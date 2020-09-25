Moody's affirms ENN Ecological's Ba2 ratings; outlook remains positive

Hong Kong, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating
(CFR) of ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd (ENN Ecological),
as well as the Ba2 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by ENN
Clean Energy International Investment Limited and guaranteed by ENN Ecological.
The ratings outlook remains positive.
Moody's rating action follows ENN Ecological's completion of the acquisition
of 32.8% stake in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (ENN Energy,
Baa2 stable) for RMB25.8 billion from ENN Group International Investment
Limited (EGII) and Essential Investment Holding Company Limited.
All of the above entities are ultimately controlled by ENN Ecological's
chairman, Mr. Wang Yusuo, before and after the transaction.
ENN Ecological acquired the ENN Energy stake for a total consideration
of RMB 25.8 billion, comprising (1) its 9.97%
stake in Santos Limited at RMB7.1 billion, (2) new share
issuance at RMB13.2 billion, and (3) cash at RMB5.5
billion. The company also intends to partially fund the cash portion
of the consideration through a private placement to no more than 35 investors
of up to 246 million shares of no more than RMB3.5 billion.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The affirmation reflects our expectation that Ecological's business profile
will be strengthened by the acquisition of its stake in ENN Energy and
the latter's stable city gas business in China," says Boris
Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
ENN Energy constructs and operates facilities for the distribution of
piped natural gas to residential and commercial and industrial (C&I)
customers in China under long-term concessions. ENN Energy
accounted for around 70% of ENN Ecological's adjusted pro-forma
funds from operations (FFO) in 2019.
ENN Ecological's CFR, through its 32.8% equity
stake in ENN Energy, reflects (1) the company's established position
in the piped-gas sector, with geographically diversified
operations, (2) its large market share that often involves monopolistic
positions in gas distribution, backed by long-term concessionary
agreements, and (3) favorable industry trends and supportive government
policies that offer good growth potential.
However, these strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the risks associated
with China's evolving regulatory framework in the city gas sector,
(2) the company's weak liquidity position and moderate financial
profile because of high capital spending, (3) its lack of majority
control over ENN Energy, and (4) the challenges associated with
exposure to non-utilities businesses, which entail higher
volatility and business risk.
"The positive outlook reflects our expectation that, over
the next 12-18 months, the company will (1) have better operating
performance on its city gas and non-utilities businesses from 2020
levels, (2) improve its liquidity and leverage position, and
(3) integrate with ENN Energy to create synergies with its downstream
city gas operations, after the reorganization," adds
Kan.
Moody's expects ENN Ecological's operating performance to
be weak this year, mainly due to (1) falling demand and realized
prices for its coal and methanol businesses, and (2) slower gas
sales volume growth and lower household connections in the city gas business
driven by coronavirus-related disruptions. But the company's
performance will improve in 2021 to 22 as demand recovers along with the
overall economy in China, and with the government continuing to
promote natural gas use as part of its clean energy initiative.
As a result, Moody's projects that the company's retained
cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio will decline to about 10% in 2020
from 2019 level, before improving to about 12%-15%
in 2021-22. Such credit metrics continue to support the
company's current rating.
However, ENN Ecological's liquidity will remain weak over the next
12 months. The company had unrestricted cash of about RMB3 billion
at the end of June 2020 and Moody's projects an operating cash flow
of about RMB1.3 billion and a dividend income of RMB550 million
over the next 12 months. These cash sources are inadequate to cover
debt repayments of about RMB7.4 billion, shareholder loans
of about RMB4.9 billion, and capital spending of about RMB
890 million, over the same period.
As of the end of June 2020, the company had uncommitted undrawn
banking facilities of about RMB3.3 billion. We expect the
company's established track record in the debt and equity capital markets
to enable it to maintain access to external financings. These factors
will help mitigate the company's funding needs over the next 12
months.
