intends to partially fund the cash portion of the consideration through a private placement to no more than 35 investors of up to 246 million shares of no more than RMB3.5 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation reflects our expectation that Ecological's business profile will be strengthened by the acquisition of its stake in ENN Energy and the latter's stable city gas business in China," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

ENN Energy constructs and operates facilities for the distribution of piped natural gas to residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in China under long-term concessions. ENN Energy accounted for around 70% of ENN Ecological's adjusted pro-forma funds from operations (FFO) in 2019.

ENN Ecological's CFR, through its 32.8% equity stake in ENN Energy, reflects (1) the company's established position in the piped-gas sector, with geographically diversified operations, (2) its large market share that often involves monopolistic positions in gas distribution, backed by long-term concessionary agreements, and (3) favorable industry trends and supportive government policies that offer good growth potential.

However, these strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the risks associated with China's evolving regulatory framework in the city gas sector, (2) the company's weak liquidity position and moderate financial profile because of high capital spending, (3) its lack of majority control over ENN Energy, and (4) the challenges associated with exposure to non-utilities businesses, which entail higher volatility and business risk.

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation that, over the next 12-18 months, the company will (1) have better operating performance on its city gas and non-utilities businesses from 2020 levels, (2) improve its liquidity and leverage position, and (3) integrate with ENN Energy to create synergies with its downstream city gas operations, after the reorganization," adds Kan.

Moody's expects ENN Ecological's operating performance to be weak this year, mainly due to (1) falling demand and realized prices for its coal and methanol businesses, and (2) slower gas sales volume growth and lower household connections in the city gas business driven by coronavirus-related disruptions. But the company's performance will improve in 2021 to 22 as demand recovers along with the overall economy in China, and with the government continuing to promote natural gas use as part of its clean energy initiative.

As a result, Moody's projects that the company's retained cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio will decline to about 10% in 2020 from 2019 level, before improving to about 12%-15% in 2021-22. Such credit metrics continue to support the company's current rating.

However, ENN Ecological's liquidity will remain weak over the next 12 months. The company had unrestricted cash of about RMB3 billion at the end of June 2020 and Moody's projects an operating cash flow of about RMB1.3 billion and a dividend income of RMB550 million over the next 12 months. These cash sources are inadequate to cover debt repayments of about RMB7.4 billion, shareholder loans of about RMB4.9 billion, and capital spending of about RMB 890 million, over the same period.

As of the end of June 2020, the company had uncommitted undrawn banking facilities of about RMB3.3 billion. We expect the company's established track record in the debt and equity capital markets to enable it to maintain access to external financings. These factors will help mitigate the company's funding needs over the next 12 months.

In addition, ENN Ecological intends to conduct a private placement to no more than 35 investors to raise up to RMB3.5 billion within 12 months after the completion of the transaction. The share placement plan has already obtained regulatory approval and will alleviate the company's leverage position if materialized.

Following the completion of the ENN Energy acquisition, the regulated city gas utilities business becomes ENN Ecological's major source of cash flow. Accordingly, Moody's has changed the applicable rating methodology used to rate ENN Ecological to "Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities" published in June 2017 from "Chemical Industry" published in March 2019.

Accordingly, Moody's has adjusted the credit metrics that could trigger a change in ENN Ecological's CFR to reflect the shift in the company's business mix, and to be in line with other rated regulated gas utilities in China.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, the company will (1) strengthen the operating performance of its city gas and non-utilities businesses, (2) improve its liquidity and leverage position, and (3) integrate with ENN Energy to create synergies with its downstream city gas operations after the reorganization.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if ENN Ecological (1) strengthens its operating performance on the city gas and non-utilities businesses, (2) strengthens its liquidity and leverage position and demonstrates conservative financial and investment policies, and (3) integrates with ENN Energy to create synergies with its downstream city gas operations after the reorganization.

Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade include adjusted RCF/debt with pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy above 13% and funds from operations interest coverage above 3.5x over a prolonged period.

The rating outlook could return to stable if (1) unfavorable regulatory changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through upstream gas costs for its city gas business, (2) the company's non-utilities businesses exhibit even greater volatility than historically observed, resulting in a material deterioration in profitability and cash flow; (3) the company encounters liquidity problems or weakening credit metrics because of aggressive debt-funded investments, among other factors; or (4) the company's business risk profile increases due to higher exposure to non-utilities business such as upstream energy projects.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade or change in outlook to stable include adjusted RCF/debt (with pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy) below 9% and funds from operations interest coverage below 2.0x over a prolonged period.

Moody's assessment of leverage incorporates pro-rata consolidation of ENN Energy, which is 32.8% owned by ENN Ecological.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

ENN Ecological faces moderate carbon transition risk given its coal and methanol operations. However, the company has to date not experienced any major compliance violations related to water discharge or waste disposal. This risk is partially mitigated by the company's increased exposure to the environmentally-friendly city gas business following the acquisition of ENN Energy.

ENN Ecological faces moderate social risk in terms of meeting worker health and safety standards in relation to its construction and operation of city gas, methanol and coal mine projects.

ENN Ecological's governance risk is moderate. The company's ownership is concentrated on Mr. Wang Yusuo, and his wife, Zhao Baoju, and his controlling entities, with a combined 75.6% equity stake after the reorganization. The company's lack of majority ownership in ENN Energy is another important consideration, as the company's credit profile incorporates its significant control on ENN Energy and the stable cash flows from the China city gas business. Lastly, the company's financial policy is characterized by high capital spending and leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hebei, ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd is a diversified energy company mainly engaged in (1) city gas distribution, (2) chemical production and trading, (3) energy construction services, (4) coal mining and trading, and (5) liquefied natural gas production.

ENN Ecological's major asset is its 32.8% equity stake in ENN Energy Holdings Limited, one of the largest city gas distributors in China with 229 city gas concessions in 22 provinces as of the end of June 2020. The company completed the acquisition of ENN Energy from Mr. Wang Yusuo, the company's chairman, and his concert parties on 21 September 2020 under a group reorganization. ENN Ecological becomes the single largest shareholder in ENN Energy after the transaction.

In 2019, ENN Energy contributed around 70% and 61% of ENN Ecological's adjusted FFO and gross profit respectively.

ENN Ecological was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1994. Mr. Wang Yusuo, his wife, Zhao Baoju, and his controlling entities owned 75.6% of the company as of 21 September 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Boris Kan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 61 2 9270 8141

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