In addition, ENN Ecological intends to conduct a private placement
to no more than 35 investors to raise up to RMB3.5 billion within
12 months after the completion of the transaction. The share placement
plan has already obtained regulatory approval and will alleviate the company's
leverage position if materialized.
Following the completion of the ENN Energy acquisition, the regulated
city gas utilities business becomes ENN Ecological's major source
of cash flow. Accordingly, Moody's has changed the applicable
rating methodology used to rate ENN Ecological to "Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities" published in June 2017 from "Chemical Industry" published
in March 2019.
Accordingly, Moody's has adjusted the credit metrics that could
trigger a change in ENN Ecological's CFR to reflect the shift in
the company's business mix, and to be in line with other rated
regulated gas utilities in China.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the
next 12-18 months, the company will (1) strengthen the operating
performance of its city gas and non-utilities businesses,
(2) improve its liquidity and leverage position, and (3) integrate
with ENN Energy to create synergies with its downstream city gas operations
after the reorganization.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if ENN Ecological (1) strengthens
its operating performance on the city gas and non-utilities businesses,
(2) strengthens its liquidity and leverage position and demonstrates conservative
financial and investment policies, and (3) integrates with ENN Energy
to create synergies with its downstream city gas operations after the
reorganization.
Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade include adjusted RCF/debt with
pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy above 13% and funds from operations
interest coverage above 3.5x over a prolonged period.
The rating outlook could return to stable if (1) unfavorable regulatory
changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through upstream
gas costs for its city gas business, (2) the company's non-utilities
businesses exhibit even greater volatility than historically observed,
resulting in a material deterioration in profitability and cash flow;
(3) the company encounters liquidity problems or weakening credit metrics
because of aggressive debt-funded investments, among other
factors; or (4) the company's business risk profile increases
due to higher exposure to non-utilities business such as upstream
energy projects.
Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade or change in outlook to stable
include adjusted RCF/debt (with pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy)
below 9% and funds from operations interest coverage below 2.0x
over a prolonged period.
Moody's assessment of leverage incorporates pro-rata consolidation
of ENN Energy, which is 32.8% owned by ENN Ecological.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
ENN Ecological faces moderate carbon transition risk given its coal and
methanol operations. However, the company has to date not
experienced any major compliance violations related to water discharge
or waste disposal. This risk is partially mitigated by the company's
increased exposure to the environmentally-friendly city gas business
following the acquisition of ENN Energy.
ENN Ecological faces moderate social risk in terms of meeting worker health
and safety standards in relation to its construction and operation of
city gas, methanol and coal mine projects.
ENN Ecological's governance risk is moderate. The company's
ownership is concentrated on Mr. Wang Yusuo, and his wife,
Zhao Baoju, and his controlling entities, with a combined
75.6% equity stake after the reorganization. The
company's lack of majority ownership in ENN Energy is another important
consideration, as the company's credit profile incorporates
its significant control on ENN Energy and the stable cash flows from the
China city gas business. Lastly, the company's financial
policy is characterized by high capital spending and leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hebei, ENN Ecological Holdings
Co., Ltd is a diversified energy company mainly engaged in
(1) city gas distribution, (2) chemical production and trading,
(3) energy construction services, (4) coal mining and trading,
and (5) liquefied natural gas production.
ENN Ecological's major asset is its 32.8% equity stake
in ENN Energy Holdings Limited, one of the largest city gas distributors
in China with 229 city gas concessions in 22 provinces as of the end of
June 2020. The company completed the acquisition of ENN Energy
from Mr. Wang Yusuo, the company's chairman,
and his concert parties on 21 September 2020 under a group reorganization.
ENN Ecological becomes the single largest shareholder in ENN Energy after
the transaction.
In 2019, ENN Energy contributed around 70% and 61%
of ENN Ecological's adjusted FFO and gross profit respectively.
ENN Ecological was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1994.
Mr. Wang Yusuo, his wife, Zhao Baoju, and his
controlling entities owned 75.6% of the company as of 21
September 2020.
